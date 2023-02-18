I bring this article in reference to the previous one and ask everyone to think carefully about how children from infancy are already hindered in their health, in their natural development and, above all, in the development of their own body's defences - a crime that has been going on for decades and which nobody seems to be giving too much thought to! And when reading it, every single one of you should also think of the unreported cases, which simply go down globally and were and are concealed! Just to keep the pharmaceutical industries going, babies, children, young people and adults have been deprived of their health(and no one needs to be surprised that then babies, children etc. get diseases up to death, because these poisons together with the adjuvants/LNPs/nanoparticles must be fought by the organism and excreted again, but damage/ignite a lot of cells and tissues, which can no longer be repaired!) for decades, with the help of politicians, governments, health institutions and, worst of all, doctors who refuse to reconsider the dogma of so-called 'infections' and finally abandon it - and let us not forget that doctors are always sponsored by pharmaceutical companies, as if they could not earn enough money! All this is unacceptable!! There are no excuses for it, especially not for the last 3 years of the lies, deceit and manipulation, since from the very beginning it was possible to say NO together, because a country cannot dismiss all doctors, hospital staff, etc. , but apparently the incentive to make a lot of money was higher than the oath, because everyone has sworn: PRIMUM NON NOCERE!!!! - and that's just not acceptable and in my opinion it is absolutely contemptible!!! Every human being, but also every animal is something very special, a unique individual who should also be treated as such and has an absolute right to do so!!!

Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature

Published online 2021 Jun 24. doi: 10.1016/j.toxrep.2021.06.020

Table 3

Onset interval of SIDS post-vaccination, USA.

Onset interval post-vaccination Events reported Cumulative % of total events

Day of Vaccination 131 12.5 % (131/1048)

Day 2 277 38.9 % (408/1048)

Day 3 126 51.0 % (534/1048)

Day 4 110 61.5 % (644/1048)

Day 5 57 66.9 % (701/1048)

Day 6 39 70.6 % (740/1048)

Day 7 51 75.5 % (791/1048)

Days 8−60 257 100 % (1048/1048)

Total deaths 1048

Open in a separate window

Fifty-one percent of all SIDS cases reported to VAERS occurred within 3 days post-vaccination; 75.5% occurred within 7 days post-vaccination. The remaining SIDS cases occurred between 8- and 60-days post-vaccination, an average of 4.8 per day (257/53 days) as compared to 277 SIDS cases that occurred on Day 2 post-vaccination—a 57-fold increase. Data obtained from VAERS 1990-2019, age < 1 year, SIDS cases reported within 60 days from day of vaccination.

The findings in this study revealed that infant deaths and SIDS cases were not randomly distributed each day. Instead, infant mortality and SIDS cases reported to VAERS tended to occur in temporal proximity to vaccine administration, that is, they clustered in the early post-vaccination period—Day 1 through Day 7 (Fig. 2). Excess deaths were significantly greater than expected (p < 0.00001). Several theories regarding the pathogenic mechanism behind these fatal events have been proposed. According to Douglas Miller [20], neuropathologist and expert witness on SIDS, vaccines evoke the production of cytokines that can produce fever and inhibit the activity of 5-HT neurons in the medulla causing prolonged apneas and interference with auto-resuscitation. Matturri et al. [21] hypothesized that aluminum adjuvants in vaccines cross the blood-brain barrier "inducing neuronal molecular alterations in DNA, RNA, and proteins of brainstem neurons regulating vital functions, with consequent fatal disorganization of respiratory control in particularly predisposed infants." Miller and Goldman [22] suggested the potential for biochemical or synergistic toxicity due to multiple vaccines administered concurrently.

And here I would like to point out once again what these current toxins, which have been injected unethically and without conscience into pregnant women and all other peoples, have done - the consequences for Babies and all age groups can be seen here:

Errors in cell division in the meiotic form are risky, since reproductive cells are formed here and the "correctness" of egg cell and sperm is crucial for healthy children. If there is an error in the DNA strand of one of these two cells, this is passed on to the child and forms its complete set of DNA.

More or less severe hereditary diseases develop for which there is no cure, since a healthy strand of DNA would be required for them. If the fault is too severe, the pregnant woman may experience an abortion very early, within the first few weeks. If this does not happen, a child will be born with a congenital disease. Here we should remember about Contagan and the babies born now with severe physical damage - so we know that these toxic substances damage DNA!!

Watch the movie

https://archive.org/details/died-suddenly-documentary

https://rumble.com/v5bpyvh-died-suddenly.html

and from ca. 58:00 it becomes especially frightening and infinitely sad!!! Dr. Thorp

THIS is so highly criminal that I would like to tear each and every one in the air!!!! You all belong for the rest of your shitty life locked in a deep hole, only with water and bread and otherwise absolutely nothing!!!!! Anyone who causes THAT and silently accepts it is NOT A HUMAN BEING in my opinion and should ALSO NOT BE NAMED AS SUCH!!!! YOU ALL are the SCUM of humanity!!!

And THAT does NOT come from a so-called "mRNA"(THAT is the biggest lie ever!!), but from the toxins and here especially by the Toxicity of carbon-based nanomaterials, where among other things a DNA-damage is the consequence!!!!

Volume 307, 1 July 2019, Pages 206-222

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0009279719301115

VAERS Report Regarding Spontaneous Abortion & Fetal Death

https://www.scribd.com/document/509017382/VAERS-Report-Regarding-Spontaneous-Abortion-Fetal-Death#

or here:

https://vaccineimpact.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/05/509017382-VAERS-Report-Regarding-Spontaneous-Abortion-Fetal-Death.pdf

‼️‼️‼️And THAT was already of 05/14/2021 - there's a total of 283 adverse reports in VAERS‼️‼️‼️