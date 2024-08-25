https://web.archive.org/web/20170909131439/http://csat.au.af.mil/2025/

https://web.archive.org/web/20170909014905/http://csat.au.af.mil/2025/volume3/vol3ch15.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20171121180418/http://csat.au.af.mil/2025/volume4/vol4ch03.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20171121180822/http://csat.au.af.mil/2025/volume2/vol2ch08.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20161221052205/http://csat.au.af.mil/2025/volume3/vol3ch14.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20171121174107/http://csat.au.af.mil/2025/o_a.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20130217111616/http://csat.au.af.mil/2025/concepts/900604.HTM

https://arxiv.org/pdf/2002.04510

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339199489_Dynamic_Channel_Selection_in_UAVs_through_Constellations_in_the_Sky

https://web.archive.org/web/20130320182659/http://csat.au.af.mil/2025/concepts/800062.HTM

https://web.archive.org/web/20220110023837/https://themillenniumreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Sheshpari-Paper-Direct-Energy-Weapons-Inducing-Earthquakes..pdf

https://rumble.com/v55kxbw-tomographer-who-worked-for-haarp-explaining-how-the-technology-can-cause-ea.html

https://web.archive.org/web/20070811234015/http://www.sunshine-project.org/enmod/primer.html

Well…. “Early practice, who wants to be a master...”

https://stopthecrime.net/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/01-nasa-thefutureof-war-2-up.pdf

And something like this doesn't happen overnight - THAT is always planned long in advance.... just like everything else!

https://www.academia.edu/108777477/Future_Strategic_Issues_Future_Warfare_Circa_2025_from_NASA_Langley_Research_Center

What to say.....? So I can't think of anything suitable here and now.....

❤️❤️❤️