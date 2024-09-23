Well, I don't know why Francis Leader claims that there is no production of nanotechnology in the UK - but THAT was installed already very early!!

If someone makes a search so easy, they are not to be taken seriously and you know immediately that she/he are not willing to learn anything! It is also not about a “dried drop” of these substances as she claims in the comments, but about the real examination of blood in “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated!

And Dr. Nixon is a truly outstanding researcher who, with infinite patience and extensive personal commitment, goes to great lengths to educate and inform people about this nanotechnology!!! (Of course, he also believes in fictitious “viruses”, but what is more important at the moment are these investigations!!!)

1. Of course, some people just don't want to face reality

2. She and many others have never worked in labs with this technology and the various materials, so she doesn't understand it either.

and 3. anyone who disputes this should take the time to study the literature of the last 20 years in order to acquire knowledge and understand that this research into nanotechnology and the associated toxic chemical substances has already been used or tried out on some people in the form of so-called “vaccinations” without any information - why do you think people keep getting sick after the “jabs” and develop all kinds of clinical pictures? Of course, 99% of people today deny this, including those who produce these technologies - and what always infuriates me is that doctors are not willing to learn and do their own research in this direction - they also deny this and come up with all kinds of unproven excuses!!!!

Denying reality or not wanting to admit it has not helped humanity to date and will not do so in the future either - we all have to face the fact that certain organizations and their backers are absolutely corrupt and criminal and their “representatives/stakeholders” have been infiltrating governments and other various professional groups for years in order to make their dehumanizing and diabolical fantasies come true - with the help of precisely elaborated psychological strategies and enormous lies, anyone who still denies this cannot be helped in my opinion anyway....

https://www.academia.edu/105258841/Medical_nanotechnology_in_the_UK_a_perspective_from_the_London_Centre_for_Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology—the new driver of academic and commercial success

Nanotechnology is a fundamental benabling technologyQ that gives us the capacity to see, manipulate, and manufacture on the smallest of scales. It is widely accepted that nano- technology is developing into a major driver for commercial success in the 21st century and, in some applications, it is expected to become a bdisruptive technology,Q promising massive change [1- 3]. The technology has excellent pros- pects for exploitation across the medical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, engineering, manufacturing, telecommunica- tions, and information technology (IT) markets. Its impact in these areas will be broad and far reaching, not only providing cost and performance improvements to current products and processes but, in the longer term, yielding new approaches to health and societal problems [4]. Nanotechnology involves the precise manipulation and control of atoms and molecules, the building blocks of all matter, to create novel materials with properties controlled at the nanoscale, billionths of a meter. Broadly, two production approaches exist; the bottom-up and the top- down. The bottom-up approach involves physically ma- nipulating small numbers of the basic building blocks, either individual atoms or more complex molecules, into structures typically using minute probes. For example, it is possible to bpushQ atoms into a desired location using atomically fine force microscope tips, intricately carve material using beams of electrons or heavy metal ions, or write molecules directly onto surfaces using tools, both from the physics laboratory or at the home office, with inks made of various materials. At present this technology is limited to low-volume, high-value applications such as high-performance chip manufacture, but the range of bottom-up techniques and the areas of application are growing rapidly. The top-down approach involves control- ling physical processes, for example, the conditions under which materials are grown, to coerce atoms and molecules to move themselves as a unit to a desired location or structure. This approach is already used to create nanoparticles for various industrial applications, some of which are becoming feasible for high volumes and at lower cost. However, the technique is generally limited to producing simpler structures than the bottom-up approach. Here too, new processes are regularly being discovered or existing processes modified. More importantly, both approaches can work within both biological and nonbiological systems, bridging important divides between the biological and nonbiological worlds.

To provide some practical examples of the technology, we can imagine the design of minute drug doses tailored to the individual for optimal treatment of disease and targeted to their site of action, thus reducing toxicity and improving efficacy; the establishment of new low-cost, point-of-care clinical diagnostic techniques; or the fabrication of sensors that could test the results of many different chemical reactions simultaneously to assist the monitoring of cell or organism function in real time or for remote environmen- tal monitoring.

Working with this influential technology requires a detailed understanding of the underlying physical, chemical, and biological processes across a range of scientific disciplines and at the nanoscale. Indeed, at this scale the full range of sciences begin to come together, and the new challenge is to create and share a common scientific and management and regulatory language so as to maximize effective interdisciplinary interaction. The ultimate goal is to produce new materials, devices, and systems tailored to meet the needs of a growing range of commercial, scientific, engineering, and medical applications—opening new mar- kets and yielding dramatic benefits in product performance.

