And nobody should ever forget all the blood money that was paid for this absolute felony - mass murderers should always be dragged in front of the curtain so that everyone can register these criminals!!!!

https://www.protocolkills.com/hospital-protocol

https://www.protocolkills.com/post/diane-s-story

https://web.archive.org/web/20211208124143/https://sgtreport.com/2021/11/pandemic-payoff-bill-gates-injected-319-million-into-mainstream-media/