Everyone should have realized by now that these carbon nanotubes were, and will continue to be, in these harmful and toxic substances:

Austrian Research Group Presents Its Findings of Undeclared Components in the COVID-19 Vaccines (2021)

https://odysee.com/@VidarOdensson:7/Austrian-Research-Group-Presents-Its-Findings-of-Undeclared-Components-in-the-COVID-19-Vaccines-(2021):4

THIS is NOT made of metal, as it said in the video 16:43, but THIS:

https://web.archive.org/web/20040725021648/http://www.xintek.com/products/cathodes/AFM_tip.html

and these nanotubes can not only perforate the lungs(penetrate the alveoli, causing bleeding),

but every other organ and of course also veins and arteries - and can also reach the brain with the bloodstream!!!

and 5G and 6G etc. have to do specifically with this!!!

https://ceesdekkerlab.nl/wp-content/uploads/c4nr01600a_small-ferrari.pdf

and also Germany, and therefore of course the EU, knew about it!1

https://www.zora.uzh.ch/id/eprint/186926/1/Backes_2020_2D_Mater._7_022001.pdf

https://arxiv.org/html/2405.07812v1#bib.bib26

Teslaphoresis of Carbon Nanotubes https://doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.6b02313

Pfizer (Do you think this could be Teslaphoresis?) (see desc)

https://rumble.com/v21kciw-pfizer-teslaphoresis.html

Related References to Research:

