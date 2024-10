I knew that graphene-based liquid crystals existed, but I haven't dealt with it in a long time.... so I did a little research again....

Graphene is a single atomic plane of graphite, constructed with sp2 - hybridized carbon atoms in a perfect hexagonal lattice.1 This thinnest known material is now receiving great attention, because of its unique attributes such as immense intrinsic mobility, the strongest mechanical strength ever measured, and record thermal conductivity, as well as promising applications, especially in electronics.2-7 Besides the great progress made in research on the solid phase of graphene, recent exploration in graphene suspensions accessed by chemical functionalization has opened up a way to the liquid-phase chemistry of graphene.8,9 For example, the aqueous suspensions of chemically oxidized graphene or graphene oxide (GO) can be processed into paper-like films that show high mechanical property.10 However, achieving macroscopically ordered materials through self-organization or self-assembly of graphene sheets in a fluid phase is still a big challenge due to the lack of a scalable assembly method. It is known that fluidphase assembly or the formation of lyotropic liquid crystals (LCs) is one of the most viable approaches to the production of large, oriented materials from nanoscale building blocks. It has been reported that carbon nanotubes (CNTs), another topology of anisotropic carbon nanostructures, could show nematic liquid crystalline behaviors in chlorosulfonic acid,11 sulfuric acid,12 and other solvents,13 and their macroscopic, neat fibers fabricated from their mesophases exhibited good mechanical properties.11,12,14 In addition, conical derivates of fullerene have also been found to be able to form polar LCs with interesting optical properties.15

Aside from the growing interest in the fabrication of oriented carboneous materials, the anisosymmetric inorganic colloidal particles (rods, plates, etc.) can also form various phases of lyotropic LCs,16-18 which may in turn serve as a guide for orienting graphene sheets. For instance, CdSe and Au nanorods, the 1D counterparts of CNTs, could exhibit spontaneous isotropic (I)- nematic (N) phase transitions;19,20 submicrometer-scale mineral platelets, the 2D counterparts of graphene sheets, can even show more complex mesophases in their suspensions including nematic, columnar, and lamellar phases, dependent on the volume fraction or concentration of colloidal particles.21-28 Accordingly, we rationally speculate that graphene should be able to form LCs in a certain suspension. It is no doubt that the disclosure of liquid crystalline graphene and the determination of its mesophases will open up an avenue to liquid-phase physics of graphene and make the fabrication of long-range, ordered nano-objects and macroscopically periodic self-assembled structures of graphene accessible.

Two major aspects are considered to determine the possible formation of liquid crystalline graphene: aspect ratio (or width/thickness ratio) and sufficient dispersibility/solubility. Graphene sheets feature high anisotropy, with monatomic thickness (T) and normally micrometer-scale lateral width (W).1 According to Onsager's theory,29 such kind of ideal 2D sheet would capably form LCs in dispersions, when their volume fraction is higher than a critical value(Φ≈4T/W). However, pristine graphene sheets are not soluble in water and poorly dispersible in common organic solvents (maximum mass fraction, fm, ∼1 10-5 in N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) and ∼3 10-5 in ortho-dichlorobenzene), owing to their strong π-π stacking attraction.30,31 Significantly, the solubility of graphene can be highly enhanced by chemical modification. In this regard, chemically oxidized graphene or graphene oxide (GO), possessing a similar anisotropic nature and comparable mechanical strength in bulk to pristine graphene,10 has demonstrated good dispersibility in water and polar organic solvents such asN,N-dimethyl formamide(DMF) and NMP, due to the numerous oxygen-containing functional groups attached to its edges and two sides.9 Despite its original insulation, GO can be easily converted into electrically conductive graphene by chemical and thermal reduction methods.6,7,9 Moreover, GO gives the opportunity for further chemical functionalization, making it a major route to produce processable, multifunctional graphene and high-performance hybrids/composites.6,7 Hence, LC of well-dispersible GO becomes more accessible especially in water and common organic solvents, in comparison with that of pristine graphene, which is scarcely wettable, and is of also extraordinary importance considering its surface functional groups suitable for chemical tailoring.

