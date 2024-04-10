https://bioanalyticx.com/virus-isolation-choose-your-experts-wisely-for-valid-scientific-advice/

It is now undisputed that no virus has been isolated; hence, it does not exist. So, why is this fact not accepted, and why do people/experts (including doctors) believe viruses exist?

The reason is that “virus isolation” is primarily described in medical, virology, and (micro)biology literature. Considering the lack of knowledge and training on the topic (isolation) and, in general, science/chemistry, where the topic belongs, medical/biological experts use the words “isolation” and “isolate” interchangeably (link).

Sadly, it is an example of ignorance and incompetence in the subject/science. Isolation is a separating (extracting or purifying) process/step of something from a mixture, while “isolate” means a substance, mostly a crude extract/mixture/gunk. The word “isolate” concerning the virus may be explained by analogy: fermentation broth (isolate) and alcohol (virus) in the broth. Importantly, they both have to exist independently.

The experts in the virus camp claim that the virus exists and has been isolated. They do not realize that samples available from vendors, such as BEI, or used in studies are isolates, not viruses (link). The vendor sells isolates, NOT viruses, without any claim or assurance it (isolate/broth) contains the virus. In consumer language, it is a tricky and fraudulent claim for a product. Therefore, whoever claims that viruses are part of the broth (or culture) uses tricky language to cheat or lie. Use caution in trusting them or their “science.”

In short, the claims and arguments about the virus’s isolation and existence reflect scientific ignorance and incompetence, i.e., physical or actual science/chemistry. Therefore, all claims about virus existence, related pandemic, and their treatment developments (such as vaccines) are fictional, not factual, and certainly not based on science (link).

Opinions on this aspect (science) from the experts (doctors, virologists, and microbiologists) who do not study the actual science are irrelevant. There is an inherent interest in protecting their (false) science and published “scientific research,” which must soon be retracted as false and fraudulent.

Hence, choose your experts wisely for valid scientific advice! (link).

What is needed is an “isolated virus,” which is not available. Every claim without it (virus, PCR test, COVID, pandemic, vaccines, etc.) becomes irrelevant and false.

The pure isolated virus box is empty because the virus is neither available nor exists.

The purpose is to clarify the confusion in the virology literature.

The virology literature uses the word “virus isolate” to represent the “isolated virus” as if chicken soup means “chicken,” which is not correct. The “virus isolate” represents (mixture, soup, gunk) while “isolated virus” means a “pure component.”

The process of separating a pure component from the soup or gunk is called “isolation” or extraction. As the pure “isolated virus” is not available, the virus’s isolation step has never been done.

I hope this clarifies the picture and the message it is trying to convey.

Yesterday, someone inquired that the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variant are commercially available, so why do people say it has not been isolated? If the virus has not been isolated, what are they selling in vials for $1200/vial?

Please consider reading the description carefully. It is not the (isolated) virus but the lysate/isolate, i.e., soup from “culturing” the swab sample. For example, see here

Heat-inactivated SARS-CoV-2, Delta variant (link)

“This isolate is lineage AY.24″

“The following mutations are present in the clinical isolate:”

(Note the word “isolate,” which is cell culture/gunk, not the isolated virus)

“Each vial contains approximately 0.25 mL of heat-inactivated, clarified cell lysate and supernatant”

‼️(note the word “lysate,” which is the soup from the breakup of cells in medium/culture, not the virus).‼️

For $1200, what’s the customer really buying? A diluted human mucus/phlegm/mucus from swab samples with all kinds of added chemicals (30+), including African green monkey kidney cell (Vero cells) broth.

In short, they are faking it and lying all the way with confidence and authority!

No wonder Costcos-, Walmarts, Amazons, etc., of the world, do not sell this stuff. They will be behind bars the following day for making such false claims and marketing. Remember Theranos (link)

The fact remains, no one has isolated, purified, and characterized the virus. Therefore, it is not available from anywhere. Sorry!

For further details, see here (1, 2, 3)

Medical experts consider practicing medicine and virology/(micro)biology as the science to resolve illnesses. Sadly, they are incorrect as they caused more health issues and created false diseases and their treatments (vaccines are the latest disastrous example).

The actual science of medicine is chemistry, as medicines are chemicals. Therefore, these experts must study chemistry thoroughly or seek help from experts in chemistry. One should start with analytical chemistry (science for testing), as all diagnoses and treatments begin with testing.

The virus and its treatment (vaccine) are based on PCR tests, which are fake and fraudulent. Hence, they created false illnesses and treatments (vaccines).



I have worked in medicines/pharmaceutical areas for almost 40 years, including 30 years as a Research Scientist at Health Canada. My research involved developing, validating, and applying tests related to pharmaceutical product evaluations for regulatory assessment purposes. I have contributed to medicine, primarily chemicals, as any other scientist in chemistry, such as publications in peer-reviewed journals, participated in and led scientific conferences worldwide, and received awards.

Based on my expertise, I have expressed my concerns clearly and openly about the lack of science in pharmaceutical product assessments. In short, claims made by regulatory authorities, including the FDA and Health Canada, about product safety, efficacy, and quality may be regarded as invalid, false, and fraudulent. Continue here - https://bioanalyticx.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Missing-science-2.pdf

Note from me: A little knowledge of chemistry is also necessary to understand how the individual chemical substances that are used in these fraudulent experiments in cell cultures (in vitro!!) can interact and thus form different forms and structures (these are then issued as fictitious "viruses" or fictitious "bacteria etc), but also to understand that this interrupts any metabolism in living cells on a swab and the cells die = cell debris! Should actually be logical for any independently thinking person!