Computing and Communications for the Software-Defined Metamaterial Paradigm: A Context Analysis https://doi.org/10.1109/ACCESS.2017.2693267 ++ Controlled Information Transfer Through An In Vivo Nervous System https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-20725-2 Terahertz Channel Characterization Inside the Human Skin for Nano-Scale Body-Centric Networks https://doi.org/10.1109/TTHZ.2016.2542213 Blood–brain barrier structure and function and the challenges for CNS drug delivery https://doi.org/10.1007/s10545-013-9608-0 ++Engineering molecular communications integrated with carbon nanotubes in neural sensor nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1049/iet-nbt.2016.0150 ++Design and parametric simulation of triangle nano-particle structures for the visible and near-infrared frequencies https://doi.org/10.1007/s42452-019-1260-3 Amplify-and-Forward Relaying in Two-Hop Diffusion-Based Molecular Communication Networks https://doi.org/10.1109/GLOCOM.2015.7417069 Analysis and Design of Multi-Hop Diffusion-Based Molecular Communication Networks https://doi.org/10.1109/TMBMC.2015.2501741 ++ NUMERICAL ANALYSIS OF THE ALVEOLAR SPACES AND HUMAN TISSUES FOR NANOSCALE BODY-CENTRIC WIRELESS NETWORKS https://doi.org/10.17482/uumfd.539155 Nanonetworks: A new communication paradigm. Computer Networks, 52(12), pp. 2260-2279 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.comnet.2008.04.001 Electromagnetic wireless nanosensor networks https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nancom.2010.04.001 Propagation models for nanocommunication networks https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/5505714 ++Activation of Microwave Fields in a Spin-Torque Nano-Oscillator by Neuronal Action Potentials https://arxiv.org/abs/1710.05630 Intelligence and security in big 5G-oriented IoNT: An overview https://doi.org/10.1016/j.future.2019.08.009 Recent Advances in Wearable Transdermal Delivery Systems https://doi.org/10.1002/adma.201704530 Study of terahertz-radiation-induced DNA damage in human blood leukocytes https://doi.org/10.1070/QE2014v044n03ABEH015337 Capacity analysis of a diffusion-based short-range molecular nano-communication channel https://doi.org/10.1016/j.comnet.2010.12.024 Carbon nanotube-reinforced intermetallic matrix composites: processing challenges, consolidation, and mechanical properties https://doi.org/10.1007/s00170-019-04095-1 ++Insight into the Mechanism of Graphene Oxide Degradation via the Photo-Fenton Reaction https://doi.org/10.1021/jp503413s Development of artificial neuronal networks for molecular communication https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nancom.2011.05.004 ++Routing Protocols for Wireless Nanosensor Networks and Internet of Nano Things: A Comprehensive Survey https://doi.org/10.1109/ACCESS.2020.3035646 ++ Imaging striatal dopamine release using a nongenetically encoded near infrared fluorescent catecholamine nanosensor https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aaw3108 Tunable microwave frequency via heterogeneous tilted polarizer based spin torque nano oscillator https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0052737 ++ Teslaphoresis of Carbon Nanotubes https://doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.6b02313 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes induce T lymphocyte apoptosis https://doi.org/10.1016/j.toxlet.2005.06.020 EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2 DCCORONA: Distributed Cluster-based Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1109/UEMCON51285.2020.9298084 An in vitro study of the potential of carbon nanotubes and nanofibres to induce inflammatory mediators and frustrated phagocytosis https://doi.org/10.1016/j.carbon.2007.05.011 Coatings of Different Carbon Nanotubes on Platinum Electrodes for Neuronal Devices: Preparation, Cytocompatibility and Interaction with Spiral Ganglion Cells https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0158571.g002 Modeling the Dynamic Processing of the Presynaptic Terminals for Intrabody Nanonetworks (02) https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7389342 ++ MICROSCOPIA_DE_VIAL_CORMINATY_DR_CAMPRA_FIRMA_E_1_fusionado https://docdro.id/rNgtxyh MICROSCOPIC OBJECTS FREQUENTLY OBSERVED IN mRNA COVID19 VACCINES http://dx.doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.13875.55840 Carbon nanotubes might improve neuronal performance by favouring electrical shortcuts https://doi.org/10.1038/nnano.2008.374 THz time domain characterization of human skin tissue for nano-electromagnetic communication https://doi.org/10.1109/MMS.2016.7803787 Effect of single wall carbon nanotubes on human HEK293 cells https://doi.org/10.1016/j.toxlet.2004.08.015 Carbon nanotubes as a basis for terahertz emitters and detectors https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mejo.2008.11.016 Nano-Router Design for Nano-Communication in Single Layer Quantum Cellular Automata https://doi.org/10.1007/978-981-10-6430-2_11 ++ Growth of carbon octopus-like structures from carbon black in a fluidized bed https://doi.org/10.1166/mex.2013.1093 In vitro toxicity evaluation of single walled carbon nanotubes on human A549 lung cells https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tiv.2006.10.007 Liquid Carbon, Carbon-Glass Beads, and the Crystallization of Carbon Nanotubes https://doi.org/10.1126/science.1107035 ++ Review of two microwave applications of carbon nanotubes: nano-antennas and nano-switches https://doi.org/10.1016/j.crhy.2008.01.001 ++ Designing an Efficient Self-Assembled Plasmonic Nanostructures from Spherical Shaped Nanoparticles https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202109.0225/v1 Bit simulator, an electromagnetic nanonetworks simulator https://doi.org/10.1145/3233188.3233205 Security in nano communication: Challenges and open research issues https://dx.doi.org/10.1109/ICC.2012.6364977 Chapter 18 – Interfacing neurons with carbon nanotubes:: (re)engineering neuronal signaling https://doi.org/10.1016/B978-0-444-53815-4.00003-0 Carbon nanotubes in neuroregeneration and repair https://doi.org/10.1016/j.addr.2013.07.002 ++ Safety Assessment of Graphene-Based Materials: Focus on Human Health and the Environment https://doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.8b04758 Hierarchical nanostructured polypyrrole/graphene composites as supercapacitor electrode https://doi.org/10.1039/C4RA15258A Plasmonic nanoantenna design and fabrication based on evolutionary optimization https://doi.org/10.1364/OE.25.010828 Data Communication in Electromagnetic Nano-networks for Healthcare Applications https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-22885-9_13 Annual Meeting of the Americann Physical Society on nanoparticles. https://www.nanoparticles.org/pdf/Feynman.pdf Graphene Quantum Dots enable digital communication through biological fluids https://doi.org/10.1016/j.carbon.2021.06.078 Engineered self-organization of neural networks using carbon nanotube clusters https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physa.2004.11.007 Carbon Nanotubes Carrying Cell-Adhesion Peptides do not Interfere with Neuronal Functionality† https://doi.org/10.1002/adma.200900050 Silsesquioxane-cored star amphiphilic polymer as an efficient dispersant for multi-walled carbon nanotubes https://doi.org/10.1039/C6RA00130K ++ Hybrid plasmonic nano-emitters with controlled single quantum emitter positioning on the local excitation field https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-17248-8 ++ Functionalization of Graphene: Covalent and Non-Covalent Approaches, Derivatives and Applications https://doi.org/10.1021/cr3000412 ++ MAC Protocols for Terahertz Communication: A Comprehensive Survey

