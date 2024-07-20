THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
Well.... if you dig a little bit, you never know what you'll find..... already in 2018
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/the-world-economic-forum-talks-about-mind-control-using-sound-waves/
https://www.tni.org/en/article/world-economic-forum-a-history-and-analysis
https://web.archive.org/web/20240720092136/https://www.tni.org/en/article/world-economic-forum-a-history-and-analysis
https://web.archive.org/web/20181107172700/https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/11/mind-control-ultrasound-neuroscience/
https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/government-accidentally-sends-files-on-remote-mind-control-to-journalist/
https://web.archive.org/web/20240720092953/https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/government-accidentally-sends-files-on-remote-mind-control-to-journalist/
https://ia803109.us.archive.org/3/items/EMEffectsOnHumanBody1/EMF%20EFFECTS.pdf
SONIC MIND CONTROL ON US CITIZENS
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/sonic-mind-control-on-us-citizens/
https://rumble.com/v4y3jtw-sonic-mind-control-on-us-citizens.html
https://www.acd.od.nih.gov/documents/reports/06142019BRAINReport.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20181228005700/https://braininitiative.nih.gov/brain-programs/cell-census-network-biccn
https://web.archive.org/web/20130812183234/http://blogs.scientificamerican.com/cross-check/2013/05/22/why-you-should-care-about-pentagon-funding-of-obamas-brain-initiative/
https://web.archive.org/web/20230428112815/https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/cross-check/why-you-should-care-about-pentagon-funding-of-obamas-brain-initiative/
Try to read always between the lines and the words, because nothing is as you are led to believe....
Each individual must decide NOW how far this dehumanizing programme still should go....❤️❤️❤️