Here, we report that aqueous dispersions of singlelayered GO can show isotropic-nematic (I-N) phase transition. The ordered orientational alignment in the nematic phase covers the fluid to solid state. For a deeper understanding, we have established a phase diagram of GO aqueous dispersion versus mass fraction and salt concentration. Our findings should facilitate large-scale alignment of graphene sheets in the fluid phase, open the way to long-range, ordered structures of graphene-based functional materials, and offer opportunities to uncover the complex phase behaviors of graphene with different topologies and its derivates immobilized with various chemical moieties.

RESULTS AND DISCUSSION

To access the possible LCs of GO, the most important step is to obtain highly soluble single-layered GO. We prepared GO by oxidization of natural graphite using KMnO4 in concentrated H2SO4, 6,7 because this method is widely effective and has been used to obtain dispersible GO by many research groups.8,9 Notably, compared to the classical Hummer's method,32,33 we added an additional oxidization step to further enhance the solubility of GO sheets and improve the optical performance of GO dispersions. Compared with the conventional Hummer's GO, which generally features a deep brown color, low transmittance, weak fluorescence, and low zeta potential (-25 to -30 mV), our GO shows an orange color, higher transmittance, stronger fluorescence (about 4-fold larger than Hummer's GO), and higher zeta potential (-64 mV) (see Figure S1 for the details). The higher zeta potential of our GO indicates stronger repulsive forces between GO sheets, making the aqueous GO dispersions more stable; the higher transmittance and stronger fluorescence facilitate the optical observations on the dispersions.

As shown in Figure 1a and Figure S2, we used atomic force microscopy (AFM) characterization to confirm the complete exfoliations of graphite into individual sheets of single-layered GO.

The individual anisotropic GO sheets have a uniform thickness (T) of 0.8 nm and an average lateral width (W) of 2.1 μm, with a corresponding average aspect ratio or width/thickness ratio (W/T) of 2.6 103 . The polydispersity in width (σw) of GO sheets is counted statistically as 83%. The true thermodynamic aqueous solutions of GO are stable at their equilibrium state, due to the weaker π-π stacking interactions and strong electrostatic repulsions between negatively charged sheets, confirmed by their negative zeta potential (-64 mV). Such an excellent solubility of single-layer GO should meet the prerequisite of high concentration to form a lyotropic LC and lay the foundation for our detailed studies on its possible liquid crystalline behavior.

It is well-recognized that the direct evidence of a lyotropic LC is the evolved birefringence between polarizers upon the dispersion concentration. Figure 2a shows the microscopic images of GO aqueous dispersions between crossed polarizers by polarized-light optical microscopy (POM). The emergence of isolated birefringence domains declares the I-N phase transition that starts at fm as low as 2.5 10-4 , corresponding to a volume fraction of 1.9 10-4 (the experimental density of GO is 1.32 g 3 cm-3 ).34 Upon increasing fm to 5 10-3 , the stable birefringence spreads the whole dispersions and displays vivid Schlieren texture, which is a typical texture of nematic phases. Singularities at the center of two-armed brushes are observed (marked by the arrows in Figure 2a), corresponding to the disclinations in the liquid crystalline structures.13 The large area of Schlieren textures implies uniform orientational ordering in the samples. When the fm increases to 1.0 10-2 , the textures change to parallel-banded structures, and we speculate that the liquid crystals evolve to more ordered mesophases such as lamellar phase, which is similar to lamellar LCs of montmorillonite platelets.21 Besides the POM observations, macroscopic colorful textures of colloidal LCs could be generally observed by the naked eye if the dispersions are placed between crossed polarizers. As shown in Figure 2b, no birefringence is observed for the dispersion with fm of 1 10-4 (tube 1). When fm is increased to 2.5 10-4 , the emergence of microscopic birefringence and threadlike textures indicates the preliminary formation of a nematic phase (tube 2). With increasing the concentration, the branches more closely resemble each other and the optical textures become more compact from tubes 3 to 7, and the birefringence becomes colorful starting from the dispersion in tube 5 with fm of 5 10-3 , illustrating the formation of a uniform nematic phase. These macroscopic results intuitively affirm the I-N phase transition of aqueous GO dispersions. The phase separation was speeded up by centrifugation at 2000 rpm (340g) for 4 h followed by long-time (about one week) standing, and the equilibrium between diffusion and sedimentation resulted in two phases with a distinct interface (Figure S3-A). The upper phase is isotropic without birefringence, and the bottom phase shows spreading, colorful birefringence, a typical optical feature of LCs. Moreover, the volume percentage of the bottom nematic phase has a linear relationship with fm ranging from 2.5 10-4 to 5 10-3 (Figure S3-B), exhibiting a similar phase-separation rule to that of colloidal mineral platelets.23-26