https://doi.org/10.1109/COMST.2020.3017393 Stimulation of Neural Cells by Lateral Currents in Conductive Layer-by-Layer Films of Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes† https://doi.org/10.1002/adma.200600878 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT): induction of DNA damage in plant and mammalian cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21999988/ (03) ++ Optical properties of new hybrid nanoantenna in submicron cavity

https://doi.org/10.1088/1742-6596/2015/1/012052 Gigahertz Integrated Graphene Ring Oscillators

https://doi.org/10.1021/nn401933v Highly efficient thermo-electrochemical energy harvesting from graphene–carbon nanotube ‘hybrid’ aerogels https://doi.org/10.1007/s00339-020-03902-x ++ Effective Control of the Optical Bistability of a Three-Level Quantum Emitter near a Nanostructured Plasmonic Metasurface https://doi.org/10.3390/photonics8070285 Polyethyleneimine Functionalized Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes as a Substrate for Neuronal Growth https://doi.org/10.1021/jp0441137 High-resolution electron beam lithography and DNA nano-patterning for molecular QCA

https://doi.org/10.1109/TNANO.2005.847034 Application of dextran as nanoscale drug carriers https://doi.org/10.2217/nnm-2018-0331 Design of sequential circuits by quantum-dot cellular automata https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mejo.2007.03.013 QCA-based Hamming code circuit for nano communication network

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.micpro.2021.104237 Cytotoxicity of carbon nanomaterials: single-wall nanotube, multi-wall nanotube, and fulleren. ( https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/es048729l )

https://doi.org/10.1021/es048729I ++ Carbon nanotubes and graphene as emerging candidates in neuroregeneration and neurodrug delivery https://dx.doi.org/10.2147%2FIJN.S83777 Joint Energy Harvesting and Communication Analysis for Perpetual Wireless Nanosensor Networks in the Terahertz Band https://doi.org/10.1109/TNANO.2012.2186313 Femtosecond-Long Pulse-Based Modulation for Terahertz Band Communication in Nanonetworks

https://doi.org/10.1109/TCOMM.2014.033014.130403 Information capacity of pulse-based Wireless Nanosensor Networks

https://doi.org/10.1109/SAHCN.2011.5984951 Graphene-based Plasmonic Nano-Antenna for Terahertz Band Communication in Nanonetworks

https://doi.org/10.1109/JSAC.2013.SUP2.1213001 Low-weight error-prevention codes for electromagnetic nanonetworks in the Terahertz Band

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nancom.2014.04.001 PHLAME: A Physical Layer Aware MAC protocol for Electromagnetic nanonetworks in the Terahertz Band https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nancom.2012.01.006 ++ The interaction of carbon nanotubes with an in vitro blood-brain barrier model and mouse brain in vivo https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biomaterials.2015.02.083 Selective synthesis of DC carbon arc-generated carbon nanotube and layered-graphene and the associated mechanism https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6528/abcdcd Carbon Beads on Semiconductor Nanowires

https://doi.org/10.1143/JJAP.44.6862 In situ precipitation of Nickel-hexacyanoferrate within multi-walled carbon nanotube modified electrode and its selective hydrazine electrocatalysis in physiological pH

