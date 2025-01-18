or here:

Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz - ca from minute 13:30 - "Covid mRNA Vaccines" Are Nothing More Than Injected Bio-Nano Machines" - Graphene-based Plasmonic Nano-Antenna for Terahertz Band Communication in Nanonetworks = Intra-Body-Nano-Network - Internet of bodies - Cyborgs - the phrase “mRNA” was illegally introduced HERE to legally abuse humanity!!!! And to claim that this would not harm the organism is of course a lie, because nobody will openly admit this - which is logical, because otherwise they would publicly accuse themselves of harming human life!!! Everyone should always think for themselves with common sense!!!

Well... Some will argue that these are just “patents”, but if you look at the date, the argument falls apart!

Graphene, graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide and all the derivatives that can be produced from it, together with all sorts of other materials(of course also graphene based), and of course graphene based hydrogels, etc. etc. (I’ve written more than enough articles about it) have absolutely NOTHING to do in a living organism, because they are highly harmful, that is just a fact, even if it cannot be understood - and what most people do not know or think is the fact that there have always been experiments on ignorant, uninformed people, just as there are now - no one will ever know what has been included in various batches of so-called “flu shots” or other “vaccinations” in recent decades - with toxic chemical substances(this time with batches that have partly downright poisoned people!!!) and materials including nanotechnology, which has been experimented with for over 20 years and whose exorbitant side effects are always discreetly swept under the carpet, with only about 1% being reported anyway - and yes, 5G, 6G, 7G will cause harm to people that the majority of humanity absolutely cannot imagine, because nobody focuses on it and talks or writes about it. and yes, smartphones together with graphene oxides, hydrogels and their derivatives will be the key to this!

Now let's come to the so-called “salt crystals”.... here too, they have been experimenting with them for some time:

Conclusions

To summarize, we investigated the stability of thin NaCl crystals encapsulated between graphene under electron beam irradiation during TEM imaging and showed that NaCl, which, is strongly electron-radiation-sensitive when unprotected, is stable between graphene as long as the graphene sheets are not damaged. This behaviour was confirmed by DFT calculations. We found that the formed NaCl crystals decompose immediately when the first defect in graphene appears. Regarding the dose-dependent lifetime, we found that large crystals ( 1200 nm2 ≥ ) decompose earlier and faster than smaller ones ( 220 nm2 ≤ ). We explained this behaviour with the probability of defect formation per graphene area under the electron beam: The larger the encapsulating graphene area, the higher the probability that a point defect is produced, which then causes immediate decomposition of the encapsulated NaCl crystal. Our results provide quantitative data on the stability of encapsulated quasi 2D NaCl crystals and indicate that only high-quality graphene is suitable for protecting ionic crystals from beam damage in electron microscopy studies.

etc. etc. - It would really be beneficial for people to take a closer look at this and not always dismiss everything with a “wave goodbye” just because someone comes along and “says” that “salt crystals” are not harmful, because THESE salt crystals are not the salt crystals we know - THAT'S THE POINT!!!!

And you should perhaps also take a look at and read through THAT:

NOTE: And nobody should forget the MOST IMPORTANT thing: Everything that is done in “experiments” and on the computer is NOT COMPATIBLE with a living organism, since absolutely NOBODY can know how each individual human being will ultimately react to it, since all materials used for this purpose are more or less harmful!!!!!