Considering the competition between orientational entropy and excluded volume entropy, the experimental and theoretical studies have elucidated that the polydispersity and aspect ratio are critical factors in the phase behaviors of anisotropic platelets and rods.19-29,35,36 The isotropic-nematic phase coexistence of GO suspensions is observed in the fm range of 2.5 10-4 to 5.0 10-3 , which is of the same order of magnitude as the simulated range (2.3 10-4 to 1.6 10-3 ) for the polydisperse system of infinite platelets (W/T = 2.6 103 and σw = 83%).35,36 In the frame of Onsager's theory, a higher anisotropy indicates a lower point of transitional concentration to an ordered mesophase, and this trend guides the preparation of orderly structures in fluid phase at a relatively low amount; as to the polydispersity, a narrower size distribution should lead to a narrower range of transitional concentrations from I to N phase.35

Indeed, we find that the starting fm of the I-N transition of GO is located at the lowest range (∼10-4 ) because of its superior aspect ratio (∼103 ), compared with the reported anisotropic mineral particles (Figure S4); the transitional concentration range is relatively broad because of the broad polydispersity of GO sheets.

To elucidate that the intrinsic electrostatic repulsive force plays a dominated role in the aqueous liquid crystalline system of GO sheets, we further established the phase diagram versus fm and NaCl concentration (Figure 3a). In the absence of salt, GO dispersions evolve into three phases: isotropic (I, fm < 2.5 10-4 ), nematic (N, fm > 5 10-3 ), and biphasic coexistence (IþN). Traversing the phase diagram from bottom to top, flocculated solids (S) appear at salt concentrations of 0.2, 0.5-0.6, and 0.4 M, for the original I, IþN, and N phases, respectively. At low salt concentrations (<0.4 M), the biphasic domain is tilted toward higher fm's. With increasing salt concentration, the biphasic phase turns into an I phase initially and S phase eventually, and the salt concentration of the transition to I phase scales with fm of GO. In contrast, the single N phase flocculates directly. From the viewpoint of dominant interaction, the increasing concentration of salt weakens the repulsive forces and thus induces the phase evolution.23 Such an explanation can be affirmed by tracking the zeta potentials of the dispersions along with the introduction of salt (Figure 3b). The absolute value of the zeta potential decreases from 64 to 7 mV with increasing salt concentration, and the ultimate flocculate inevitably occurs because of the minimized repulsive forces. All these results confirm the dominant electrostatic repulsion in GO aqueous dispersions.

Generally, the LC fluid structural information should be detectable by measurements of rheology11,12 and small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS).23,24 From their rheological behaviors, GO aqueous dispersions signify typical shear flows and show decreased viscosity upon shearing (Figure 4a), likely because the anisotropic sheets are prone to align following flow surfaces. Each viscosity (η) curve displays a peak as a function of fm, indicating the structures evolve from chaos to orientational ordering (Figure 4b).11,12 The anisotropic 2D feature of GO sheets determines dilute transitional concentrations and extremely low η values even at very low shear rates (e.g., 1 10-2 Pa 3s at 10 s-1 ), implying that alignment of GO is easily controllable by weak external forces. We believe that the low viscosity signifies an easy control for ordered graphene-based materials; for example strong GO materials could be made by the filtration flow.

Figure 5 shows the synchrotron SAXS results of different phases of GO dispersions. In the fm range from 2.5 10-4 to 1 10-2 , the corresponding 2D patterns (Figure 5a, 1-3) evolve from a blank diffusive signal (fm = 2.5 10-4 ) to an elliptical diffusive pattern (fm = 5 10-3 ) and an elliptical pattern with a larger axial ratio (fm = 1 10-2 ), indicating the increasing degree of orientation in the GO LCs with enlarging the content of the GO.