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jelechem.2011.01.022 A Compact Graphene Based Nano-Antenna for Communication in Nano-Network

https://doi.org/10.33969/JIEC.2019.11003 Nanoarchitecture of Quantum-Dot Cellular Automata (QCA) Using Small Area for Digital Circuits https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/58619 ++ Pulmonary Toxicity of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes in Mice 7 and 90 Days After Intratracheal Instillation https://doi.org/10.1093/toxsci/kfg243 Adsorption of Small Organic Molecules on Graphene https://doi.org/10.1021/ja403162r The use of chalcogenide phase change materials for optical phase control and its plasmonic applications https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2518381 ++ Design of Wireless Nanosensor Networks for Intrabody Application https://doi.org/10.1155/2015/176761 Carbon Nanotubes as Electrical Interfaces with Neurons https://doi.org/10.1007/978-90-481-8553-5_11 Survey on Terahertz Nanocommunication and Networking: A Top-Down Perspective https://doi.org/10.1109/JSAC.2021.3071837 A deployable routing system for nanonetworks. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7511151 (04) Biocompatibility of Native and Functionalized Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes for Neuronal Interface https://doi.org/10.1166/jnn.2006.155 ++ Building ordered nanoparticle assemblies inspired by atomic epitaxy

https://doi.org/10.1039/D1CP02373J Catalytic carbon formation: clarifying the alternative kinetic routes and defining a kinetic linearity for sustained growth concept https://doi.org/10.1007/s11144-016-0993-x Nucleation and growth of carbon nanotubes and nanofibers: Mechanism and catalytic geometry control https://doi.org/10.1016/j.carbon.2016.12.005 Carbon Nanotube Substrates Boost Neuronal Electrical Signaling https://doi.org/10.1021/nl050637m Transforming C60 molecules into graphene quantum dots https://doi.org/10.1038/nnano.2011.30 Glial Interfaces: Advanced Materials and Devices to Uncover the Role of Astroglial Cells in Brain Function and Dysfunction https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/adhm.202001268 Communication theoretical understanding of intra-body nervous nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1109/MCOM.2014.6807957 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube Induces Oxidative Stress and Activates Nuclear Transcription Factor-κB in Human Keratinocytes https://doi.org/10.1021/nl0507966 Quantum Hall effect in fractal graphene: growth and properties of graphlocons https://doi.org/10.1088/0957-4484/24/32/325601 Molecular functionalization of carbon nanotubes and use as substrates for neuronal growth https://doi.org/10.1385/JMN:14:3:175 ++ Interfacing Neurons with Carbon Nanotubes: Electrical Signal Transfer and Synaptic Stimulation in Cultured Brain Circuits https://doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.1051-07.2007 6 – Applications of Carbon Nanotubes in the Biomedical Field https://doi.org/10.1016/B978-0-12-814156-4.00006-9 Accelerating the Translation of Nanomaterials in Biomedicine https://doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.5b03569 Fractal cross aperture nano-antenna with graphene coat for bio-sensing application https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mee.2016.04.022 New fully single layer QCA full-adder cell based on feedback model https://doi.org/10.1504/IJHPSA.2015.072847 Optimizing Energy Consumption in Terahertz Band Nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1109/JSAC.2014.2367668 DRIH-MAC: A Distributed Receiver-Initiated Harvesting-Aware MAC for Nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1109/TMBMC.2015.2465519 ++ Smart optical cross dipole nanoantenna with multibeam pattern https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84495-0 ++ Clastogenic and aneugenic effects of multi-wall carbon nanotubes in epithelial cells https://doi.org/10.1093/carcin/bgm243 Terahertz detection in 2D materials https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2287523 Molecular Communication and Networking: Opportunities and Challenges https://doi.org/10.1109/TNB.2012.2191570 Synthesis of Carbon Nanochaplets by Catalytic Thermal Chemical Vapor Deposition https://doi.org/10.1143/JJAP.40.L492 ++ High frequency graphene