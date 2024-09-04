as there are still people who use the fact that reduced graphene oxide and its derivatives/NPs would not be present in these toxic-chemical substances - even though THAT was admitted by the manufacturers themselves!

Well, I don't know who has seen this short pharmacogenetic study(was canceled) that was not made available to the general public....

https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newworldordered.co.uk%2Fsites%2Fdefault%2Ffiles%2FCOVID%2520-%2520vaccine%2520-%2520SARS-CoV-2%2520mRNA%2520Vaccine%2520%2528BNT162%252C%2520PF-07302048%2529%25202.6.4%2520Summary%2520of%2520pharmacokinetic%2520study.pdf

and what can we read and see here:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/230721472_Biodistribution_of_co-exposure_to_multi-walled_carbon_nanotubes_and_nanodiamonds_in_mice

After intravenous injection of99mTc-oMWCNTs/NDs,the biodistribution results could be observed in Figures 2and 3. The results (Figure 2) indicated that most oMWCNTs were accumulated in the lungs, with just asmall amount of retention in the liver and spleen, andthat oMWCNTs could be eliminated slowly from the tis-sues with time process. The highest uptake could beobserved in the liver, lungs, and spleen within 24 h aftera single administration of99mTc-NDs (Figure 3). Inter-estingly, high uptake values of approximately 58.7% after2 h dropped to approximately 10%ID/g after 8 h in thelungs, but uptake of the spleen increased clearly. Part of the NDs could be eliminated within 24 h after single injection. Uptake of the liver and spleen at 24 h post i.v. were approximately 30% and 20%, respectively, but less than 5% in other tissues. As can be seen in Figure 4, the biodistribution of NDs post co-exposure to the mixture of 99mTc-NDs and oMWCNTs in 24 h was similar to that in Figure 2 but different with that Figure 3; therefore, this result indicated clearly that oMWCNTs would obviously change the biodistribution pattern of NDs in vivo. In co-exposure, we could observe the highest distribution of NDs in the lungs and lower distribution, in the liver and spleen, after 2 h. However, values for the spleen and liver increased slowly with time at 8, 16, 24 h after administration. Kidney uptake was less than 5% ID/g during the observation time. On the other hand, the biodistribution pattern of oMWCNTs (Figure 5) in co-injection wasimilar to that in single injection (Figure 2), so NDs did not affect the behavior and fate of oMWCNTs in vivo.

From Figure 6, we found that the doses of NDs could obviously affect tissue uptakes of oMWCNTs after post exposure to a mixture of 500 μg of oMWCNTs and different doses of NDs in 2 h. Meanwhile, with increasing of the dose of oMWCNTs from 0 to 500 μg, the oMWCNTs could improve the tissue uptakes of NDs (Figure 7).

Note: Different batches, you know…. but also various toxic-chemical substances and, of course, various NP materials for completely deviant study objectives without regard for people's health and lives!!! These devils and their henchmen have lied in every way possible.... and will continue to do so, nobody should forget that!!!

Well… we remeber:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5120764/

Note: We have already learned that these NPs can be incorporated into any solution (pure or with hydrogel and injected) and are also self-assembling (many articles by me, but also by other wonderful researchers)...

And if anyone has a little time and a thirst for knowledge from time to time, they may also be able to occupy themselves with it:

https://www.sci-hub.ru/10.1016/j.pmatsci.2020.100686

And what is also absolutely disgusting is the fact that they are now fabricating new toxic-chemical substances with NPs for cancer again, even though we know that the previous substances really caused the rise in cancer patients to skyrocket in the first place - people are being turned into guinea pigs again here, because no one will ever really know what is in the next so-called “vaccines”....

https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlepdf/2023/bm/d3bm00845b

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666934X22000289#bib104

https://tinyurl.com/2djzrpt9

https://www.graphene-info.com/researchers-produce-extremely-conductive-graphene-enhanced-hydrogel-medical

And because they all “love us so much”, they tell us that this material is absolutely not harmful.... yah yah yah blah blah blah - and then of course there are the very “clever” ones who still claim that this material, which has been researched for over 20 years (can be found in the respective Ref. below older studies), does not exist at all.... well then....🤔

With respect in my thoughts and my best wishes from the bottom of my heart to all people worldwide!!!❤️❤️❤️