The London Centre for Nanotechnology—a research center in the heart of London

At the forefront of United Kingdom nanotechnology sit the academic institutions. Many of these are now well placed to both develop and ultimately exploit the technol- ogies through spinout, licensing, or technology transfer. In the remainder of this article, we introduce the new London Centre for Nanotechnology (LCN) as one possible model for driving nanotechnology, and describe its unique vision and highly transparent, outward-facing approach to delivery. There are of course a growing number of world-class institutions working in the nanotechnology area spread around the UK. The LCN, which collaborates with many of these institutions, is used here simply as one highly interdisciplinary and commercial model based on bbest practiceQ for delivering the science to benefit the UK as well as areas far afield.

The LCN separates nanoscience from nanotechnology by noting that each nanotechnology requires a clear vehicle for delivery, including not only the research and development (R&D) activities but also the management and technology transfer processes. Any one technology will typically require substantial development to take it from its basic research stage through to a product. This includes devel- oping and protecting the basic ideas, determining the appropriate market and its needs, augmenting the basic idea with other intellectual property (IP), and creating a more credible commercial offering that can be effectively exploited. LCN integrates all of these processes seamlessly such that a basic technology can be taken through to incubation and industry.

The LCN is a new UK-based, multidisciplinary research enterprise structured to form the bridge between the physical and biomedical sciences, with a unique strategy and clear focus on exploitation and commercialization [5] (Figure 1). It brings together two internationally competitive institu- tions in nanotechnology, namely UCL and Imperial College London, in a unique operating model that accesses the combined skills of eight departments, including medicine, chemistry, physics, electrical and electronic engineering, materials and earth science, and two leading business centers. Notably, the LCN combines the capabilities of two leading biomedical universities and has been designed to compete internationally in this strategic area.

The center has a transparent organization, encompassing several technical centers of excellence, and a clearly defined strategy that is overseen by a mix of well-known academic and commercial figures. Management best practice has been applied from the outset to ensure strategic vision and high- value operations and involves business professionals at the most senior levels to drive commercial strategy and connection with industry. The operational model is unusual for a university institute in that the staff’s creative potential is enhanced and the throughput of technology to industry is maximized. It was designed from the outset to be interdisciplinary, with disciplines resident within the LCN and located adjacent to one another. The unique institutional and urban setting was chosen to maximize access to local investment. It boasts the world’s only dedicated nanoscale research facility to be located in the heart of a metropolis— providing superb access to corporate, investment, and industrial partners—and has dedicated in-house commercial expertise. Initial backing for this project came from the UK government, with research supported by the UK research councils, medical research charities, and industry.

Just completed, its custom-built eight-floor facility houses world-class laboratories, clean rooms, and equip- ment for characterization, fabrication, design, and systems, as well as more than 100 professionals from the physical and life sciences and medicine. An equivalent number of people are strongly linked to, but reside outside, the center, and a far greater number, representing scientists from across the UK and beyond, are networked into the facility—a highly leveraged model. The LCN is already involved in several interdisciplinary research collaborations (IRCs [6]), involving several world-class universities and companies, and also links strongly with national centers and business networks (Fig. 2). The LCN is also actively pursuing strategic relationships with the commercial and broader nanotechnology communities with the aim of rapidly developing and exploiting innovation. In the future, the LCN will provide leading-edge nanotechnology training to the work force and help educate the public, bringing greater transparency to the science.

LCN capabilities

The LCN thus has clearly differentiated capabilities and a strategic research agenda; these are aligned with industry needs and driven by extensive consultation, and they effectively balance basic science and industry R&D agendas. Research in the LCN is organized around three thematic areas, each with a set of high-value deliverables. These areas are discussed below.

New paradigms for IT and communications

The computing and communications needs of society continue to grow. Current technology approaches are limited, and a variety of new methods are being sought by LCN staff to circumvent the limitations, applying nanotech- nology-driven paradigms such as quantum-based computing and spintronics to the IT field.

Earth and environment

New sources of energy, new approaches to finding, assessing, and tracking current supplies, and novel ap- proaches to cleanup are being studied. These studies include areas as diverse as fuel cell research through to catalysts, combining fields that range from geology to biology.

Novel, low-cost health care

LCN is uniquely placed through the vast biomedical expertise it can access locally and to develop new paradigms in health care. In development are low-cost diagnostics and novel drug delivery systems, as well as new therapeutic regimes individually tailored to the patient. These aims complement those defined by the National Institutes of Health for the application of nanotechnology to medicine [4].

