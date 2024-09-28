THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
The facts are NEVER told to the peoples.... Lies, deceitfulness en masse!
https://www.dostojneslovensko.eu/sk/912-osn-vydava-konecny-navrh-vyhlasenia-proti-dezinformaciam-a-schvaluje-zmluvu-who-o-pandemii
english:
https://www-dostojneslovensko-eu.translate.goog/sk/912-osn-vydava-konecny-navrh-vyhlasenia-proti-dezinformaciam-a-schvaluje-zmluvu-who-o-pandemii?_x_tr_sl=sk&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=wapp
Everyone should realize that this all leads to a digital gulag that will be extends into the smallest areas of our private lives - the majority of humanity, who still don't know about it, will only become aware of THIS when the purchase of food depends on a toxic injection.... and then it will be too late to do anything - you all should assume that your governments are lying to you in every situation
And as we all know by now, this is all based on on planned and deliberately induced lies, manipulation and fraud - and who has been running disinformation and deadly misinformation for almost 5 years, THAT should be clear to everyone by now too....
It would also be advisable to read all the articles - enter them into a translator for your respective language!
And let's not forget that every country has the right to draw up and send such petitions!!!
A truly exceptional/excellent Researcher - thank you from the bottom of my heart!!!❤️❤️❤️
The UN is a corrupt fraudulent organisation with a primary goal to control that which they have no legal title or authority. For the foundation of so-called law is also corrupt and fake.
I do not consent to being ruled and when enough of Us so stand, on Ethical ground, They will have no power. Especially when We take Their single tool to power away:
