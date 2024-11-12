I've been thinking the whole time why nobody actually asks why the presidential election was brought forward.....

Could it be because the people have finally realized what has been done to them all through massive lies and the unrest was already palpable - and the government has of course noticed this?!

Has here the government once again given people a kind of “chill pill” to keep the masses from escalating - so that they all have something to hold on to again and forget that they all need to focus on themselves and do something together for change to come....

The harming and killing by toxic-chemical substances including nanotechnology continues, to keep up the lies of “pathogens” - if anyone of those now “elected” were serious, these people could have done something about it in 2020, but at the latest at the beginning of 2021, since everything was already known there - nobody, neither the Reps nor the Dems have done anything to protect the people, since they are all on the same track - X lawsuits have been filed and in the meantime nonsense has been spread again and again for 5 years and a lot has been written and talked about - a deliberate psychological confusion, and what has come out of it???? To this day there is NO justice for the countless victims and their families!!!

Even though now many fantasies are swirling around that everything is supposed to turn for the good, but the digital gulag is also progressing - total surveillance with the introduction of 15 minute cities, digital ID and central bank digital currency (CBDCs) continue to be pushed, to establish totalitarian surveillance states a la China

https://rumble.com/v2a7j42-china-ranks-good-and-bad-citizens-with-social-credit-system.html

China ranks 'good' and 'bad' citizens with 'social credit' system

The Young Global Leader list, in case anyone is interested:

https://cairnsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ygl-list-by-country-jan-2023.pdf

And we know, that in the meantime, of course, a few more have been added to this criminal organization...

- this digital identity is not about making people's lives easier - it's about the NWO having total control over everyone - what do you think will happen the next time you refuse to get an mRNA vaccination? At the touch of a button your account can be terminated - you can no longer buy food, you can no longer do anything....

The criminal UN treaty with the criminal CO2 lie/green Deal and the equally highly criminal WHO treaty will be established by the end of the year, nobody should forget that and whether the Reps with Trump can or want to undo it is written in the stars, no matter what is said now...

And as far as the so-called BRICS countries are concerned, you should also be careful, because they have already fully agreed to everything that the criminal UN treaty contains (including lab-grown meat that is harmful to health, bugs and insects, synthetic milk, butter, etc.)....

Maybe one should also read the article by Ray Horvath:

Do you remeber?

https://x.com/WhiteHouse45/status/1288975216102838273

One should also be really skeptical here....

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2024/07/investigative-reports/the-man-behind-trumps-vp-pick-its-worse-than-you-think/

https://vk.com/@secretxgovernment-the-rise-of-the-global-police-state

https://www.transcend.org/tms/2021/09/are-we-human-are-we-free-defeating-the-world-economic-forums-great-reset-before-it-destroys-us/

https://www.transcend.org/tms/2020/09/beware-the-transhumanists-how-being-human-is-being-re-engineered-by-the-elites-coup/

https://stopdigitalid.info/

https://cdn.brics-russia2024.ru/upload/docs/Kazan_Declaration_FINAL.pdf?1729693488349783

https://allthingsbugs.com/

Well then..... blessed "meal"….

https://www.insectcenter.org/

And to claim that THIS are “functional/therapeutic ingredients” is a criminal act in itself!!!!😡😡😡

Insect protein start-ups raised ‘over $1 billion in venture capital since 2020’

The production of insects for human food is expanding in the U.S. and globally, with support from the United Nations and the World Economic Forum (WEF). You all must not forget that these criminal gangs will continue to eat their steaks!!!

A report by Grand View Research forecasted the global insect protein market will expand by an annual compound growth rate of 16.9% by 2030, while European projections estimate “the number of Europeans consuming insect-based food will [reach] a total of 390 million by 2030,” according to EuroNews.

https://www.tysonfoods.com/news/news-releases/2023/10/tyson-foods-announces-partnership-protix-more-sustainable-protein

Do you know, that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in summer 2023 approved the sale of lab-grown meat for the first time, giving two California-based food technology startups the green light to sell chicken grown in a lab from so-called “animal cells”….. and if you read the pdf, you know right from the start what this means, because we now know how these fraudulent “experiments in culture” work - in these so-called “cell lines”/synthetically produced ones, all chemical substances are therefore also contained… and what's more, these lunatics have the cheek to write that these so-called "cell lines" will be free of "viruses", which has NEVER existed yet, yes damn it, how stupid do you think people are? - and now we also know why countless thousands of chickens and birds are being slaughtered and destroyed because of a new “viral lie/bird flu” - another crime that cannot be described in words!!!

https://www.fda.gov/media/166346/download

________________________________________________________________________

NOTHING happened by mistake, also NEVER before - everything had been planned allready for decades and with a psychological strategy was started in 2020 to implement this inhumane, unethical and absolutely criminal plan step by step....

And forget the so-called “DNA”, we know that this is always just an excuse to create some kind of harmful nonsense!!

‼️(through inhalation, ingestion, injection, skin contact etc.)‼️

https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/4399/0b6411e7b46cf47b62932e1248fa3ffcbf15.pdf

The really bad/criminal thing is the fact that there have always been chemical substances and nanoparticles in the so-called “vaccinations” to contaminate other sensitive people, and people have never been told! - And the same is now:

https://web.archive.org/web/20210308053257/https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf (Pages 67-69)

EXPOSED BY INHALATION OR SKIN CONTACT

HE IS EXPOSED BY INHALATION OR SKIN CONTACT AND THEN HE EXPOSES HIS PARTNER BY INHALATION OR SKIN CONTACT - AND OF COURSE VICE VERSA TOO, AND ALSO IS LOGICALLY, EVERYONE ELSE TOO!!!!

Also here:

And when “transmission” and “shedding” are mentioned here, it is NOT the fictitious “virus”, but the toxic-chemical substances and the nanoparticles - we already had THAT last time!!!!

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_sociopol_secretgov.htm

and we remember:

etc. etc. etc. - if you can't find something, try Wayback-Machine and Yandex as a search engine is far more efficient than others!!

Best wishes to you all!!!❤️❤️❤️