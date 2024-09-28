https://www.dostojneslovensko.eu/sk/912-osn-vydava-konecny-navrh-vyhlasenia-proti-dezinformaciam-a-schvaluje-zmluvu-who-o-pandemii

Everyone should realize that this all leads to a digital gulag that will be extends into the smallest areas of our private lives - the majority of humanity, who still don't know about it, will only become aware of THIS when the purchase of food depends on a toxic injection.... and then it will be too late to do anything - you all should assume that your governments are lying to you in every situation

And as we all know by now, this is all based on on planned and deliberately induced lies, manipulation and fraud - and who has been running disinformation and deadly misinformation for almost 5 years, THAT should be clear to everyone by now too....

It would also be advisable to read all the articles - enter them into a translator for your respective language!

And let's not forget that every country has the right to draw up and send such petitions!!!

A truly exceptional/excellent Researcher - thank you from the bottom of my heart!!!❤️❤️❤️