Novel chemical-physical autopsy investigation in sudden infant death and sudden intrauterine unexplained death syndromes

Antonietta M Gatti, Marko Ristic, Stefano Stanzani & Anna M Lavezzi

Published Online:8 Feb 2022https://doi.org/10.2217/nnm-2021-0203

Abstract

Aim: Verify the presence of inorganic nanoparticle entities in brain tissue samples from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)/sudden intrauterine unexplained death syndrome (SIUDS) cases. The presence of inorganic debris could be a cofactor that compromises proper brain tissue functionality. Materials & methods: A novel autopsy approach that consists of neuropathological analysis procedures combined with energy dispersive spectroscopy/field emission gun environmental scanning electron microscopy investigations was implemented on 10 SIDS/SIUDS cases, whereas control samples were obtained from 10 cases of fetal/infant death from known cause. Results: Developmental abnormalities of the brain were associated with the presence of foreign bodies. Although nanoparticles were present as well in control samples, they were not associated with histological brain anomalies, as was the case in SIDS/SIUDS. Conclusion: Inorganic particles present in brain tissues demonstrate their ability to cross the hemato–encephalic barrier and to interact with tissues and cells in an unknown yet pathological fashion. This gives a rationale to consider them as cofactors of lethality.

Sudden intrauterine unexplained death syndrome (SIUDS) and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) are unresolved social and health problems even today [1–3]. There are no specific pathognomonic or diagnostic findings identified so far at the routine autopsy of SIUDS and SIDS victims. Cause of death remains largely unexplained; however, in-depth brain examination has increasingly disclosed a variety of developmental abnormalities of brain centers that are crucial for the control of autonomic and cardiorespiratory functions. Such structures include the Kölliker-Fuse nucleus, the facial/parafacial complex in the pons and the pre-Bötzinger nucleus in the medulla oblongata [4–6]. Defective synthesis and deregulated expression of various neurochemicals (catecholamines, serotonin, somatostatin, orexin, nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, growth factors etc.) are frequently found in both SIUDS and SIDS [7–11]. However, morphological and functional alterations highlighted in SIUDS and SIDS are frequently not sufficient to explain their etiopathogenesis. It is increasingly clear that sudden fetus or infant deaths are due to multiple factors. Before the modern age of metabolic diseases, death was caused mostly by environmental events, infection, pollution or disasters. Today, in the Pandora's box of environmental pollutants influencing human well-being, one would need to add nano-sized environmental pollutants (NEPs), whose abundance and significance increased dramatically in the past few years.

NEPs derived from nanomaterials used in biomedicine, biotechnology and environmental industry [12,13] are known to cross the blood–brain barrier [14]. As metal nanoparticles have already been found in fetal kidney and liver tissues [15], it is easy to suspect that if taken up by a pregnant woman (through inhalation, ingestion, injection, skin contact etc.), NEPs can enter the mother's blood, easily cross the placental barrier and finally enter the fetal bloodstream [16]. After crossing the blood–brain barrier, there is nothing between the NEPs and the fetal brain tissue. It can be assumed that NEPs may interfere with the normal development of vital centers and consequently participate in the pathogenic mechanism of death during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

In this study, the authors present a novel autopsy approach using a field emission gun environmental scanning electron microscope (FEGESEM) coupled with energy dispersive spectroscopy (EDS) performed on brain tissue samples from SIUDS, SIDS and respective control cases in search of inorganic lethality cofactors.

(Figure 1A–D). Interesting was the frequent observation of erosion of both the ependyma and area postrema, which are brain protective structures whose integrity can be compromised by neurotoxic substances (Figure 1E–H).

Figure 1. Neuropathological main findings.(1) Transversal histological section of caudal pons showing in the circled areas the location of facial-parafacial complex (F/PFc). (A) Normal cytoarchitecture of the F/PFc in a newborn of the control group (male, 1 month old). (B) Hypoplasia of the F/PFc in a male, age-matched Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) case. (2) Transversal histological section of medulla oblongata showing in the circled areas the location of the pre-Bötzinger nucleus (pBn). (C) Normal cytoarchitecture of the pBn in a fetus of the control group (male, 37 gestational weeks). (D) Hypoplasia of the pBn in a male, age-matched Sudden Intrauterine Unexplained Death Syndrome (SIUDS) case.(E) Normal structure of the ependyma (EP) covering the fourth ventricle in a control case (female, 1 month old). (F) EP desquamation in a male age-matched SIDS case. (G) Normal structure of the area postrema (AP) in the medulla oblongata of a control case (female, 1 month old). (H) AP erosion in a SIDS case (male, 1 month old). Kluver–Barrera stain; magnification (1) and (2) 0.5×; (A & B) 10×; (C & D) 20×; (E–H) 10×.

