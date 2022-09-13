Dr. Andrew Kaufman notes the “deep nasal swab” reaches toward a central nerve.

https://web.archive.org/web/20211024062244/https://thereisnopandemic.net/2021/03/14/dr-andrew-kaufman-on-the-deep-nasal-swab-taken-for-the-pcr-test/

And just by the way - this so-called “human genome” also only exists on software in silico and through fraudulent experiments in vitro!

The swabs have been examined by scientists who reveal the danger:

https://web.archive.org/web/20211204171041/https://thereisnopandemic.net/2021/10/18/covid-nasal-swabs-examined-by-scientists-reveal-danger-18-oct-2021/

Most recently, Dr. José Luis Gettor found “DARPA hydrogel” and ethylene oxide in the nasal swabs:

https://rumble.com/vvyz0l-dr.-jos-luis-gettor-on-the-presence-of-ethylene-oxide-and-graphene-oxide-in.html?mref=6zof&mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ORWELLITO&ep=2

https://web.archive.org/web/20210427030938/https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide

Graphene is VERY TOXIC!

https://particleandfibretoxicology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12989-016-0168-y

STUDY ON THE ELECTROMAGNETISM OF VACCINATED PERSONS IN LUXEMBOURG

In the vaccinated group, on the other hand, 29 of the 30 individuals interviewed showed attraction to the magnet. That is, the magnet adhered to their skin without difficulty.

https://www.efvv.eu/images/content/2021/0617/study-on-electromagnetism-of-vaccinated-persons-in-luxembourg_6edfa.pdf

Found evidence that would confirm the theory of nanonetworks centered in the human body:nano-rectenas

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines?fbclid=IwAR1C_niqSdjcrkRI0IvvUTPyaODxwlc4fXZmUcvN1vbwF-wsVHOXR_uxme4

https://docdro.id/3Q3dkVe

Nanorouters: Identification of patterns in vaccines

https://docdro.id/4YDYWuO

Carbon graphene wrinkle patterns etc: Identification of patterns in C0r0na vaccine

https://docdro.id/4gJD67B

Plasmon Nanoantenna: Identification patterns in C0r0na vaccine

https://docdro.id/xUu2Y2K

Nanobots: self-propelled colloidal nano-worms and their relationship with PVA bubbles-vaccines

https://docdro.id/rYZMZ6K

Signs of so-called “DNA”(has never been isolated!)-Origami self-assembly patterns in COVID Vaccines

https://docdro.id/zEYSvyl

Identified vaccine nano-octopuses and carbon-graphene nanotubes

https://docdro.id/8FSqyFP

New Evidence for Beaded Carbon Nanotubes Based on Liquid Graphene Beads and Polycrystalline Graphite

https://docdro.id/7cFciDV

Pattern identification in the blood of vaccinated persons: graphene quantum dots GQD - and if you think that this has nothing to do with poisoning, you are very mistaken, because in and with these quantum dots you can transport all toxins to the cells!!!!

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC5449975/

and because precisely these substances are used in it "Dr. Robert Young who shares new findings of self-assembling "graphene micro bubbles" in the Pfizer vaccine as well as evidence of the same kind of graphene bubbles in the blood of a Moderna-vaccinated individual."

https://drrobertyoung.com/dr-young-shares-new-covid-vaccine-blood-findings-self-assembly-with-pulsed-emf-updated/

https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2OVc5UTMX6K9DGcAWTrjZcyHtZeCjkXg0c69Pe28Uc80NhA-8SkNOZb4k

the evidence that only 1% is reported in VAERS is here

https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf