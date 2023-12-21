NOBODY should deny it or just not want to admit it, because it is open to everyone - and read all this carefully, so that you also understand WHAT is between the lines!

Graphene Handbook 2022

https://grapheneconf.com/2022/Graphene2022_AB.pdf

There is already a new book available, but it is not yet available for free Pdf! I’m going to buy it!

https://www.graphene-info.com/handbook

https://conferenceindex.org/conferences/graphene/united-states

5G Signals Are Being Used To Activate Graphene Oxide To Release Payloads Inside the Human Body

https://rumble.com/v3hxkbi-5g-signals-are-being-used-to-activate-graphene-oxide-to-release-payloads-in.html

Remotely controlled electro-responsive on-demand nanotherapy based on amine-modified graphene oxide for synergistic dual drug delivery

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2468519422002166

DOCUMENTARY: "PAYLOAD 2 - NANOCAPSULES" A TROJAN HORSE TRIGGERED RELEASE

https://rumble.com/v2eq0cs-documentarypayload-2-nanocapsulesa-trojan-horse-triggered-release.html

https://web.archive.org/web/20240811185803/https://sci-hub.se/10.3390/magnetochemistry5040067

Novel graphene oxide loaded sodium alginate hydrogels cross-linked with tetraethyl orthosilicate for cephradine release analysis

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1773224721004640

Everything has outstanding electrical conductivity!

2023-12-10 COUNTERACT DISCUSSIONS: EPISODE 2 - Transhumanism, Wireless Body Area Networks by Dr Faiez Kirsten - but don't forget, there has NEVER been a so-called "virus"!!!

https://www.brighteon.com/50097805-74ed-449a-874f-8b37f74b012f

IEEE Documents

https://mentor.ieee.org/802.15/documents

https://web.archive.org/web/20231222141848/https://mentor.ieee.org/802.15/documents

But hey... none of this is toxic at all... yah yah yah... the millions of injured and dead people will be able to confirm this.... and from all this including the impertinent lie of a so-called "virus", catastrophic hospital protocols, toxic drug cocktails, brutalities of a physical and psychological nature, the lie of the GoF, the lie of the 2 allegedly different trial processes, the corruption through the highly paid sums of money, the current pushed lie of a so-called "contaminated DNA" etc. etc., attempts have been made for 4 years now to divert attention with all the means/obfuscation tactics just mentioned above.... but that the FDA and therefore all other institutions knew about the danger of these poisonous broths 2 1/2 months after they were put on the market and this deliberately concealed the fact that from the very beginning people's health was massively damaged psychologically and physically by dangerous test strips, masks, isolation etc., that people in poorer countries and of course all over the world no longer had any sources of income and were thus driven into debt, poverty and often enough to their deaths, the economy worldwide has been dealt a massive blow, that doctors, hospital staff, politicians of all colors, so-called scientists of all disciplines, the paid lying media mafias, etc. etc. have been complicit in this still ongoing crime, of course you won't hear anything about this from the hyped oh so "wonderful lawyers" and other wimps who have been luring money out of people's pockets with their empty promises for years, or see any significant judicial successes to this serious crime against humanity - just a reminder: no one will come to save humanity, that has to be initiated by each and every person themselves. and see no significant judicial successes in this monstrous crime against humanity - just a reminder: no one will come to save humanity, that has to be initiated by each individual person themselves- and since so many people are still stuck in their psychosis, there will be no common cohesion - each individual is required to take the initiative, relying on someone else is the wrong and deadly way! And now that elections are coming up again in a few countries, we should exercise particular caution, because every party and every candidate makes all kinds of promises before an election, which they all want to know nothing more about after the election... in my opinion, humanity may only have a chance if everyone learns to think and act independently again quickly and with stoic consistency!!!