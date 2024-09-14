THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
For heaven's sake, everyone stay away from these next harmful to deadly toxic chemical substances!!!
The package insert for the so-called “vaccination” for the fictitious “vaccinia virus/small pox/mPox” ACAM2000
https://www.fda.gov/media/75792/download?attachment
https://web.archive.org/web/20240906134005/https://www.fda.gov/media/75792/download?attachment
1. the paragraph on page 19 is enormously important, especially for all those who still do not know that a “cell culture” with so-called “cell lines = chemical solutions” (here again the Vero 6), which together with the reagents, other chemical substances and precise instructions intended for this purpose, form a certain reaction in the form of structures, which after dehydration in paraffin wax and by cutting wafer-thin leaflets under an electron microscope as so-called “viruses, pathogenic bacteria, etc.”, are completely misinterpreted and have absolutely NOTHING to do with reality, because the human being is NOT a synthetic-chemically produced solution!!!! Ergo, of course, there is NO IMMUNITY as a result of so-called “antibodies”!!!
Further we can read now
So we know, the marked passage is a highly criminal lie!!! And the other toxic-chemical substances listed do NOT belong in a living organism!!!
What means -lyophilized-?
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13346-023-01477-7
So it is totally the same damaging and deadly system as with the last toxic-chemical substances - and here again it will be different batches so that people who were “lucky” this time too can say that the “vaccination” did not harm them - a highly criminal and underhanded approach!!!!
And once again, how can we know what is really in these substances - everyone should keep that in mind - ALWAYS and DON'T forget it!!
And none of this is biological/compatible!!!
Important on the package insert is THIS
Read all and if necessary twice or more and warn your family, relatives and friends - THIS should also be printed out!!!
And when “transmission” and “shedding” are mentioned here, it is NOT the fictitious “virus”, but the toxic-chemical substances and the nanoparticles - we already had THAT last time!!!!
THAT also we had in the last time!!
Note: And when “transmission” and “shedding” are mentioned here, it is NOT the fictitious “virus”, but the toxic-chemical substances and the nanoparticles - we already had THAT last time!!!! NO vaccinator-doctor who earns a lot of money with it will tell you all this!!!
And I've written it before: Every future substance in all countries worldwide will be equally harmful and kill - don't comply and say NO!!!! You have only one live!!!
Ps.: And I found this link
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/shifts-profound-systemic-transformation-klaus-schwab-wef/
and screenshot in my e-mails today - well, it may come as a shock to some, but unfortunately I've known THAT for a long time....
Let's listen carefully to whats Larry Fink admits here - he's reluctantly acknowledging that AI and robotics will make sheer population numbers obsolete when you can build millions or even billions of AI-driven robots to serve as your nation's workforce…
https://rumble.com/v4t25qx-larry-fink-explains-the-real-goal-of-depopulation-is-to-make-it-easier-to-s.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/how-blackrocks-larry-fink-uses-esg-and-ai-to-control-the-worlds-money/
It gets worse. ACAM2000, the second smallpox vaccine approved for Monkeypox, states in it's package insert that, to paraphrase, unvaccinated individuals exposed to those who have received the ACAM2000 vaccine run a risk of death by being exposed to the vaccinated individual. The information I read also said that it's suggested that those who get this vaccine quarantine for four weeks post vaccination to protect others. Yes, FOUR WEEKS. They are stockpiling this specific "vaccine". If this isn't the exact definition of a bioweapon, I don't know what is.