Simultaneously, no diffuse arc is observed in the patterns at low fm (<1 10-2 ), indicating the sole orientational ordering in the nematic phase. By contrast, in the higher fm range (fm > 1 10-2 ), the corresponding 2D patterns (Figure 5a, 4-6) exhibit typical diffusive arcs, which are ascribed to the Bragg reflection. We propose that the nematic phase of GO should evolve to a lamellar phase that has positional ordering at a higher concentration of GO sheets. The profiles in Figure 5b give detailed information on positional ordering as a function of concentration. The diffusive peak at q = 0.1-0.14 nm-1 for fm g 1.5 10-2 could be assigned to a (100) reflection with a corresponding spacing (d = 2π/q) between GO sheets in the lamellar phase. According to the 1D swollen model of the lamellar phase,24 the interlayer spacing can be calculated by d = T/Φ (Φ is the volume fraction).

In this context, we estimated the d values (T = 0.8 nm) are around 41.6, 52.0, and 69.3 nm at their respective fm of 2.5 10-2 , 2 10-2 , and 1.5 10-2 . These d values are approximately coincident with our experimental results, in which the d values obtained from the SAXS diffusive peak are 45, 52, and 63 nm at fm's of 2.5 10-2 , 2 10-2 , and 1.5 10-2 , respectively. We conclude that the d(100) value decreases with increasing fm of GO, which is a general rule in the lamellar phases of 2D colloidal particles.23,24 In a word, the SAXS results definitely demonstrate the orientation and lamellar orderings in the respective nematic and lamellar phases of GO, depending on the concentration.

Furthermore, our GO sheets are highly fluorescent under visible light (see Figure S1c for the fluorescent spectra), which makes possible the direct inspection of the inner textures of GO dispersions in their original states. Figure 6a-c shows the real-time observations revealing the orientational ordering in the nematic phase of GO by confocal laser microscopy. The aligned GO sheets favor orientational vectors (n) perpendicular to their sheets planes. Increasing fm to 5 10-3 , the dispersions exhibit more orderly textures, because of the expanding nematic phase (Figure 6a,b). In the neat nematic phase, the red-fluorescent sheets align into two main patterns with their orientation vectors being vertical and parallel to the focal plane, respectively (Figure 6c). This rotation of such n's is induced by topological defects, as depicted by the model shown in Figure 6d.

On the basis of the I-N phase transition of GO aqueous dispersions proven above, we provide respective models for their I and N phases (Figure 7). GO sheets show a chaotic distribution in dilute dispersions (I phase) whereas ordered alignments in the concentrated N phase favoring orientation vectors.

Since the LCs of GO dispersions have been validated, we investigated the textures of organized solids, by scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM). The freezedried solid derived from the isotropic dispersion shows disordered clusters consisting of curly GO sheets (Figure 8a), and the one from the biphasic phase displays orientational domains surrounded by irregular clusters (Figure 8b). In the neat N-phasic solid, ordered alignments of GO sheets along their planar axes are clearly observed, with deflected orientational directions as marked by arrows (Figure 8c,d). Similarly, we also identified the disorderly dispersed and ordered organized textures of I and N phases by TEM (Figure S5).

CONCLUSIONS

Recently, Behabtu et al. reported the dispersions of graphite in superacid of chlorosulfonic acid, providing a protocol to obtain graphene sheets. They also showed a preliminary POM observation for the Schlieren textures of liquid crystalline graphene in the superacid at a high concentration (fm = 2).37 Herein, we have confirmed the liquid crystalline behaviors of chemically modified graphene in water by various important characterization methods and found that the nematic phase of GO sheets could evolve to lamellar phase upon increasing GO concentration.

The combination of LC and the highly reactive character of GO encourages us to explore liquid crystals of chemically functionalized graphene sheets for the engineering of diverse macroscopic ordering materials with tailored properties, such as neat graphene and composite fibers, which could lead to different technological applications. The LC can find new optical functions of graphene and graphene-based macroscopic ordered materials. The aqueous surrounding of GO LCs also provides the foundation for its biological applications, especially for the fabrication of highly ordered, self-assembled chiral biomolecules/graphene conjugates. Single atom thick graphene provides an ideal model for the liquid crystal theory and simulations, allowing the advancement of fluid-phase theory of graphene. We believe that our findings can also enlighten the exploitation of the fascinating liquid crystal family of graphene with different topologies (ribbons, scrolls, etc.), size, layers, polydispersity, and immobilized chemical moieties.