transistors: can a beauty become a cash cow? https://doi.org/10.1088/2053-1583/2/3/030203 — Routing in resource constrained sensor nanonetworks ( Master’s thesis ). Tampereen Teknilinen. Tampere University of Technology. https://trepo.tuni.fi/handle/123456789/22494 Top-down nanofabrication approaches toward single-digit-nanometer scale structures https://doi.org/10.1007/s12206-021-0243-7 ++ Repairing Peripheral Nerves: Is there a Role for Carbon Nanotubes? https://doi.org/10.1002/adhm.201500864 Ultra-scaled MoS2 transistors and circuits fabricated without nanolithography https://doi.org/10.1088/2053-1583/ab4ef0 Ultrafast neuronal imaging of dopamine dynamics with designed genetically encoded sensors https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aat4422 ++ An expanded palette of dopamine sensors for multiplex imaging in vivo https://doi.org/10.1038/s41592-020-0936-3 Noise Analysis in Ligand-Binding Reception for Molecular Communication in Nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1109/TSP.2011.2159497 A routing framework for energy harvesting wireless nanosensor networks in the Terahertz Band https://doi.org/10.1007/s11276-013-0665-y Electron-Beam Lithography and Molecular Liftoff for Directed Attachment of DNA Nanostructures on Silicon: Top-down Meets Bottom-up https://doi.org/10.1021/ar500001e Carbon nanotubes: properties and application https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mser.2003.10.001 Biotechnological mass production of DNA origami https://doi.org/10.1038/nature24650 Carbon nanotubes show no sign of acute toxicity but induce intracellular reactive oxygen species in dependence on contaminants https://doi.org/10.1016/j.toxlet.2006.11.001 Multifunctionality of structural nanohybrids: the crucial role of carbon nanotube covalent and non-covalent functionalization in enabling high thermal, mechanical and self-healing performance https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6528/ab7678 ++ TARGETING MAGNETIC NANOCARRIERS IN THE HEAD FOR DRUG DELIVERY AND BIOSENSING APPLICATIONS https://doi.org/10.13016/M2X57D Information Theoretical Analysis of Synaptic Communication for Nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1109/INFOCOM.2018.8486255 ++ Properties and behavior of carbon nanomaterials when interfacing neuronal cells: How far have we come? https://doi.org/10.1016/j.carbon.2018.11.026 ++ A Defects Simulator for Robustness Analysis of QCA Circuits https://doi.org/10.29292/jics.v11i2.433 Mobility management in wireless nano-sensor networks using fuzzy logic https://dx.doi.org/10.3233/JIFS-161552 ++ Heterojunctions between metals and carbon nanotubes as ultimate nanocontacts https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.0900960106 Single molecule detection and macromolecular weighting using an all-carbon-nanotube nanoelectromechanical sensor https://doi.org/10.1109/NANO.2004.1392318 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Chemically Functionalized with Polyethylene Glycol Promote Tissue Repair in a Rat Model of Spinal Cord Injury https://doi.org/10.1089/neu.2010.1409 Carbon nano-octopi : growth and characterisation https://ethos.bl.uk/OrderDetails.do?uin=uk.bl.ethos.616892 Novel efficient full adder and full subtractor designs in quantum cellular automata https://doi.org/10.1007/s11227-019-03073-4 NanoRouter: A Quantum-dot Cellular Automata Design https://doi.org/10.1109/JSAC.2013.SUP2.12130015 TCAM/CAM-QCA: (Ternary) Content Addressable Memory using Quantum-dot Cellular Automata https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mejo.2015.03.020 Self-assembly and lithographic patterning of DNA rafts. DARPA Conf. Foundations of Nanoscience: Self-Assembled Architectures and Devices, Showbird, UT. (Cannot find this file anywhere) ++ Functional nanomaterial-enabled synthetic biology https://doi.org/10.1088/2399-1984/abfd97 Carbon nanomaterials and their synthesis from plant-derived precursors. Synthesis and Reactivity in Inorganic, Metal-Organic and Nano-Metal Chemistry, 36(3), pp. 265-279 https://doi.org/10.1080/15533170600596048 ++ Blood–brain barrier transport studies, aggregation, and molecular dynamics simulation of multiwalled carbon nanotube functionalized with fluorescein isothiocyanate https://dx.doi.org/10.2147%2FIJN.S68429 Unusual inflammatory and fibrogenic