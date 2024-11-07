The Thalidomide Scandal!

Thalidomide and pregnancy

In the 1950s, scientists did not know that the effects of a drug could be passed through the placental barrier and impact a foetus in the womb, so the use of medications during pregnancy was not strictly controlled. And in the case of thalidomide, no tests were done involving pregnant people.

As the compound was traded under so many different names in 49 countries, it took five years for the connection between thalidomide taken by pregnant people

Thalidomide causes nerve damage in the hands and feet of adults, but when taken in early pregnancy it causes impairments such as limb difference, sight loss, hearing loss, facial paralysis, and impact to internal organs. One tablet is enough to cause significant impairments, and this might not always be visible. One reason why researchers and doctors were slow to make this connection was due to the wide range of changes to foetal development. Later, they found that the impact on development was linked to when during pregnancy the drug was taken, and effects only occurred between 20 and 37 days after conception.

Another reason why it took so long to establish the link to thalidomide was that some of the limb difference impairments caused by the drug was very similar to certain genetic conditions that cause limb difference.

The thalidomide scandal

The first time the link between thalidomide and its impact on development was made public was in a letter published in The Lancet from an Australian doctor William McBride, in 1961.

The drug was formally withdrawn by Chemie Grünenthal on 26 November 1961 and a few days later, on 2 December 1961, the UK distributors followed suit. However, it remained in many medicine cabinets under many different names.

In the few short years that thalidomide was available, it's estimated that over 10,000 babies were affected by the drug worldwide. Around half died within months of being born. The babies who survived and their families live with the effects of the drug.

The Thalidomide Society was formed in 1962 by the parents of children living with thalidomide impairments to support each other, to fundraise to help families who were struggling financially and to start the long battle for recognition and compensation. The Society’s work continues today, and they continue to preserve the memories of their members through their oral history projects.

In 1968 Chemie Grünenthal was brought to trial in Germany. The company settled the case out of court and arrangements were made to compensate German victims. No one was found guilty of any crimes.

The same year, the British licensee, the Distillers Company, also reached a compensation settlement with the UK families living with thalidomide impairments. In the UK, payments from Distillers, as well as government compensation, were and continue to be administered by the Thalidomide Trust.

In 1972, a highly publicised campaign led by the Sunday Times newspaper helped to secure a further settlement for children living with thalidomide in the UK. Many people living with thalidomide impairments and their families feel they have not yet received moral justice.

Six pairs of prosthetic limbs made for Tracey Baynam, whose limb development was affected by thalidomide, throughout her childhood and teenage years.

The consequences of thalidomide

Thalidomide forced governments and medical authorities to review their pharmaceutical licensing policies. As a result, changes were made to the way drugs were marketed, tested and approved both in the UK and across the world.

One key change was that drugs intended for human use could no longer be approved purely on the basis of animal testing. And drug trials for substances marketed to pregnant people also had to provide evidence that they were safe for use in pregnancy.

The easy, over-the-counter access to thalidomide prompted many countries to improve their classification and control of medicines. In the UK the 1968 Medicines Act, passed as a result of the thalidomide scandal, made distinctions between prescription drugs, drugs only available in pharmacies and drugs available for general sale.

The Yellow Card Scheme was set up for doctors to share previously unknown side effects of medications they prescribed. The Scheme has now widened so anyone can report a side effect through paper forms or online.

In the UK thalidomide is only prescribed by a doctor under strict controls. Women taking thalidomide are required to use two forms of birth control and take regular pregnancy tests. Men are required to use contraception when taking thalidomide. People who are prescribed thalidomide undergo counselling and are talked through the risks.

Mini Clubman car adapted for use by Eddie Freeman, who was born with disabilities caused by thalidomide.

Uses of thalidomide today

In 1964, doctor Jacob Sheskin at Jerusalem’s Hadassah University Hospital, gave one of his patients thalidomide to help with a severe complication of leprosy.

As a result, the World Health Organisation (WHO) ran a clinical trial on the use of thalidomide for leprosy in 1967. And after more positive results, thalidomide was used as a treatment for leprosy in many countries.

More recently, it has been used successfully to control some AIDS-related conditions, and as a targeted cancer drug for treating the symptoms of cancers such as multiple myeloma.

But the renewed use of thalidomide remains controversial because of its past history.

Living with thalidomide impairments

Each person’s experience of living with thalidomide impairments is different. Thalidomide’s impact rippled from people’s births shaping their lives and those around them. For those born with limb difference, prosthetic or artificial limbs were in part meant to act as reparations for the impairments that thalidomide had caused. They were frequently used as a way of visually “normalising” the bodies of people living with thalidomide impairments. Some children underwent operations to make the prosthetic limbs fit better which could include amputations. Children had little input into these decisions and the trauma of some of these medical interventions is still felt today, both emotionally and physically.

A study by the Thalidomide Trust found that 80% of people are living with chronic pain because of wear and tear on their bodies. Many have become ambassadors for disability awareness, not because they wanted to, but because they had to, facing prejudice and exclusion from society. Many people have come up with adaptations for their everyday lives which they share with others.

As of March 2022, 443 people are living with thalidomide impairments in the United Kingdom. In 2016, the Thalidomide Memorial – To Remember is to Care was unveiled in Wales to pay tribute to all of the lives impacted by thalidomide. Every year on 30 June, people come together to remember, and a roll call is given to those who have lost their lives in the previous 12 months.

However, many people living with thalidomide impairments have defied expectations of what society thought their lives should or would be like. Many have raised families, are carers, have successful careers, be artists, entrepreneurs, and continue to raise awareness about thalidomide so that their story is never forgotten.

NOTE: And what you all can read at the very beginning:

and this is exactly why you should NOT rely on laboratory animals, because humans are NOT laboratory guinea pigs and will react completely differently... no matter what these so-called “researchers” write, NOBODY should rely on that!!!

The Vioxx Scandal:

Up to 140,000 extra heart attacks may have been caused in the US by the recently withdrawn drug Vioxx since its launch in 1999, suggests a new study. And millions of people may have been exposed unnecessarily to the risk of heart attack by taking Cox-2 inhibitor drugs, including Vioxx, when they did not need the medicines, according to a second study.

Cox-2 inhibitors were licensed for the treatment of chronic inflammation as a safer alternative to traditional non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen, for people at high risk of specific side-effects. NSAIDs can cause gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding and stomach ulcers in some people, such as those over 65 years of age.

However, in September 2004, Merck’s Vioxx (rofecoxib) was withdrawn voluntarily amid revelations that its long term use might double the risk of heart attack and stroke amongst users.

The Drug Rezulin Scandal:

And here are a few more:

