Graphene & Other Substances Found In Covid-19 Injections

https://odysee.com/@FreedomFromTyranny:0/CONFIRMED--GRAPHENE-AND-OTHER-SUBSTANCES-FOUND-IN-COVID-19-INJECTIONS---Dr-Rob-Verkerk:2

https://www.physics.purdue.edu/quantum/files/CarbonNano/FerrariReview.pdf

https://www.edinst.com/products/rms1000-raman-microscope/

NOTE: Well... even though so many people still cannot believe THIS, it is still a fact - and everyone can see it using the right instruments - and we also know that it has been admitted!!

Raman spectroscopy of graphene-based materials and its applications in related devices

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/227123106_Raman_Spectroscopy_and_Imaging_of_Graphene

https://medium.com/@maizi5469/raman-spectroscopy-in-graphene-characterization-a5a6cb3f72af

https://static.horiba.com/fileadmin/Horiba/Application/Materials/Material_Research/Graphene/Graphene-studies-using_Raman_Spectroscopy.pdf

https://sci-hub.st/10.1038/nnano.2013.46

https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/59012

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.5402/2012/234216

https://www.laserphysics.nat.fau.eu/research/raman-spectroscopy-on-graphene/

https://scientificentrepreneur.wordpress.com/2011/12/21/raman-spectroscopy-in-graphene-and-nanoribbons/

Professor Robert J Young of the National Graphene Institute and School of Materials, University of Manchester discusses using Raman Spectroscopy to study graphene.

https://epub.uni-regensburg.de/30638/1/Heydrich.pdf

https://www.spectroscopyeurope.com/system/files/pdf/Raman-27-5.pdf

https://hal.science/hal-01596681/document

https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/a6b4/e23f5133a96a3afeccfcfa93dab9929591dc.pdf

Here's the whole book about it

https://www.sci-hub.ru/10.1039/c4nr01600a

https://web.archive.org/web/20240910193051/https://www.sci-hub.ru/10.1039/c4nr01600a

NOTE: Everything that is done in vitro/experimental, decorated with pretty colorful pictures, has absolutely nothing to do with reality!! And NO ONE can say what effect it will have on the organism!!! Graphene/graphene oxide and its derivatives are harmful to health, no one needs to deny that anymore - and when combined with other materials and chemical substances they are 100% harmful or even fatal!! We have all experienced that in recent years!!

NOTE: And "DNA", "RNA", "proteins", "nucleotides", "nucleic acid", "antibodies" etc. etc. are, as much as I am sorry for everyone, NOT proven, because all of this is always handled with fraudulent experiments with chemically produced solutions intended for this purpose, which is absolutely not REAL - I know that this is difficult to understand, but it is also a fact, you just have to read countless studies to find out, but also take part in these fraudulent experiments yourself..... everything is represented on a computer/software/tool ​​with designed "letter groups", even GENES!!

We can see that in the next picture - an illustration, c) also has NOTHING to do with so-called "DNA", that is a pure assumption!! And that is exactly why so much harm is being done to people!!

What is an Illustration? You all know it!!

In contrast, and we know it graphene and its derivatives exist, as they are produced industrially and can be seen with a RAMAN spectroscopy!!

Well... I'm not going to post all my articles about the applications again, because anyone can read them for free or do a little research themselves - but I would like to post something here, because it should remind everyone how fatal it is to believe the lying "fact checkers", paid media, etc., instead of researchers who warned very early on - think for yourself and logically!!

And these so-called hydrogels, which have excellent electrical conductivity, are stretchable and elastic and which are supposedly made with "polymers", are also purely chemical in nature - chemically produced solutions that DO NOT belong in an organism!!!!

So now I'm exhausted, because this search, read and research is very exhausting - all the best to you all….❤️❤️❤️