Deliverables

These have been chosen to cover the needs of society and industry. They are interdisciplinary and highly interconnected to maximize novelty and collaboration between the sciences.

The process of cross-disciplinary research and delivery is managed in a rigorous way, using industry-leading practices. Also, deliverables are chosen following a com- mercial strategy development process that best balances the research competencies of the LCN with market (society and industry) needs and that places LCN in a complementary rather than competing position with other top-tier nano- centers across the globe. Some of the deliverables in the general area of nanomedicine are: real-space images of biomolecules, label-free rapid protein and DNA diagnostics, individually tailored drugs and selective delivery systems, trackers for food, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical indus- tries, biocompatible scaffolds for tissue engineering, and mobile network-based health care. A broad range of world-class, in-house capabilities have been built covering areas as diverse as nanotubes and composites, superconductors, organic and carbon nano- structures, nanophotonics, magnetism, novel nanofabrication in III-V, silicon, and organic materials; this extends also to various medical diagnostics- and therapy-based nanotechnologies.

The LCN has an extensive range of core tools for nanocharacterization: the technologies required to see and understand nanostructures in both the biological and nonbiological areas such as physically scanned probes and other state-of-the-art microscopies and diffraction-based methods. Ultraclean, industry- standard laboratories have been built at LCN with the ability to produce nanomaterials and devices using various biological and nonbiological materials: silicon, III-V, and other semiconductor fabrication and unconventional nanofabrication in organics and diamond, for example. Techniques and technologies to model, visualize, and design nanoscale structures and devices in biological and nonbiological areas are extensively represented, including first principles theory at the atomic and molecular levels, complex visualization and design tools, and powerful computational methods. An important area—systems—is already represented, because this is required to translate nanotechnology into workable products for industry, to hybridize and integrate techniques, for error handling and rerouting algorithms, and, crucially, to provide methods to connect biological and nonbiological systems.

LCN has a lean organizational structure with clear lines of accountability and a range of processes to ensure effective delivery of innovation. An international advisory board, comprising world-renowned commercial and research repre- sentatives, ensures that the LCN is a high value-for-money organization, and many of the center’s research staff have both commercial and research backgrounds. The center does not operate in a bserviceQ model but as a research center. However, small and large businesses can easily approach the LCN to work collaboratively on projects, and businesses of all types are welcome to approach the LCN to understand how nanotechnology might affect them.

Strong connections are being made with UK and international businesses, academic, and other key networks. The LCN is linked into a broad range of organizations ranging from the London Biotechnology Network [7] and London Technology Network [8], through governmentrelated and inward investment organizations to the broader investment and commercial communities. The LCN also has strong links to other academic institutions and national centers, and is constantly and actively pursuing new relationships (Figure 2).

The LCN’s business strategy [9-11] focuses on developing and exploiting a portfolio of IP clustered around its major themes. Mechanisms and expertise have been established that cover the full “life cycle,” from research project management and IP identification, through to protection, licensing and/or spinout [12,13]. In pulling together world-class research, infrastructure, and commercial best practices, the LCN ranks with leading facilities abroad, promising excellent exploita- tion prospects across the pharmaceutical, biotech, engineering, and computing markets.

The BioNanotechnology Center

A new development built out of LCN’s successful business model is the BioNanotechnology Center (BNC), jointly established by the UCL and Imperial College London, with services also being contributed by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), the UK metrology center of excellence, as partner to the project. This was established as part of a peerreviewed competition with funding from the UK Government Department of Trade and Industry [14,15] and the London Development Agency [16]. The BNC, an internationally unique not-for-profit medical product development and prototyping company, aims to complete the bionanotechnology value chain in the United Kingdom (Figure 3), combining the new LCN capabilities at UCL and Imperial College with the vast medical infrastructure in London and with the capabilities at NPL. The BNC is a stand-alone company, based outside of academia and aimed at servicing the United Kingdom’s emerging bionanotechnology sector. The BNC has resident experts to manage medical product development projects and to manage access to resources. The LCN and BNC are focused on solutions, and each has novel operating models that leverage London’s strengths to facilitate interaction with industry.

