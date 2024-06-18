Perfectly put to the point!! Thank you!!!

Everyone should take the opportunity to read the two books in PDF format, as this eliminates the need for any discussion about imaginary, fictitious pathogens or other microbes - and remember that it is never too late to learn!!! And besides, it is a perfect basis to counteract any manipulation, fear and deception - pass it on as often as you can to free as many people as possible from their fear - maybe it will finally make people organize their lives independently again and fight together against any external influence!!

There are no 'viruses' or microbes either: there are no pathogenic germs, no enemies that come from outside. All diseases are produced by the body which must keep itself alive as long as possible. Diseases are in fact a blessing.

Read Béchamp, consult the work of Doctor Hamer.

Pasteur lied (see https://archive.org/details/privatescienceof0000geis) and his lies were taken up by the creators of allopathic medicine. Knowing that there are no pathogenic germs destroys the fear of illness and opens the door to the Truth.

https://www.docdroid.net/zjktTrZ/1995-gl-geison-the-private-science-of-louis-pasteur-pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20230124143710/https://www.docdroid.net/zjktTrZ/1995-gl-geison-the-private-science-of-louis-pasteur-pdf

https://ia801802.us.archive.org/34/items/bechamp-or-pasteur/Bechamp-or-Pasteur.pdf

With best wishes from the bottom of my heart to you all!!!❤️❤️❤️