THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
It goes much further than what some people can imagine.....
Thank you Dr. Mike Yeadon!!
https://web.archive.org/web/20200913070343/https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/shopping-i-can-t-really-remember-what-that-is/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/brave-new-world-2030-own-nothing-happy/5864030
https://expose-news.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Arup-C40-The-Future-of-Urban-Consumption-in-a-1-5C-World.pdf
And all this is based on lies and deceit!
https://co2coalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/printable-2023-02-23-E-Challenging-Net-Zero-with-Science.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20240114085254/https://www.riotimesonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/WCD-version-06272215121.pdf
etc. etc.