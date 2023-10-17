https://odysee.com/@thepeoplescollective:d/Wu-Zunyou-Chinese-CDC-admits-COVID-19-not-isolated:b - Yeah, well.... we know that now, okay?!!!!

For now, one should not use a 2010 study(Coppolino) that makes absolutely no point as a template to simply ignore the research on graphene/graphene oxide/reduced gaphene and their derivatives that has increased tremendously since 2010(and just as an aside - I appreciate Dr. Scoglio, but he never got the Nobel Prize, but was only proposed for it) - and finally it was admitted, that all this was done for a fictitious "virus", which NEVER existed(also THAT was known immediately and there is no need to confuse people for almost 4 years with some indefinable statements, because everything ALWAYS takes place exclusively in chemically prepared cell lines with addition of further chemical substances, which kills any cell material from nose, mouth, throat, also fecal, because the metabolism is interrupted thereby - and THAT has absolutely NOTHING to do with reality! ), used!!! Then one lets oneself design synthetic-chemically produced oligonucleotide primers (often some are already available), to give free fantasy to the imagination, depending on what you need!

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7313523/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7019259/#B18-micromachines-11-00060

Potential of graphene-based materials to combat COVID-19: properties, perspectives, and prospects

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7577689/#bib46

And THAT has been hidden from the people for almost a year - from December 2020!

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0956566319304634

And now we come to this:

https://web.archive.org/web/20210308053257/https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf (Pages 67-69)

8.3.5. Exposure During Pregnancy or Breastfeeding, and Occupational Exposure

Exposure to the study intervention under study during pregnancy or breastfeeding and occupational exposure are reportable to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of investigator awareness.

8.3.5.1. Exposure During Pregnancy

An EDP occurs if:

• A female participant is found to be pregnant while receiving or after discontinuing study intervention.

• A male participant who is receiving or has discontinued study intervention exposes a female partner prior to or around the time of conception.

• A female is found to be pregnant while being exposed or having been exposed to study intervention due to environmental exposure. Below are examples of environmental exposure during pregnancy:

• A female family member or healthcare provider reports that she is pregnant after having been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact.

• A male family member or healthcare provider who has been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact then exposes his female partner prior to or around the time of conception.

HE IS EXPOSED BY INHALATION OR SKIN CONTACT AND THEN HE EXPOSES HIS PARTNER BY INHALATION OR SKIN CONTACT!!!

And now we read this:

Graphene Oxide Nanosheets Stimulate Ruffling and Shedding of Mammalian Cell Plasma Membranes

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5120764/

And since 2019 we know, how toxic Graphene and their derivats are for the whole organism:

Then let us read this:

https://t.co/hiTcXNsn33 - tinyurl.com/5n7drpsn

And these recorded fetal deaths are but a fraction of the real number of unborn children who have died since the so-called "C-19 experimental vaccines" = toxic-chemical substances were given a completely unnecessary and highly criminal emergency use authorization, as a previous report published for Department of Health and Human Services stated that fewer than 1% of all vaccine adverse events are actually reported to VAERS.

https://healthimpactnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/07/ahrq-vaers-report-2011.pdf

That means we are looking at around 512 400 fetal deaths as a result from these toxic-chemical poisonous substances!!!!!

Casket Manufacturer: Coffins for Children Ordered in Bulk, 'First Time in Over 30 Years'

https://rumble.com/v1cb165-casket-manufacturer-coffins-for-children-ordered-in-bulk-first-time-in-over.html

Exposed: Leaked Hospital Email Reveals Explosion of Stillbirths

https://rumble.com/v1qzz9g-exposed-leaked-hospital-email-reveals-stillbirth-explosion.html

More Lethal Than Abortion Pills: Horrifying Miscarriage Rates With the COVID Injection

https://rumble.com/v18y2fw-more-lethal-than-abortion-pills-horrifying-miscarriage-rates-with-the-covid.html

OBGYN Expert Whistleblower Dr. Kimberly Biss Reveals Alarming Spike In Miscarriages & Infertility Since Vax Launch

https://rumble.com/v1o6j98-obgyn-expert-whistleblower-reveals-alarming-spike-in-miscarriages-and-infer.html

and this:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArChsq21WbD5/

NOTE: (I appreciate the work on the actual damage and deaths from The Eagle, but of course I do NOT agree with his idea and opinion about diseases, because all this has absolutely NOTHING to do with fictitious so-called "viruses" or "bacteria" created on the computer! - He knows absolutely NOTHING about actual disease triggers, his own organism and the harmful substances of all poisonous broths sold as "vaccination"!!! And he still believes in fictitious, on the computer generated so-called "viruses" . THAT is of course more than gullible and absolutely harmful for the other fellow human beings!!!!!)

And we know that people have NEVER been told the actual ingredients:

https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/4399/0b6411e7b46cf47b62932e1248fa3ffcbf15.pdf

And who denies or ignores THAT is in my opinion highly criminal - there will and can NEVER be an excuse for that!!!

The FDA knew early on how harmful these toxic-chemical and poisonous substances were and still went ahead - and if the FDA knew, so did everyone else - and deliberately kept silent!!!

