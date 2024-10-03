https://bioanalyticx.com/a-ph-d-degree-does-not-make-one-a-scientist-but-science/

It is a common perception among the public and experts, particularly in health and medical areas, that having a Ph.D. makes one a scientist. This is a very wrong view or assumption.

A Ph.D. degree is a higher level of education and training after an undergraduate level. With a Ph.D. degree, the person may be considered an expert in the subject. For example, a Ph.D. in history or literature would not make a person a scientist but an expert in the subject.

Similarly, a Ph.D. in medicine does not make a physician a scientist but an expert in practicing medicine, which is generally training and education in writing prescriptions based on observing symptoms and reading diagnostic test results.

Being a scientist means having extensive and exhaustive education and training in science. It is ascribed to studying the fundamental units of matter or bodies such as atoms, molecules, sub-atomic particles, etc., that is, the study of physics and/or chemistry with mathematics (link) using validated tests.

Anyone who does not study and practice chemistry and/or physics (with mathematics) cannot claim to be a scientist or science expert. Such a claim should be considered quackery or fraudulent and treated according to the laws.

Medical science, pharmaceutical science, health science, biology, virology, immunology, microbiology, molecular biology, pharmacology, pharmacy, etc, are a few examples of fake and false science.

Viruses, vaccines, virology, medical science, health science, pharmaceutical science, etc., and related institutions, including the CDC, FDA, Health Canada, etc., have practically died. For all practical purposes, they are now zombies and are there to scare people to protect their own interests and enterprises.

The contributions (“hittings”) from actual science/chemistry have virtually killed them as all of their claims were based on chemistry terminologies/vocabulary but falsely and fraudulently described and promoted as science. These so-called activities have been promoted by those, in particular, physicians, who do not study or know science but make it up for their self-interest. The lies have been exposed.

The actual science/chemistry will most certainly play a major role in characterizing illnesses (if they exist) and medicines. It will provide a much better understanding of chemical-based medicines and help alternatives. In this regard, a much better future for alternative medicines than allopathic ones is anticipated.

Consider familiarizing yourself with science/chemistry as much as possible. It will not only help you get out of the virus/vaccine nonsense but will help you take care of your body much better than physicians. They use very potent and dangerous chemicals (in the name of medicines like vaccines, chemotherapy, etc.) without knowing or learning anything about chemicals other than their names, mostly their commercial or brand names.

Do not be intimidated by the pretentious use of complex vocabulary, chemical structures, reaction diagrams, etc., often described by doctors or medical “scientists.” One does not need an extended knowledge of science/chemistry; some basics will do wonders. I provide this and explain it in the book (link). If you need further clarification and help, I can always try and help further.

Note from me: I have NEVER heard such an ABSOLUTELY unscientific and totally absurd statement!!!!

Please note that the safety aspect of any drug/treatment comes after establishing efficacy. If a medicine/chemical is not shown to be effective, the safety evaluation becomes mute; there is no need to discuss it further. The medicine is dead. However, if medicine is effective, one must assess its safety profile. If it is favorable, then one proceeds with its development. Otherwise, the medicine is dead.

From this perspective, it is critical to note that vaccines’ efficacy (effectiveness) has never been tested or established. I have repeatedly described it on my blog ( link , link ). So they are dead as medicines (scientifically). Promoting the development of safer vaccines is an argument based on ignorance and a useless endeavor, amounting to promoting fake and false medication. Sorry.



