https://preventgenocide2030.org/all-things-un/#translating

And because these soulless subjects only want "the best" for all of us (we have seen THAT in the harmful and deadly substances) they want to "promote" our health with artificially chemically produced foods.... yah yah yah, bla bla bla

https://biooekonomie.de/en/news/investments-market-alternative-proteins-rise

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2438345-butter-made-from-co2-could-pave-the-way-for-food-without-farming/

What an absolutely bullshit, because we know, that all of this is based on lies and fraud!!

https://formo.bio/ ⬆️

This sentence alone "Formo is using micro fermentation to send cows on an endless vacation..." is immediately identifiable as a lie by any logically thinking person, because cows MUST be milked and in this respect products can continue to be produced - well, what is really meant here is that agriculture with all its advantages is to be disposed of, of course only for the general public - or does anyone really believe that this devilish gang will give up their steaks?? NO!!!

It would really be necessary for humanity to start reading between the lines and words and to see these “beautiful phrases” for what they really are: the repeated and ongoing attempt to subliminally influence and steer humanity in the wrong direction through “brainwashing”, through certain advertising in the media - to keep the masses quiet with well-prepared “smoke grenades - lies and fairy tales” in between - it is all a long-prepared, It is all a long-prepared, planned and deliberately brought about psychological war against the whole of humanity, everyone should really have realized this by now - cohesion, in order to be strong, also and above all means being there for each other, sharing with others in order to include them in a strong community - all those, all those who own land and property should try to network with people in the cities to get them out, work together, organize their leisure time, produce healthy food themselves, share and free themselves as much as possible from digital achievements - this is the only way to counteract these corrupt gangs and their attempts to harm humanity again and again for the future and no one is alone when things get tight - and what is enormously important, farming and field work is enormously healthy, liberating and makes you happy, even if it is sometimes difficult.....

You should perhaps also read this book in the form of articles by me - they are all written on the same date, the following are marked II, III, IV etc. - as I have often mentioned, you can never get enough information....

And as a little motivation THE POWER OF THE PEOPLE ON THIS EARTH IS UNIQUE - everyone should keep focusing on that - DON’T FORGET THAT!!!

https://rumble.com/v1d34kl-we-are-the-many...they-are-the-few.html

WE are the MANY - they are the few!!

All so-called crises of these corrupt, deceitful, lying and diabolical organizations and their henchmen are self-created - plandemic lies (no viruses, no pathogenic bacteria or anything else), climate lies, war lies - no one should forget THAT either - and those who vote their own butchers should not be surprised why their lives are taken away....

There is always an alternative…..

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=Dr.%20Shiva

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai

In my opinion no one can do it worse than it already is……❤️❤️❤️