- https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

So we look at and read over the 3500 studies:

https://react19.org/science

https://web.archive.org/web/20221117220333/https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52/121 - if you click on Download on the right, you will get the whole study or here on the academia-link:

Between July 2021 and August 2022, evidence of undisclosed ingredients in the COVID-19 “vaccines”was publishedby at least 26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents using spectroscopic and microscopic analysis. Despiteoperating largely independently of one another, their findings are remarkably similar and highlight the clear and present danger that the world’s population has been lied to regarding the contents of the COVID-19 “vaccines”.This raises grave questions about the true purpose of the dangerous experimental injections that have so far been shot into 5.33 billion people (over two thirds of the human race), including children, apparently without their informed consent regarding the contents. Surprise findings include sharp-edged geometric structures, fibrous or tube-like structures, crystalline formations, “microbubbles”,and possible self-assembling nanotechnology.The blood of people who have received one or more COVID-19 “vaccines”appears, in case after case, to contain foreign bodies and to be seriously degraded, with red blood cells typically in Rouleaux formation.Taken together, these 26 studies make a powerful case for the full force of scientific investigation to be brought to bear on the COVID-19 “vaccine” contents. If the findings of these 26 studies are confirmed, then the political implications are nothing short of revolutionary: a global crime against humanity has been committed, in which every government, every regulator, every establishment media organization, and all the professions have been complicit.

Dr. David Nixon

https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/video

https://maryann255.substack.com/p/the-truth-is-always-on-the-other-912

https://maryann255.substack.com/p/the-truth-is-always-on-the-other-cd8

https://maryann255.substack.com/p/the-truth-is-always-on-the-other-e43?r=1klak7&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Austrian Research Group presents Its findings of undeclared components in these toxic poison substances(2021):

https://odysee.com/@VidarOdensson:7/Austrian-Research-Group-Presents-Its-Findings-of-Undeclared-Components-in-the-COVID-19-Vaccines-(2021):4

the graphene nanoparticles and their derivatives, which in different sizes and designs enter the body of organisms and partially combine with the so-called “plasma”, can't be removed

https://researchgate.net/publication/328338305_Graphene_Oxide_Touches_Blood_In_Vivo_Interactions_of_Bio-Coronated_2D_Materials

have a special look at Fig. 3

https://researchgate.net/figure/Main-results-of-GO-interaction-with-blood-components-are-summarized-in-this-illustration_fig3_328338305

- if you are lucky, they are excreted with the blood without any blockages, but when you think of the many different thromboses and strokes of the last 2 years, it is rather difficult....

https://maryann255.substack.com/p/the-truth-is-always-on-the-other-788

And blood money was enough to construct cases for a disease that never existed:

https://www.protocolkills.com/hospital-protocol

https://www.protocolkills.com/post/diane-s-story

https://web.archive.org/web/20211208124143/https://sgtreport.com/2021/11/pandemic-payoff-bill-gates-injected-319-million-into-mainstream-media/

https://maryann255.substack.com/p/the-truth-is-always-on-the-other-01f

https://maryann255.substack.com/p/the-truth-is-always-on-the-other-20e

"PCR tests" are ALWAYS wrong!!! ), using designed, synthetic-chemically produced oligonucleotide primers to detect only dead cellular debris, if people were unlucky enough to excrete them and be "tested" at the same time, but also animals and plants excrete them and no matter how many so-called "alignments" are made with a computer softwar/tool, nobody can say where they really come from - in humans THESE can only be dead cell debris, which humans excrete between 50-70 million every day(cell division) to grow and stay healthy.

https://blast.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Blast.cgi?PAGE_TYPE=BlastSearch&BLAST_SPEC=OGP__9606__9558&LINK_LOC=blasthome

https://blast.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Blast.cgi?PAGE_TYPE=BlastSearch&BLAST_SPEC=OGP__10090__9559&LINK_LOC=blasthome

https://blast.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Blast.cgi?PAGE_TYPE=BlastSearch&BLAST_SPEC=OGP__10116__10621&LINK_LOC=blasthome

and with the so-called "microbes" a nucleotide sequence can NEVER be a whole so-called "genome" - THAT is also an impertinent lie!!

https://blast.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Blast.cgi?PAGE_TYPE=BlastSearch&BLAST_SPEC=MicrobialGenomes

It should really be clear to everyone that this is a planned and deliberately brought about mass murder and the absolutely biggest serious crime against the whole of humanity and with the new WHO contract this killing will continue - brought about precisely by an impertinent lie of the WHO, an absolutely criminal and corrupt organization and its sponsors, as well as by Fauci, Collins, Drosten and all those who participated in this lie and fraud and collected blood money for it, etc. - for this there must NEVER be an apology or a forgetting!!!! And no one should wait for any justice, because these are also all involved - only the people alone can stand up against it, if these stick together, form a united front and say in the future categorically NO with everything that is available, because a war is being waged against humanity itself and in war the enemy also does not wait until he is systematically killed!!!!

etc. etc. etc. etc. etc.

From the bottom of my heart best wishes and good luck to you all and all the people worlwide!!! Stay all humane, stick together, pass on info and stay strong as a rock in the future to say NO to everything!!!!♥️