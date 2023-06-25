For more than 3 years now, there has been nothing but waffling and nonsense!!! The fact is that there has never been any "viruses"!!!

Everything takes place in chemically prepared cell cultures - in vitro and just by the way, cell cultures of embryonic tissue, cancerous tissue, stem cells or monkey cells with which each time this fraud takes place and whose properties are totally different from those of adult human tissue with addition of chemicals, antibiotics, penicillin, trypsin, bovine serum, etc. etc. have ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with reality or with science!!!! YOU can read here:

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/6/20-0516_article

at "Cell Culture, Limiting Dilution, and Virus Isolation" - any tissue material that is on a swab sample and still intact is automatically killed by the addition of: 10% fetal bovine serum, 2× penicillin/streptomycin, 2× antibiotics/antimycotics, and 2× amphotericin B in these cell lines and this fraud these criminals then call "isolation of a virus" - that and that cooling down/or heat up, because this is also done sometimes and starving of the material leads already to a CPE - there is no more metabolism and everything dies off – these primers, which are present on the right and left in the kits are absolute nonsense and always a fraud, because they can be exchanged as desired - also the cells themselves change due to dehydration/which also happens due to the addition of fluorescent agents, which is of course an absolute fraud and has been for decades!!! There will and can never be an excuse for this!!!

Now we come to the so-called "first patient"

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7092802/

it would never have been necessary to admit him in a hospital, because he had absolutely normal values - and when he was readmitted, they should have been aware of the cause of the symptoms, because they have been defined since 2010/2011 at the latest and the FDA KNEW that - instead of making him even more sick with a mixture of chemical drugs and completely unnecessary aggressive ventilation( the lungs can enormouslybe damaged - 90% volumes have no need for this! ), against which the body must fight then naturally, by using up white blood corpuscles, which is the repair mechanism of the organism (tissue), the doctors should and must have thought better of THAT

https://fortune.com/2019/10/31/china-5g-rollout-spectrum/

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/11/01/tech/5g-china/index.html

because thrombocytopenia can have as cause e.g. also medicines in addition, and physically conditioned by e.g. irradiation = the effect of electromagnetic waves (wave radiation) or particles (particle radiation) on the human body (all organs) - and at the time became installed straight 5G - and of course cells die in the process!!!

2011 - Medical Countermeasures for Platelet Regeneration after Radiation Exposure.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Medical-Countermeasures-for-Platelet-Regeneration-DiCarlo-Poncz/ee4c9400fc6579ca94202bdec7a64c93c37f7977 - download it!

We read:

Further we can read among other tthings:

"....patients who experience this form of radiationinduced thrombocytopenia would be platelet concentrates or fresh whole blood transfusions, which represent only a stopgap measure. In small accidents, supportive transfusion is the standard of care."

These health issues surface not only when there is a radiation accident, but also with EMFs.

RADIATION DANGERS - ILLNESSES AND DEATHS

https://radiationdangers.com/illnesses-and-deaths/

Disturbance in haematological parameters induced by exposure to electromagnetic fields

https://medcraveonline.com/HTIJ/HTIJ-06-00193.pdf

Effects of Exposure to Electromagnetic Field on Some Hematological Parameters in Mice

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/268406719_Effects_of_Exposure_to_Electromagnetic_Field_on_Some_Hematological_Parameters_in_Mice

Biological effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0079610718301007

Electromagnetism, Blood Flow and Coagulation

https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation.aspx?paperid=118635

Effects of electromagnetic fields exposure on the antioxidant defense system

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6025786/

And what then 5G, 6G etc. will trigger in terms of negative effects on people's health.... well with a little logical thinking, you can imagine it - and no two people react the same way to different exposures.... only graphene/graphene oxides is an excellent heat conductor, that they all should not forget and induces alone already terrible health problems!!!

TOP FACTS ON 5G: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT 5G WIRELESS AND “SMALL” CELLS

https://ehtrust.org/key-issues/cell-phoneswireless/5g-internet-everything/20-quick-facts-what-you-need-to-know-about-5g-wireless-and-small-cells/