Novel, low-cost health care

Patient demand for new therapies, diagnostics, and mobile information access is placing pressure on health care providers, from medical professionals through to the biomedical industries; concurrently, costs of developing new medical products are escalating. The challenge is to improve quality of life at low cost, through the early detection and efficient, effective treatment of disease. Nanotechnology offers many new research avenues that will advantage medical diagnosis and treatments in both the short and longer term [4]. A taxonomy of the broad areas in which nanotechnology will be active has been reviewed recently [17-20] and should form the basis for developing the strategic alignment of bnanomedicineQ with that of traditional med- ical research. We are developing low-cost information-rich diagnostics, drug delivery, and drug manufacturing systems based on expertise derived from the semiconductor industry. Probable applications of the LCN’s nanotechnology include wearable nanoscale biosensors and monitors, label-free DNA and chemical detectors, inhaled and ingested diagnostic and therapeutic tools, in vivo monitored implants, and smart materials. Some of these research areas and potential deliverables are summarized in Figure 4 and Table 1. The typical examples illustrated herein are based on highly interdisciplinary working practices at LCN. They range from early-stage laboratory studies of novel label-free sensors and new biomaterials for medical devices and tissue engineering to magnetic nanoparticle detectors that are currently under clinical trial. The areas most likely to have an early impact on patient care involve improved diagnostic testing and nonin- vasive imaging [21-24].

The cause of, and therapy for, many diseases lies in a greater understanding of the structure and function of proteins. Nanotechnology brings a powerful toolkit to med- icine, allowing us to understand the processes driving protein formation and operation. Diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Creutzfeld-Jakob disease have been linked to bmisfoldedQ proteins. Atomic force microscopy can be used to bgraspQ and bpullQ proteins, and watch proteins unravel and refold in their natural environments. Understanding the fundamental mechanisms of such processes may provide ways to inhibit disease, and complementary assay technologies will allow us to recognize the presence of these abnormal proteins in medical samples. Our goal is a set of low-cost, high-throughput screening tools for hospitals, patient point-of-care tests, and greater levels of understanding to the drug industry.

Osteoporosis and arthritis take up substantial hospital resources. Extending the life span of hip implants or preventing deficiencies in bone function would free up thousands of hospital beds, with positive subsequent effects. We are applying nanoscale cellular biology (Figure 5) and other capabilities to provide new routes for drug development for common but major causes of disease. Our goals also include biocompatible, smart materials, artificial bone, and long-lasting implants and scaffolds to hasten the healing of fractures. Nanotechnology will provide new routes to drug manufacture and delivery. Microfluidic devices, chips that aid and monitor chemical reactions, can provide low-cost, ultrapure drug manufacture and portable metered drug delivery. Quantum dots, nanoparticles with precisely designed struc- tures, can now be attached to molecules or proteins such that, when ingested, they effectively deliver a therapy to a specific location (eg, a tumor) or fluoresce to show the location of a problem. Similar nanoparticles with improved magnetic properties are already “in the clinic” as magnetic resonance imaging contrast agents with controlled targeting to specific tissue sites. Indeed, the LCN has magnetic particle sensors for cancer entering the advanced prototype phase.

Conclusions

As in many centers across the world, London and the United Kingdom are gaining new and internationally competitive facilities and interdisciplinary research networks to move the perceived prospects of nanotechnology successfully through to the marketplace—for both commercial and societal benefit. Nanotechnology is being treated as a core strategic area for London. UCL and Imperial College are building substantial new infrastructure in the areas associated with medical and bionanotechnology, and new staff and capabilities are constantly being brought into London. The LCN is one such university-based organization that is at the forefront of outward-facing research, operating with the clear aim of developing solutions to improve patient care. This is being achieved through a fully integrated operating model, stretching from the basic science performed within the center, via blaboratory to the bedsideQ interactions with our medical colleagues, to the managed interface with industrial partners through the LCN’s own resources or the new BNC. We predict a major impact of nanotechnology on health care in the 21st century by taking such an approach. On a final and important note, the LCN has chosen to deliver nanotechnology in a very transparent manner, with all of its deliverables being important to the society it serves. Ethical issues associated with the technology are addressed through its advisory and executive boards, and the center welcomes both debate and education [25].

Note: First and foremost, it is always about commercial and profitable benefits and THAT not for humanity - socially for whom? - and there has never been any evidence of transparency towards people!!! Not to mention the damage to health!!! But as always, everyone should form their own opinion about this..... and I would like to emphasize that I do not want to deny Mrs. Leader or anyone else their own opinion, but one should not ignore the facts!

References

[1] [homepage on the Internet]. The Royal Society and Royal Academy of Engineering report on nanotechnology dNanoscience and nanotech- nologies: opportunities and uncertainties.T 2004. Available from: http:// www.nanotec.org.uk/.

