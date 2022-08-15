Health minister, doctors, so-called "experts", politicians media etc. told you that these unnecessary, experimental and toxic-chemical poison substances are "safe", that they have been tested for contaminants, etc., but absolutely NOTHING of this is true!!!!

‼️‼️Once again it's confirms the fact that this fictitious so-called "C virus" is the attempt of the organism to fight against invaded foreign bodies (also THIS belongs to the free radicals) and toxins to transport them out of the organism, only this time it is highly toxic-chemical and contaminated poison-substances and THAT is associated with disease, disability and death!!!! I ask you all, do you really want this to continue to be done to you and your children????‼️‼️

Dark -Field MicroscopicAnalysis on the Blood of 1,006 Symptomatic Persons After Anti-COVID mRNA Injections from Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna

Franco Giovannini, MD1, Riccardo Benzi Cipelli, MD,DDS2, and Gianpaolo Pisano, MD,OHNS3

https://web.archive.org/web/20240907202624/https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/52/288 > Download top right

or

https://www.academia.edu/86094839/What_is_in_the_so_called_COVID_19_Vaccines_Part_1_Evidence_of_a_Global_Crime_Against_Humanity?email_work_card=title

1 Surgeon, Acupuncture Specialist, Oxygen-Ozone therapy, Diagnostics, Giovannini Biodiagnostic Center, AMBB Headquarters, Mantua, Italy

2 Surgeon, Specialist in Odontostomatology, Periodontologist, Studio Benzi Dental Clinic, Vigevano(corresponding author Via P. Mascagni, 41, 27029 Vigevano –Pavia, Mantua, Italy, r.riccardo.benzi.cipelli@gmail.com)

3 Surgeon, Specialist in Otolaryngology, Mastersin Cytology

ABSTRACT

The use of dark-field microscopic analysis of fresh peripheral blood on a slide was once widespread in medicine, allowing a first and immediate assessment of the state of health of the corpuscular components of the blood. In the present study we analyzed with a dark-field optical microscope the peripheral blood drop from 1,006 symptomatic subjects after inoculation with an mRNA injection (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna), starting from March 2021. There were 948 subjects (94%of the total sample) whose bloodshowed aggregation of erythrocytes and the presence of particles of various shapes and sizes of unclear origin one month after the mRNA inoculation.In 12 subjects,blood was examined with the same method before vaccination, showing a perfectly normal hematological distribution. The alterations found after the inoculation of the mRNA injections further reinforce the suspicion that the modifications were due to the so-called “vaccines”themselves. We report 4 clinical cases, chosen as representative of the entire case series. Further studies are needed to define the exact nature of the particles found in the blood and to identify possible solutions to the problems they are evidently causing.

‼️Don't comply‼️