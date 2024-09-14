The package insert for the so-called “vaccination” for the fictitious “vaccinia virus/small pox/mPox” ACAM2000

https://www.fda.gov/media/75792/download?attachment

https://web.archive.org/web/20240906134005/https://www.fda.gov/media/75792/download?attachment

1. the paragraph on page 19 is enormously important, especially for all those who still do not know that a “cell culture” with so-called “cell lines = chemical solutions” (here again the Vero 6), which together with the reagents, other chemical substances and precise instructions intended for this purpose, form a certain reaction in the form of structures, which after dehydration in paraffin wax and by cutting wafer-thin leaflets under an electron microscope as so-called “viruses, pathogenic bacteria, etc.”, are completely misinterpreted and have absolutely NOTHING to do with reality, because the human being is NOT a synthetic-chemically produced solution!!!! Ergo, of course, there is NO IMMUNITY as a result of so-called “antibodies”!!!

Further we can read now

So we know, the marked passage is a highly criminal lie!!! And the other toxic-chemical substances listed do NOT belong in a living organism!!!

What means -lyophilized-?

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13346-023-01477-7

So it is totally the same damaging and deadly system as with the last toxic-chemical substances - and here again it will be different batches so that people who were “lucky” this time too can say that the “vaccination” did not harm them - a highly criminal and underhanded approach!!!!

And once again, how can we know what is really in these substances - everyone should keep that in mind - ALWAYS and DON'T forget it!!

And none of this is biological/compatible!!!

Important on the package insert is THIS

Read all and if necessary twice or more and warn your family, relatives and friends - THIS should also be printed out!!!

And when “transmission” and “shedding” are mentioned here, it is NOT the fictitious “virus”, but the toxic-chemical substances and the nanoparticles - we already had THAT last time!!!!

THAT also we had in the last time!!

And I've written it before: Every future substance in all countries worldwide will be equally harmful and kill - don't comply and say NO!!!! You have only one live!!!

Ps.: And I found this link

https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/shifts-profound-systemic-transformation-klaus-schwab-wef/

and screenshot in my e-mails today - well, it may come as a shock to some, but unfortunately I've known THAT for a long time....

Let's listen carefully to whats Larry Fink admits here - he's reluctantly acknowledging that AI and robotics will make sheer population numbers obsolete when you can build millions or even billions of AI-driven robots to serve as your nation's workforce…

https://rumble.com/v4t25qx-larry-fink-explains-the-real-goal-of-depopulation-is-to-make-it-easier-to-s.html

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/how-blackrocks-larry-fink-uses-esg-and-ai-to-control-the-worlds-money/

With all my thoughts with you all.....❤️❤️❤️