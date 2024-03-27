Well, I was asked already a few days ago to reproduce Kanekoa's article - I honestly didn't want to, but now that there is also a Global Research article on this, I will - don't expect any comment from me, because humanity is already destabilized enough and should rather focus on the upcoming new criminal WHO treaty (this MUST be prevented!!!), which will continue to bring health damage and killings en masse!!!!

Think about how much tax money has been stolen from the people for all these self-produced wars and "crises" - and the CO2 lie is part of it!!!

https://www.globalresearch.ca/senior-us-diplomats-journalists-academics-secretaries-defense-say-us-provoked-russia-ukraine/5852995

And yes, the Azov Battalion was still confirmed by Congress itself in 2019, but as of 2020 everyone has denied this, because in this criminal and planned coup no one should know of their existence!

https://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article40832.htm

https://rumble.com/v4hgzoz-victoria-nuland-and-pyatt-leaked-phone-conversation-complete-w-subtitles-fu.html

The real goal of the NATO: The Baltic and Black Sea with Sevastopol

https://web.archive.org/web/20240226170447/https://cepa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/OneFlank-OneThreat-OnePresence-Report.pdf

But NATO will never have a right to it!!

https://www.cruisemapper.com/ports/sevastopol-port-169

With Israel it’s the same!

https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-gas-oil-and-trouble-in-the-levant/5362955

And every single one of these criminals doesn't care if millions of people die - a disgusting and highly criminal act!!!

I don't know when I will have time to publish an article again, as the spring awakening has already begun massively in our large community through the work of home-grown plants and all kinds of other necessary works - I wish you all a wonderful Easter from the bottom of my heart, characterized by love, understanding, cohesion and dedication!!!♥️💕♥️💕♥️💕♥️