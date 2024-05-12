THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
Do you actually know how long this devastating nanotechnology has been in the pipeline? Keyword: Clinton era
https://clintonwhitehouse4.archives.gov/media/pdf/nano.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20231127204254/https://clintonwhitehouse4.archives.gov/media/pdf/nano.pdf
I dislike repeating myself, but nobody can say exactly how often people have been already abused as "guinea pigs" about many years.....
https://silview.media/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/nni-clinton.pdf
And everything you read about "DNA" or "(m)RNA" is done in silico (on a computer) and is chimeric, i.e. not real with synthetic-chemically produced products including exact instructions that you can buy for decades! Humans as living beings can absolutely NOT be associated with this, as it causes massive damage, disease and death in humans!!!
We KNOW what is in these toxic-chemical poisonous substances - and this will continue in the coming completely unnecessary so-called "vaccinations", which are NOT vaccinations - nobody should forget that!!!
https://www.dropbox.com/s/xcfp8arvikjgi21/2-%20GRAPHENE%20OXIDE%20TOXICITY%20REPORT.pdf?e=1&dl=0
Virology and also molecular biology are based on fraudulent experiments, on designed, synthetic-chemically produced oligonucleotide primers (letter groups that can be combined billions of times) and also synthetic-chemical products, where you can conjure up anything in vitro and in silico (what is needed at the moment) if you follow the instructions provided - none of this has anything to do with a living organism!!!! And just by the way: hypotheses, assumptions and theories spring from the fantasy(chimeric) and as long as they are not 100% proven (verified).... forget them!!!
With all my thoughts and with my heart to you all!!!♥️♥️♥️
Digital avatar hunger games in operation, for quite a long time now......once "connected" your life has been "directed".
Some, all our life .......without ever knowing.....
"You'll be...... whatever, whenever, however.... forever".
Subtle manipulations from many vectors, computed by AI networks sharing resources, calculating progmable outcomes, integrated with a very accurate profile, and constant MRI scanning and reporting real time 5G.
"It's life Jim, but not as we know it".
Doesn't sound good, does it.
In operation.
The system that has to be abolished, world wide.
Important to note.
OUR own governments and agencies were the first to use the great eye system covertly, and built the illegal surveillance systems of physical and mental control!
The commies are just better hackers, and have hyjacked control of our OWN system.
There is no "sides" to this fight.
ALL REGULAR PEOPLE, RICH AND POOR. Worldwide, controlled covertly.
Bring the system down before the great CASH reset.
CBDC's once implemented, will make any resistance extremely hard .
We will then rely on our own enslavement system for commerce of everyday activities.
Not a good position.
Emitters of these signals have to go and be immediately outlawed.
Keep up the most important work, great posts 👍
The best part, it's doable and within anyone's and everyone's scope to achieve, they cannot replace it easily at this point of operations.
If we all pull together as a team.😂
Keeping cash alive without the fed issuing and controlling it, should be converted to the "person's per land size ratio" printed and nation backed currency, this bankrupts the corps and feds and others, and the abundance of the world will finally be everyone's.
Sounds good?
God bless and protect.
The Achilles heel.