[2] The National Nanotechnology Initiative at Five Years: assessment and recommendations of the National Nanotechnology Advisory Panel. President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology; 2005.

[3] Commission of the European Communities. Communication from the Commission: towards a European strategy for nanotechnology. Brussels7 The Commission; 2004.

[4] National Institutes of Health [homepage on the Internet]. NIH roadmap: nanomedicine. Bethesda (MD): National Institutes of Health; 2003. Available from: www.nihroadmap. nih.gov/nanomedicine/index.asp.

[5] The London Centre for Nanotechnology [homepage on the Internet]. Available from: http://www.london-nano.ucl.ac.uk.

[6] [homepage on the Internet]. The UK dInterdisciplinary Research Collaboration (IRC) in Nanotechnology.T Available from: http:// www.nanoscience.cam.ac.uk/irc/.

[7] London Biotechnology Network [homepage on the Internet]. Avail- able from: http://www.londonbiotechnology.co.uk/.

[8] London Technology Network [homepage on the Internet]. Available from: http://www.ltnetwork.org/.

[9] Mazzola L. Commercializing nanotechnology. Nat Biotechnol 2003;21:1137 - 43.

[10] Flynn T, Wei C. The pathway to commercialization for nanomedicine. Nanomedicine 2005;1:47 - 51.

[11] Baker S, Aston A. The business of nanotech. Bus Week 2005;14:65- 71.

[12] Bawa R. Nanotechnology patenting in the US. Nanotechnol Law Bus 2004;1:31 - 50.

[13] Flynn T, Wei C. Protecting new ideas and inventions in nanomedicine with patents. Nanomedicine 2005;1:150 - 8.

[14] The UK Department of Trade and Industry nanotechnology initiative [homepage on the Internet]. Available from: http://www.dti.gov.uk/ nanotechnology/.

[15] The UK Micronanotechnology (MNT) Network [homepage on the Internet]. Available from: http://www.microandnanotech.info/.

[16] The London Development Agency [homepage on the Internet]. Available from: www.lda.gov.uk/.

[17] Gordon N, Sagman U, for the Canadian NanoBusiness Alliance 2003 dNanomedicine TaxonomyT [homepage on the Internet]. Available from: http://www.regenerativemedicine.ca/nanomed/Nanomedicine%20 Taxonomy%20(Feb%202003). PDF .

[18] Freitas RA. What is nanomedicine? Nanomedicine 2005;1:2 - 9.

[19] Moghimi SM, Hunter AC, Murray JC. Nanomedicine: current status and future prospects. FASEB J 2005;19:311- 30.

[20] Emerich DF, Thanos CG. Nanotechnology and medicine. Expert Opin Biol Ther 2003;3:655 - 63.

[21] Jain KK. Nanodiagnostics: application of nanotechnology in molec- ular diagnostics. Expert Rev Mol Diagn 2003;3:153 - 61.

[22] Li KC, Pandit SD, Guccione S, Bednarski MD. Molecular imaging applications in nanomedicine. Biomed Microdevices 2004;6:113 - 6.

[23] Emerich DF. Nanomedicine—prospective therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Expert Opin Biol Ther 2005;5:1 - 5.

[24] National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH) [homepage on the Internet]. Going small for big advances: using nanotechnology to advance cancer diagnosis, prevention and treat- ment. 2004. Available from: http//otir.nci.nih.gov/brochure.pdf.

[25] Zucker LG, Darby MR. Socio-economic impact of nanoscale science: initial results and nanobank. Working Paper No. 11181. National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER); 2005.

_________________________________________________________________________

And anyone who smiles about the use of drones should stop, because THAT is also partly and will certainly become a reality in full - of course they don't directly say that this will be used exclusively to monitor citizens, but hey, anyone who has had their eyes and ears open in recent years knows that there will be absolute surveillance states everywhere through various technologies, because people will put up with it, as well as everything else.... unfortunately…..

https://dronedj.com/2023/05/18/uk-west-midlands-tfwm-deploys-drones-to-improve-traffic-flows/

A small addition to drones:

By now it should be clear to everyone that these laser systems can also be integrated into drones, after all, technology is advancing rapidly..... certainly in small format and perhaps even more effective..... no one will tell people the actual truth.... only when it is already too late..... nothing is impossible for those who are sponsored with millions/billions..... and that of course in every country…..

With wishes for independence, strength and determination in thought and action for all of you, as well as cohesion, helpfulness for all those who are alone and an unlimited love of a special person for each of you, where you can feel safe and secure, I retire….❤️❤️❤️