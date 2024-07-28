https://bioanalyticx.com/the-recent-courts-decision-provides-hope-for-addressing-incompetence-and-fake-science-at-government-agencies/

In a major ruling, the Supreme Court sharply reduced the power of federal agencies to interpret the laws they administer and ruled that courts should rely on their own interpretation. (link.)

The court overruled its landmark 1984 decision, which gave rise to the doctrine known as the Chevron doctrine. Under that doctrine, if Congress has not directly addressed the question at the center of a dispute, a court was required to uphold the Agency’s interpretation of the statute as long as it was reasonable. In a 35-page ruling by Chief Justice John Roberts, the justices rejected that doctrine, calling it “fundamentally misguided.” Continue here

If someone claims to be a doctor and is caught practicing medicine without proper academic credentials and required registration, authorities deal with such a person promptly and harshly. Most likely, the person would face heavy fines and go to jail for extended periods for the fraud.

However, nothing happens when a doctor claims to be a scientist and practices scientific research without relevant academic credentials or experience/expertise. Instead, doctors get large sums of money/funding for their “scientific research” from authorities/agencies, inventing fake illnesses, viruses, etc., and irrelevant treatments (vaccines, pharmaceuticals, etc.). Why is it so? This anomaly (fake and false science) needs to be addressed. An audit and accountability in this respect is urgently required and should be done by actual science/chemistry experts or scientists, as medicines and their interactions are chemicals and chemistry-based, respectively.

NOTE: And now let us think of all those over the last 4 1/2 years who have claimed a science for themselves without competence, without profession and without knowledge, who have parroted everything that has absolutely NO basis and was a highly criminal lie construct to bring these toxic-chemical poisonous substances including nanotechnology into people - all these perpetrators are partly to blame for the fact that we now have millions of dead/billions of injured people - and now they all want to act as if they were so-called friends of humanity by listing the damage and injuries including the killings - in my opinion it couldn't get any more disgusting - and all these would-be knowledgeable people are of course partly to blame for the impending new WHO treaty (in which of course the UN, the WEF, the IMF, NATO and all their henchmen are also perpetrators!!) of a highly criminal organization, the violence at the demonstrations, the restrictions on basic rights and freedoms, the further lies of a so-called Climate crisis, self-initiated wars, future absolute surveillance of every single person and further harm and killing through highly toxic substances and drugs, rip-offs and restrictions in every situation, the enslavement of the rest of humanity, etc. etc. - and humanity itself is absolutely confused and destabilized by this planned, psychological warfare without loud weapons and by constantly recurring various mendacious reports/gaslighting and the majority of humanity still has no idea about reality to this day, so will fall for lies, manipulation and fraud again and again and allow themselves to be harmed and killed further without even thinking once about what is really happening to all of them - how and who should save humanity if humanity itself does not do it/is not able to do it!! You can read again and again that people only have themselves to blame, but you CANNOT say that, because for almost 200 years humanity has been lied to and deceived about so-called pathogens that have NEVER existed before, and made submissive with a recurring, inflated fear and mind control - adults are certainly responsible for their decisions, but how can someone make the right decision if they are not informed... and here special thanks go to everyone who goes to people, organizes events (whether small or large doesn't matter, the important thing is to do something!) to bring people closer to the facts, each and every one of us can do something in this direction by trying to form communities, inform, support and help each other, like my husband and I have done, and I am infinitely grateful to everyone for that - the most important thing of all is the protection of children, who have no lobby and MUST be protected by all of us!!! That is the top priority!!!!

