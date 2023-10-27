Well, we know that graphene, graphene oxides and their derivatives etc. are in these toxic broths, we don't have to discuss about that anymore, also not about how toxic and destructive that is

Everybody talks and writes about a so-called "mRNA" all the time, but apparently nobody knows that there never was one in these toxic substances, otherwise nitrogen and phosphorus would have had to be found, which counts as an essential component of nucleotide, which Dr. Nagase (I appreciate Dr. Nagase very much, but unfortunately, he also believes in a so-called fictitious, with a computer software/tool fabricated, only mentally existing "virus") proves very well here

https://www.bitchute.com/video/btcrYK1oYcJn/

- and finally only nucleotide sequences were searched for with specially designed, synthetic-chemically produced oligonucleotide primers and probes, which are found in excreted, dead cell debris, and this in humans as well as in animals and plants, because otherwise there would be no growth and no health, and man excretes between 50 and 70 million of such cell debris daily through cell division, without which there would be no reproduction in mammals, which includes man, and a large number of plants as well - no so-called "spike protein" was ever detected, also no so-called "mRNA", because everything is constantly done with these absolutely false "PCR tests", in order to be able to somehow explain the experiments in cell cultures with chemically prepared cell lines, which have nothing to do with reality and in which with addition of other chemical substances everything, what is in this cell culture by interruption of the metabolism is killed, to be able to explain somehow and thereby the "virologists" let their fantasy free run, depending upon which they need straight, in order to make once again humans afraid and serve the Pharmaceutical industry!! And if there was never a so-called "mRNA", then you can also modify NOTHING, should actually be clear to everyone!! And once again - inform yourself, it is all before your all eyes where I would like to note here that really nobody knows what all those people really got administered with it!!!

- so let's come to the other toxic substances that are still in these toxic broths (and honestly my opinion is that there are even more chemical toxic substances in there that were also NOT declared, because we know that was also the case in the past!!!)

All should ask themselves why many people talk about so-called "adjuvants", because if there never was a "mRNA", never a "virus"(consequently there can be NO so-called "antigen"!), never a so-called "Glycoproteine S/spike protein", etc., which could be transported in it? THIS was and is told to the people until today, but was and is an impertinent lie!!! This is comprehensible for every logically thinking person!!! These so-called "Adjuvants - lipids" are defined as a group of organic compounds that include fats, waxes, oils, hormones, and certain components of membranes, but there is nothing organic/biological in these poisonous broths!!!! If one reads through this,

https://web.archive.org/web/20230606032245/https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-2/

then mankind was given exclusively toxic-chemical substances, including the graphene/graphene oxide and their derivatives, which is the most harmful component and was also therefore vehemently denied from the beginning by the paid, unscientific and criminal liars, who call themselves so-called "fact checkers" and therefore also not indicated in this list!!

It should also make everyone wonder why in 2019 graphene/graphene oxides and their derivatives were still considered toxic for the whole body and since 2020 they are no longer!!!! What an dehumanizing to deadly felony based on lies, fraud and blood money!!!!

All THAT has absolutely nothing to do in a human organism, also not in animals and plants, nature, etc.!!!

In my opinion, people should as soon as possible start to acquire knowledge instead of being lied to and deceived again and again by some paid Subjects including the MSM!!!

Good luck for you all and stay strong to say together NO in the future!!!♥️♥️♥️