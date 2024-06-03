THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
No victim of the millions of dead and billions of injured should ever be forgotten!!! NEVER!!
It is really close to my heart to introduce you all to a courageous and absolutely loving mother who fights for the rights of her murdered daughter, but also for all other victims - everyone should take THAT to heart and take action in this regard - she has my deepest respect and my absolute recognition - everyone who remains silent is complicit, you all should really think about that!!!!
❤️❤️❤️
Sadly, many of the "billions who were injured" might not be with us much longer. An immediate reaction (of any kind) is a clear sign they received something that's now steadily destroying their vital systems, more like the "soft-kill" older jabs do, but with a bit more speed. Never forget their "warp speed" designation for the new "hard kill" jabs.
About 6 months after they rolled out the warp speed death jabs, I watched a video of a UK health authority casually explaining how they were seeing a 15 to 20% drop in overall immune function PER MONTH in those who'd been vaccinated. He said it was nothing to worry about!! Yeah, that pesky little "side effect" of ultimate DEATH is just something we'll all have to get used to;-)
Not only not forgotten... The perpetrators solved for. And I suggest We go for Their single tool to power: money.
My definition of money: anything We use to account for the energy We input into a system. This can be trade, barter, work exchange, shells, beads, sticks notched and split, coins (metals), bills (paper), or electronic bits (or anything else used for that purpose).
And given money at its foundation accounts for Our energy input, clearly free energy tech would end the need for that tool, making that accounting pointless. I have knowledge but zero money, so I offer the knowledge in the hopes that Ones with the wherewithal to do so will bring it out - don't alert Them by filing for patents...
Electrogravitics – My Knowledge of Free Energy (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/electrogravitics-my-knowledge-of