https://bioanalyticx.com/doctors-biologists-vs-doctors-biologists-in-viruses-nonexistence-debate/

July 1, 2024 Dr. Saeed Qureshi, Ph.D.

Someone wrote, “Viruses have always been imaginary. Always.” It is a correct claim.

The question is why this claim has not been accepted; even recently, some very vocal experts, including doctors and biologists, have forcefully argued against the existence of viruses.

Doctors and biologists dominate both groups and claim to be science experts, followers, or scientists. Interestingly, both groups accuse each other of being followers of pseudoscience.

The issue is that doctors/experts in neither group are science experts or scientists. The subjects (medicine and biology) are not (experimental or empirical) science subjects. The only science subjects in this regard are physics, chemistry, and/or mathematics. Medicine (primarily chemicals) and biology (isolation and characterization of biological components, which are also mainly chemicals) have to be dealt with by the science subject (chemistry).

Science can only deal with physically existing things available in pure form to work, hence absent from medical and biology areas. Medical and biological “sciences” are based on narratives and speculation, often dealing with imaginary things like viruses, vaccines, etc.

Therefore, viruses are imaginary. Doctors and medical experts need to stop claiming that they are science followers and scientists and that “viruses” exist. Such claims are simply false and fraudulent.



PS. An M.D. degree is not a science degree! (link).

https://bioanalyticx.com/addressing-the-issues-of-medical-science-and-its-research/

Addressing The Issues Of Medical “Science” and its “Research”

July 4, 2024 Dr. Saeed Qureshi, Ph.D.

