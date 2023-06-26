You can also read the intention of depopulation, only the people don't want to admit it:

"Indeed, lessons learned from the COVID-19 experience(and we know, that was a big lie and fraud!!!! - all that then remains is the reduced humanity - and that is it, what was really from the beginning, the reason for all these lies, manipulation and deception - killing the people!) may be a reset button for our future – an option for not continuing along the present pathway but charting the way towards a sustainable future of and for a ‼️reduced humanity‼️." - and further one can read: "Our globe is overcrowded. - and as we know, THAT is not the case!!!

More people mean greater demands on resources - for more food, clothing, housing, farms, workshops and factories, offices. More hospitals, schoolrooms, sports facilities, entertainment; energy use, transportation, communications of all kinds. New uses of land, oceans and space. Create, develop, innovate without omission. Then consume even more." - this makes me want to vomit!!! And they always try to put everything into beautiful words and write about an abused mother earth, but this elite forgets that they themselves and their corporations as well as certain countries (e.g. Brazil - deforestation of the rainforest, Asia - have the largest landfills and and have disposed of them in the sea

or here - Maledives regularly burn them on specially designated islands, etc.

were and are primarily involved in this mistreatment and have earned a huge amount of money with it - and now they want to personify themselves as "God" and decide about the lives of people - there is simply no suitable adjective to describe this devilry even approximately!!!

and forget everything else that is still to be read in this "study", because all these so-called "cases" are based on an absolutely false, unscientific and fraudulent test, with which people were stigmatized with a so-called "disease", which NEVER existed - were driven into a permanent fear and were harmed and killed by fatal hospital protocols and EVERYTHING that existed in disease patterns was added to it!!!! - and from the middle of December 2020 the global mass murder began with absolutely poisonous substances, which have NOTHING to look for in an organism!!! Say goodbye to the belief that anyone of all those who lied and deceived you until now would mean well with you all in the future, because THAT was and is NOT the case!!!!

No one will come and save them if they all are not willing to take action themselves, because the new inhuman contract of the criminal WHO will continue the killing by more highly toxic substances!!!!

The human rights (charter) on self-determination, free decisions, above all, which concerns the own body, basic and liberty rights are anchored rights, which nobody can set out of force - also that should actually know everyone!!!

I wish you all globally for the future all the power to say NO and act on it, courage, strength, cohesion, assertiveness and perseverance!!!