Foreign particles present in all brainstem tissue samples

With the FEGESEM, the authors identified the presence of many micro- and nano-sized foreign bodies in both the test and control groups, and their elemental chemical composition was evaluated. As carbon and oxygen elements are omnipresent in biological samples, the authors could not distinguish between elemental and oxidation state (i.e., magnesium and magnesium carbonate); nevertheless, they were focused on environmental rather than biologically present elements. Due to the higher atomic density of foreign particles, they appear brighter when compared with organic tissue.

At first, the EDS spectra of the normal brain tissue were recorded. Depending on the sampling site, there were small compositional differences, reflecting tissue specificities (rostral pons, caudal pons and medulla oblongata). After fixation, the tissues contained carbon, oxygen, sodium, phosphorus and chlorine. This spectrum (i.e., blank spectrum) was subtracted from the spectra obtained when the x-ray microprobe was focused on the foreign particles.

In Figure 2, in both the test and control samples, the authors identified metallic debris made primarily of iron: iron-chromium-nickel, iron-copper-silicon and iron-chromium particles. The lower part of Figure 2E is of particular interest, as it shows metallic particles inside the blood vessel, which subsequently could enter brain tissues.

Figure 2. Iron-enriched particles are found in brain tissue.(A & B) Represent approximately 7 μm–sized stainless steel microparticles composed of iron-chromium-nickel alloy, found in a sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) brainstem sample. (C & D) Iron-copper nanoparticles in a control SIDS sample. (E & F) An iron-chromium nanoparticle found in a brain-blood vessel of a SIDS control.

In the following figures are shown the presence of metallic particles of aluminum or aluminum-copper alloy (Figure 3) and of silver (Figure 4). Other debris of gold, titanium-silicon, nickel, zinc-copper alloy was also identified. In addition, the authors detected submicron- or nano-sized debris embedded in organic structure. These aggregates were made of biologically normal chemical constituents, only in abnormal amounts or with unusual metallic elements. The authors also noted that in the same areas where foreign bodies were identified, calcium and calcium-phosphate debris was always present. This is the ‘normal’ calcification of the brain tissue that follows inflammatory processes (as in brain metastatic calcification).

Figure 3. Aluminum-enriched particles found in brain tissues.(A & B) Microparticle composed mainly of aluminum and phosphorus, found in a control Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) case. (C & D) Microparticle made of aluminum and iron in a Sudden Intrauterine Unexplained Death Syndrome (SIUDS) sample. (E & F) Cluster of microparticles made by aluminum and silicon-chlorine found in a control SIDS case.

Figure 4. An example of an aggregate containing numerous nanoparticles in a sudden intrauterine unexplained death syndrome sample.The nanoparticles are made of several elements: sodium, silver, sulfur, chlorine, copper and potassium.

Another unexplained finding is shown in Figure 5. The pictures represent biological morphologies, but the EDS spectrum identifies a non-biological content. In fact, these structures are made of silicon. The enrichment in silicon implies a biological mechanism never described in the literature, especially not in the brain.

Figure 5. Morphologies of biological structures enriched with silicon, in a sudden infant death syndrome control case (A & B).In a sudden intrauterine unexplained death syndrome (SIUDS) case (C & D) and in a sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) case (E & F). The organic structures are enriched with (D) silicon and (F) silicon-aluminum-iron-potassium-magnesium, with traces of titanium.

For a better overview, the identified foreign bodies are divided into 9 classes, according to their elemental chemical composition classification used in material science (i.e., iron-chromium and iron-chromium-nickel are two different formulations of stainless steel).

These are the classes the authors identified:

1.

Silicon [Si]

2.

Silicon-based compounds [COSiAlCaKFe]

3.

Calcium-based compounds [COCaSiAlKMgFe]

4.

Calcium compounds (as a possible result of an inflammation mechanism) [CaO, Ca–P]

5.

Al-based compound [Al, AlP, AlCu] (Figure 3)

6.

Fe compounds [Fe, FeO, FeCr, FeCrNi] (Figure 2)

7.

Silver or gold compounds [Ag, Au] (Figure 4)

8.

Titanium compounds [Ti, TiFeNiCu]

9.

Na-P-Mg compound

Actual & trending differences between SIDS/SIUDS & controls

First, despite the low number of samples, the authors were surprised to have found particles present in all the samples analyzed, including control samples (Table 3). When the data from Table 3 (number of micro- and nano-sized particles, density and age of death) were analyzed with an independent, non-parametric test, the authors confirmed that there is a trend of SIDS samples containing more microparticles than their corresponding controls (p = 0.056); SIDS controls have a generally lower number of microparticles than those found in SIUDS (cases or controls, p = 0.008); and the numbers of micro- (but not nano-) particles and their densities are statistically higher in total (case + control) SIUDS than in total SIDS (p = 0.005). In general, the authors were intrigued by the high amounts of particles found in SIUDS controls, meaning that the fetal tissue contained a higher microparticle concentration than fully grown brain tissues in already born babies.