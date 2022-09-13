THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
Without words!
Dr. Andrew Kaufman notes the “deep nasal swab” reaches toward a central nerve.
https://web.archive.org/web/20211024062244/https://thereisnopandemic.net/2021/03/14/dr-andrew-kaufman-on-the-deep-nasal-swab-taken-for-the-pcr-test/
And just by the way - this so-called “human genome” also only exists on software in silico and through fraudulent experiments in vitro!
The swabs have been examined by scientists who reveal the danger:
https://web.archive.org/web/20211204171041/https://thereisnopandemic.net/2021/10/18/covid-nasal-swabs-examined-by-scientists-reveal-danger-18-oct-2021/
Most recently, Dr. José Luis Gettor found “DARPA hydrogel” and ethylene oxide in the nasal swabs:
https://rumble.com/vvyz0l-dr.-jos-luis-gettor-on-the-presence-of-ethylene-oxide-and-graphene-oxide-in.html?mref=6zof&mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ORWELLITO&ep=2
https://web.archive.org/web/20210427030938/https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide
Graphene is VERY TOXIC!
https://particleandfibretoxicology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12989-016-0168-y
STUDY ON THE ELECTROMAGNETISM OF VACCINATED PERSONS IN LUXEMBOURG
In the vaccinated group, on the other hand, 29 of the 30 individuals interviewed showed attraction to the magnet. That is, the magnet adhered to their skin without difficulty.
https://www.efvv.eu/images/content/2021/0617/study-on-electromagnetism-of-vaccinated-persons-in-luxembourg_6edfa.pdf
Found evidence that would confirm the theory of nanonetworks centered in the human body:nano-rectenas
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines?fbclid=IwAR1C_niqSdjcrkRI0IvvUTPyaODxwlc4fXZmUcvN1vbwF-wsVHOXR_uxme4
https://docdro.id/3Q3dkVe
Nanorouters: Identification of patterns in vaccines
https://docdro.id/4YDYWuO
Carbon graphene wrinkle patterns etc: Identification of patterns in C0r0na vaccine
https://docdro.id/4gJD67B
Plasmon Nanoantenna: Identification patterns in C0r0na vaccine
https://docdro.id/xUu2Y2K
Nanobots: self-propelled colloidal nano-worms and their relationship with PVA bubbles-vaccines
https://docdro.id/rYZMZ6K
Signs of so-called “DNA”(has never been isolated!)-Origami self-assembly patterns in COVID Vaccines
https://docdro.id/zEYSvyl
Identified vaccine nano-octopuses and carbon-graphene nanotubes
https://docdro.id/8FSqyFP
New Evidence for Beaded Carbon Nanotubes Based on Liquid Graphene Beads and Polycrystalline Graphite
https://docdro.id/7cFciDV
Pattern identification in the blood of vaccinated persons: graphene quantum dots GQD - and if you think that this has nothing to do with poisoning, you are very mistaken, because in and with these quantum dots you can transport all toxins to the cells!!!!
ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC5449975/
and because precisely these substances are used in it "Dr. Robert Young who shares new findings of self-assembling "graphene micro bubbles" in the Pfizer vaccine as well as evidence of the same kind of graphene bubbles in the blood of a Moderna-vaccinated individual."
https://drrobertyoung.com/dr-young-shares-new-covid-vaccine-blood-findings-self-assembly-with-pulsed-emf-updated/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/downloads/en/vaccines/vaccinereport.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2OVc5UTMX6K9DGcAWTrjZcyHtZeCjkXg0c69Pe28Uc80NhA-8SkNOZb4k
the evidence that only 1% is reported in VAERS is here
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