EXPERIMENTAL METHODS

Materials: Graphite powder (40 μm) was obtained from Qingdao Henglide Graphite Co., Ltd. Concentrated H2SO4 (98%) and KMnO4 were purchased from Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd. and used as received.

Synthesis of GO. In the preoxidation step, concentrated H2SO4 (40 mL) was added into a 500 mL round-bottom flask and heated to 80 C. K2S2O8 (8.4 g) and P2O5 (8.4 g) were added successively, followed by slow addition of graphite powder (10 g). The mixture was kept at 80 C for 4.5 h. After cooling to room temperature, the mixture was diluted with deionized water and left overnight. Then the mixture was vacuum-filtered and washed with deionized water (1.6 L) using a 0.22 μm polycarbonate membrane. The solid was dried in air at room temperature. In the second oxidation step, a 1.5 L three-necked round-bottom flask containing 230 mL of concentrated H2SO4 was chilled to 0 C. The preoxidized sample was added into the flask and stirred. Then, KMnO4 (60 g) was added slowly under continuous stirring, and the temperature was kept below 10 C. The mixture was heated to 35 C and stirred for 2 h. The mixture was then diluted with deionized water (0.5 L) and stirred for 2 h. Successively, an additional 1.5 L of deionized water was added, followed by dropwise addition of 30% H2O2 (25 mL). The mixture was left undisturbed for 4 days, and the nearly clear supernatant was decanted. The precipitate mixture was repeatedly washed with water and centrifuged successively with 1 M HCl solution at least three centrifugation cycles to remove residual metal oxides and then washed with deionized water until the decantate became neutral, followed by ultrasonication for 30 min. The deep brown solids were obtained by centrifugation and drying under vacuum. To further enhance the solubility of oxidized graphene sheets and improve the optical performance of GO dispersions, the as-prepared oxidized graphene sheets (5 g) were redispersed in concentrated H2SO4 (100 mL), and KMnO4 (25 g) was introduced at room temperature, followed by stirring for 20 min. After the introduction of H2O2 (5 mL) and repeated washing with 1 M HCl solution and deionized water to neutral again, we obtained a pale orange aqueous dispersion of resultant GO (Figure S1).

Preparation of GO Solid Samples from Aqueous Solutions by Freeze-Drying. The aqueous dispersions of GO were loaded in beakers (for SEM) or dropped onto copper grids (for TEM) and quenched in liquid nitrogen. The freezing solids were quickly transferred to the vacuum freeze-dryer and kept at -60 C until completely dried. The fluffy solids were carefully put on flat substrates precoated with carbonic glues for SEM characterizations.

Characterization: AFM images of GO sheets were taken in the tapping mode on a Nano Scope IIIA, with samples prepared by spin-coating from diluted aqueous solutions onto freshly exfoliated mica substrates at 1000 rpm. SEM images were taken on a Hitachi S4800 field-emission SEM system. TEM was performed on a JEM-1200EX with an accelerating voltage of 120 kV. SAXS tests were carried out at Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility (SSRF), by using a fixed wavelength of 0.124 nm, a sample to detector distance of 5 m, and an exposure time of 300 s. The scattering patterns were collected on a CCD camera, and the curve intensities vs q were obtained by integrating the data from the patterns. Rheological measurements were carried out on a TA AR-C12 instrument. The measurements were taken at 25 ( 0.2 C. The relationships of viscosity vs shear rate were obtained from the mode of steady flow, and the relationships of the viscosity vs mass fraction of aqueous dispersion were obtained from the mode of peak holding at different shear rates. POM observations were performed with a Nikon E600POL, and the liquid samples were loaded into the planar cells. Confocal observations were performed on a Zeiss Lsm510 microscope, using a 488 nm laser for excitation with a filtrate around 560 nm. The measurement of zeta potential was performed on a ZET-3000HS apparatus.

