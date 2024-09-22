I would like to share here an article by Mark Crispin Miller that(also all the others articles!!) has shaken me to the core - and which is likely to shake up humanity once and for all by sharing these articles as often as possible on other channels!!! You can also print, duplicate and distribute them!!!

And what is enormously important in my opinion, read all of Mark Crispin Miller's articles and share them, because unfortunately there are still too many people who cannot believe that people and animals are still dying because of the toxic chemical substances - the killings will not end, even if some think they have got away once more and then… suddenly they die - THAT is a never-ending horror - but also through various batches some people experience a long-lasting impairment of their health, perhaps not even serious, but here too the end can suddenly come.... all of this shakes me to the core, especially because of the poor children of all ages - I simply have no more words..... WHY DOES HUMANITY LOOK ON AND REMAIN SILENT?????? I just can't understand...... regrettably, very few people are speaking out or organizing.....