pulmonary responses to single-walled carbon nanotubes in mice https://doi.org/10.1152/ajplung.00084.2005 Possible clean superconductivity in doped nanotube crystals https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpcs.2006.06.001 A Carbon Nanofilament-Bead Necklace https://doi.org/10.1021/jp8018588 The missing memristor found https://doi.org/10.1038/nature06932 Nanomaterial induced Immune Responses and Cytotoxicity. Journal of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, 15(1) http://dx.doi.org/10.1166/jnn.2016.10885 Next-generation GRAB sensors for monitoring dopaminergic activity in vivo https://doi.org/10.1038/s4 A Service-Oriented Architecture for Body Area NanoNetworks with Neuron-based Molecular Communication https://doi.org/10.1007/s11036-014-0549-0 ++ A Simulation Framework for Neuron-based Molecular Communication https://doi.org/10.1016/j.procs.2013.10.032 ++ A Review on Characterizations and Biocompatibility of Functionalized Carbon Nanotubes in Drug Delivery Design https://doi.org/10.1155/2014/917024 Cytotoxicity of single-wall carbon nanotubes on human fibroblasts https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tiv.2006.03.008 THz detection in graphene nanotransistors https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2041462 CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1145/2800795.2800809 N3: Addressing and routing in 3D nanonetworks https://doi.org/10.1109/ICT.2016.7500372 ++ A Review on the Development of Tunable Graphene Nanoantennas for Terahertz Optoelectronic and Plasmonic Applications https://doi.org/10.3390/s20051401 — Security Issues in Nanoscale Communcation Networks https://n3cat.upc.edu/n3summit2011/presentations/Security_Issues_in_Nanoscale_Communication_Networks.pdf An energy efficient modulation scheme for body-centric nano-communications in the THz band https://doi.org/10.1109/MOCAST.2018.8376563 Neural Stimulation and Recording with Bidirectional, Soft Carbon Nanotube Fiber Microelectrodes https://doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.5b01060 Carbon nanotubes in neural interfacing applications https://doi.org/10.1088/1741-2560/8/1/011001 Polyacrylamide modified molybdenum disulfide composites for efficient removal of graphene oxide from aqueous solutions https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cej.2018.12.123 Neural Stimulation with a Carbon Nanotube Microelectrode Array https://doi.org/10.1021/nl061241t Relay Analysis in Molecular Communications With Time-Dependent Concentration https://doi.org/10.1016/j.adhoc.2013.07.002 ++ Slot Self-Allocation Based MAC Protocol for Energy Harvesting Nano-Networks https://doi.org/10.3390/s19214646 Relay Analysis in Molecular Communications With Time-Dependent Concentration https://doi.org/10.1109/LCOMM.2015.2478780 Radiation Properties of Carbon Nanotubes Antenna at Terahertz/Infrared Range https://doi.org/10.1007/s10762-007-9306-9 THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE Mary-Ann · Feb 14 Science paper reveals cell phone signals can activate the release of biological PAYLOADS from graphene oxide injected into the body! Read full story

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/9783527830978.ch6

and the Pdf-file:

https://arxiv.org/pdf/2109.13918

https://web.archive.org/web/20240702065159/https://arxiv.org/pdf/2109.13918

etc. etc. etc.

From the beginning, everything was designed to harm and kill - based on lies, manipulation and fraud!!!

And don't all be misled by people who say that none of this would exist, because the underhandedness consisted of delivering different batches - no one is safe or will be safe in the future - stand together, help each other and consistently say NO, sustainably and with all the means at your disposal!!!!

https://howbad.info/nation-o-cide.pdf

And just by the way: Don't let yourself be influenced by this gaslighting of a GoF or a so-called lableakof a fictitious and imaginary "virus" of any kind - viruses DON'T EXIST, because the real GoF has exclusively to do with the respective toxic-chemical poisonous substances/so-called vaccines and their included nanotechnology - no matter what written papers you give people to read - these criminals will never write down or speak the truth!!!!!!! 2 screenshots I took back in 2018!!!

Knowledge is strength and power!!!❤️❤️❤️