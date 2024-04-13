THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
Graphene/Graphene oxide, their derivates - Teslaphoresis
To get an even far better understanding of the context of these vast amounts of detrimental health effects and deaths, everyone should read this article!!!
Dr. Patricia Aprea, Director of Evaluation and Control for ANMAT in Argentina, had ALREADY 2021 to admit on the record that the shots contain graphene!!!!!!
https://www.docdroid.net/lqjD2LT/if-2021-120912800-apn-decbranmat-pdf
What we also know:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/125742_S1_M4_4.2.1-vr-vtr-10741.pdf