A really great researched article, which I am very happy to share, because we can all never get enough information to see through the lies and to finally be able to cast off the shackles that have been imposed on humanity by soulless individuals, but which many have also imposed on themselves - THAT makes us all stronger, more self-confident and brings self-responsibility back a bit!!! Life is too precious to be beaten down by idiots and criminals, let's not forget that!!!❤️❤️❤️

Governments work FOR the people and not the other way around - the government has to take care of an intact infrastructure, free economy, the creation of jobs and the creation and maintenance of leisure activities, culture, sports etc., a functioning and for everyone affordable and accessible health system WITHOUT constraints and prescriptions of any harmful substances and toxic chemicals, as well as a fair and functioning police and judiciary - whereby corruption MUST finally be abolished, but the government must NOT interfere in the privacy of the individual citizen, THAT must finally be communicated by the citizens, clearly and unmistakably!!!! It is up to the citizens themselves to finally clear away this stinking “turd” and ensure clear conditions!!!

And if politicians want to wage self-orchestrated wars or create self-orchestrated crises, then they should and must finance them out of their own pockets and NOT constantly steal the people's tax money in order to harm and kill people - NO people need thieves, criminals and murderers as a government!!! With all these countless billions that disappear in the process, you could feed the entire world population x times over and there would still be something left over!!!

And we must all make it clear to these NOT elected and criminal organizations, which also steal the tax money of the populations worldwide in order to harm, kill, control and enslave, that they can go to hell - if these gangs absolutely have wet “God dreams”, then they should make each other happy with them and “play” with each other, because NOBODY of them has the right to interfere in the private sphere of citizens worldwide or to have the audacity to be able to determine about populations!!!!