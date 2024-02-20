I add here a very real article by Dr. Nixon in the first place, because everyone has the right to know as much truth as possible!!

When we look at this picture,

which is reality, some of you may wonder what it could be....

Well…

these are all graphene/graphene oxide nano ribbons - we can see this e.g. here:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-12050-x/figures/1

Core-shell heterostructured multiwalled carbon nanotubes@reduced graphene oxide nanoribbons/chitosan, a robust nanobiocomposite for enzymatic biosensing of hydrogen peroxide and nitrite - NOTE: THAT does NOT belong in an organism!!!!

or here: click on article Pdf - Figure 1

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12274-010-1003-7#preview

Efficient synthesis of graphene nanoribbons sonochemically cut from graphene sheets

or here:

https://www.azom.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=19954

Production and Applications of Graphene Nanoribbons (GNRs)

And if you read this carefully,

https://biomedgrid.com/pdf/AJBSR.MS.ID.001682.pdf

then you know that these nano ribbons can swell and grownthrough body fluids, are very elastic and stable - and of course they can be also injected - and then these so-called "scientists" write that this would not be harmful, that alone is already criminal, as all of this triggers ROS in the organism and not only causes blockages as so-called "blood clots"(doctors, who don't really know what they are dealing with here, talking about "clots"), but is also toxic for the entire organism, can inflame organs, cause cells to die, etc. etc. - and we know, that this and included all the other toxic/chemical substances were injected in a package called quantum dots (also a derivative of graphene/graphene oxides) - including all the other shapes and structures of different metallic materials

https://web.archive.org/web/20240706000433/http://blog.ump.edu.my/ckfeng/wp-content/uploads/sites/776/2019/05/Graphene-oxide-based-hydrogels-as-a-nanocarrier-for-anticancer-drug-delivery.pdf

https://www.sci-hub.ru/10.1016/j.addr.2012.07.015

NOTE: If you think about how long this has been on the "program of research", you would think that there would only be a minimal amount of cancer, heart defects etc., but we know that the opposite is the case - people have been used and abused as guinea pigs for countless years without being informed!!!

https://rumble.com/v2eq0cs-documentarypayload-2-nanocapsulesa-trojan-horse-triggered-release.html

And we should not forget, thatalso "chitosan" is not what they to tell people!

Take care of yourselves, protect your family, especially the children and all your loved ones - all love from the bottom of our hearts!!!♥️♥️♥️