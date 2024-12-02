Take your life into your own hands. Take full responsibility for it. Don’t wait for someone to set the chaos in your life. No one will save you. You need to save yourself.

Milos Vucetic:

Don’ Wait For Someone To Save You- Save yourself.

Take Full Responsibility For Your Life- No one can do it instead of you.

Live Your Life- Most people don’t live their lives, they barely exist.

Don’t Be Afraid To Live A Life You Want To Live- Be afraid of not doing it.

You Live With The Consequences Of Your Choices- Choose wisely.

Most People Live Lives Of Quite Desperation- Don’t be one of these.

Despise Weakness- Empower yourself.

Don’t Be A Passive Observer Of Your Life- Be proactive.

Aband Comfort- Comfort kills your spirit.

Conquer Your Fears- When you liberate yourself from your fears, you are free.

Suv Shak:

Abin Bajracharya:

Stephen F. Myler:

Everyone is an individual personality, with their own needs, characteristics, interests and peculiarities - no one should be pigeonholed!

Because life would be so much easier if people in general accepted and respected others for who they are - a welcome, an interaction with understanding, caring and helpfulness, respect and without prejudices towards each other.

One can and should give people as much information as possible, and of course also your own knowledge, which you stand by 100%, because we can all learn from each other - but one cannot and must not want to force your own opinion on anyone - everyone should and must be able to form their own opinion, which also strengthens their own self-confidence and gives each individual strength and power!

With this in mind, all my love and best wishes from the bottom of my heart!!❤️❤️❤️