https://ia802206.us.archive.org/17/items/125pgs-dr.-andrew-moulden-every-vaccine-produces-harm_202204/125pgs%20Dr.%20Andrew%20Moulden%20Every%20Vaccine%20Produces%20Harm.pdf

....which should actually be logical, because preventing the detoxification of the organism and the elimination of cell debris with toxic-chemical substances and NPs will eventually make every organism sick, even to the point of death!!!!

Just as the majority of doctors believe, of course he also believed in the fairy tale of fictitious viruses and fictitious pathogenic bacteria etc., but at least he warned mankind!!!

https://rumble.com/v4efat0-dr-andrew-moulden-what-he-told-us-before-pharma-murdered-him.html

https://rumble.com/v17bo8h-dr.-andrew-mouldens-tolerance-lost-part-1-of-3-the-problem.html

https://rumble.com/v17c51s-dr.-andrew-mouldens-tolerance-lost-part-2-of-3-seeing-is-believing.html

https://rumble.com/v17c5j0-tolerance-lost-dr-andrew-j-moulden-volume-3-of-3.html

AND ONCE AGAIN:

https://go.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/wp-content/uploads/130-STUDIES-LINKING-VACCINES-TO-NEUROLOGICAL-AND-AUTOIMMUNE-ISSUES-COMMON-TO-AUTISM.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20240323163621/https://go.thetruthaboutvaccines.com/wp-content/uploads/130-STUDIES-LINKING-VACCINES-TO-NEUROLOGICAL-AND-AUTOIMMUNE-ISSUES-COMMON-TO-AUTISM.pdf

❤️❤️❤️