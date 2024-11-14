Thank you Martin!!

....because HE knows as well as all other “government leaders” that the New World Order/NWO will be installed and the UN together with its associated NON-elected criminal organizations will have the sole power - and none of them is bound by any law, these criminals have fool's freedom - the nation states will be deprived of their autonomy and none of the citizens will be able to sue these corrupt parasites in the future - an enslavement of humanity, completely WITHOUT liberties and fundamental rights - I know that the majority of humanity still cannot imagine this, but if they all think back. .. in 2020 also nobody could imagine that their own governments, together with their highly paid accomplices, would lie to their own populations, deceive them and hand them over to be harmed and killed by toxic-chemical, poisonous substances including nanotechnology... well, each and every one of us should really face the facts, because there is no time to sit back and twiddle our thumbs....

The testimonies project - the movie

https://rumble.com/vn212d-the-testimonies-project-the-movie.html

https://cairnsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ygl-list-by-country-jan-2023.pdf

Special Address by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation | DAVOS AGENDA 2021

Millionaires, if they pretend to "help" the people, are only fooling them, because this is how they make their money!! Don't forget THIS!!

Great Reset: Globalist Klaus Schwab Explains Govt Takeover of Industry in Unearthed Video

https://rumble.com/vtednw-2017-strengthening-collaboration-in-a-fractured-world.html

They all ride on the same track - and nobody with any common sense should believe that anything will change for the better unless the people themselves bring about change as quickly as possible!!!

These are the facts, even if the paid lying media and their henchmen keep trying to pull the wool over people's eyes!

