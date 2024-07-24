THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
Drug scandals have occurred and continue to occur not only in the USA, but also in Europe....
https://web.archive.org/web/20201027154330/https://www.pharmtech.com/view/drug-scandal-shocks-france
NOTE: As if the FDA and the EMA(today!!) were free of scandals.... we know that's not the case, but they've always been particularly good at making excuses!
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/referral/questions-and-answers-withdrawal-medicines-containing-benfluorex_en.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20240724181131/https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/referral/questions-and-answers-withdrawal-medicines-containing-benfluorex_en.pdf
https://pharmafile.com/news/servier-mediator-withdrawal-france-drug-safety/
https://web.archive.org/web/20240724181407/https://pharmafile.com/news/servier-mediator-withdrawal-france-drug-safety/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2810797/
NOTE: There is a difference between fat mass and muscle mass. You can't tell the difference with the BMI.
The body mass index determines the extent of overweight. However, he only states that the weight is too large in relation to the body surface. However, it is also important for the risk of diseases such as heart, vascular or metabolic diseases where fat is found. Especially so-called belly fat is a risk to the heart, liver and vascular system.
And the most important thing is to find out the circumstances of life and habits in order to eliminate the CAUSE, instead of always immediately burdening the body with chemical agents, because if the causes are not eliminated, nothing will lead to success!
How your weight has changed over time, such as when you became overweight, duration, development and maximum weight;
whether there is a history of obesity or cardiovascular disease in your family;
what attempts you have already made to lose weight;
what your eating habits and eating behavior are;
how often you exercise, what your daily exercise looks like (e.g. your commute to work) or exercise in other ways (e. g. gardening);
what motivation you have to improve your health;
whether there may be problems or conflicts in the family, environment or work.
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/epub/10.1161/01.CIR.99.1.156
https://www.liberation.fr/societe/2002/03/23/un-mal-rare-pour-quelques-kilos-de-trop_398178/
https://web.archive.org/web/20240724195535/https://www.liberation.fr/societe/2002/03/23/un-mal-rare-pour-quelques-kilos-de-trop_398178/
https://www.revespcardiol.org/en-valvular-heart-disease-associated-with-articulo-13047681
https://web.archive.org/web/20240724200353/https://www.revespcardiol.org/en-valvular-heart-disease-associated-with-articulo-13047681
https://www.revespcardiol.org/en-pdf-13047681
https://sante.lefigaro.fr/actualite/2010/12/17/10612-mediator-lassurance-maladie-mettait-garde-1998
https://web.archive.org/web/20240724201618/https://sante.lefigaro.fr/actualite/2010/12/17/10612-mediator-lassurance-maladie-mettait-garde-1998
https://capdas.blogspot.com/2010/12/mediator-jacques-servier-t-il-finance.html
https://www.lemonde.fr/societe/article/2011/01/17/xavier-bertrand-annonce-une-reforme-de-la-pharmacovigilance_1466426_3224.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20011112080320/https://news.independent.co.uk/uk/health/story.jsp?story=90700
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/story?id=117293&page=1
https://web.archive.org/web/20240724205021/https://abcnews.go.com/Health/story?id=117293&page=1
