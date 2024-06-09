by

One overlooked cause of inequality lies in the exclusiveness of elite networks and favouritism among their members.

Since 2019, EU, NATO, IMF, and UN have been chaired by people who atended conﬁdential Bilderberg conference(s) prior to their appointment. In EU, Bilderbergers also occupy other top positions – the heads of the European Council, European Central Bank and Eurogroup. French president Macron is Bilderberger and the day after his inauguration, Bilderberger Philippe became Prime Minister. Macron's candidate, Bilderberger Georgieva, leads IMF thanks to change of selection rules. These and other indicia of elite cronyism are summarized and interpreted in new peer-reviewed study in the journal International Politics.

Since 1954, the Bilderberg Group has functioned as one of the platforms for transatlantic elite networking and coordinating. The club has been organizing annual informal and highly exclusive conferences for approximately 130 politicians, businesspeople, and intellectuals, mostly from Europe and North America and marginally from Turkey. The last, 70th, conference took place in 2024 from 30 May to 2 June in Madrid.

The study argues that to certain extent, aﬃliation with the Bilderberg Group might serve as career elevator. Participants of the meetings (can) strengthen valuable contacts and gain insider information. And they sometimes receive backing in professional life from their club's fellows.

Two Bilderbergers pushed Georgieva

For instance, member of Bilderberg Group's steering commitee José Manuel Barroso used Bilderberg conference in 2016 to lobby for Bilderberger Kristalina Georgieva's nomination to the post of UN Secretary General (Euractiv.com, 10.6.2016).

Yet, eventually, the race for this position was won by another Bilderberger Antonio Guterres. During his mandate, at least two Bilderbergers (Miguel Ángel Moratinos and Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert) were selected as UN representatives (Kantor, 2023: 1226).

And later in 2019, Georgieva was installed into another prestigious function, namely that of the director of IMF. She did not meet the initial criteria for this job (age limit and support from suﬃcient states), but the rules were sidestepped or changed in her favour. The decisive factor was Georgieva's strong backing from Bilderberger Emmanuel Macron.

Von der Leyen's Bilderberg connections won her the nod

Especially EU has been overcrowded by Bilderbergers, who occupy the top posts of 1) president of the European Commission (Ursula von der Leyen), 2) member of the European Commission (Juta Urpilainen, Margrethe Vestager), 3) president of the European Central Bank (Christine Lagarde), 4) president of Eurogroup (Paschal Donohoe), 5) president of the European Council (Charles Michel).

„Von der Leyen and Michel atended the same Bilderberg conference in 2015 and subsequently in the same year 2019 they both gained highest positions in EU,“ the study stresses (Kantor, 2023: 1225).

Originally, Manfred Weber was expected to become head of the European Commission. But he was not so well-connected. Even mainstream media acknowledged the contribution of Bilderberg to von der Leyen's elevation. The study quotes Politico (11.7.2019), which stated openly:

„Bilderberg. Davos. Munich. (…) Ursula von der Leyen (…) has quietly built an extensive international network in politics and business — connections that won her the nod for the EU’s top job. (…) (…) It's thanks to her international network that her political career is still alive.”

Herman Van Rompuy was approved in 2009 as the ﬁrst president of the European Council soon after he had private dinner with prominent Bilderbergers Etienne Davignon (former vice-president of the European Commission) and Henry Kissinger. The EU summit that chose Van Rompuy was chaired by Bilderberger Fredrik Reinfeldt, who championed the candidacy of Van Rompuy.

In the past, Bilderbergers also occupied the posts of 6) president of the European parliament (Pat Cox), 7) EU Brexit negotiator (Michel Barnier), 8) EU special representative for the Southern Mediterranean (Bernardino León Gross), 9) EU antiterrorism coordinator (Gijs de Vries) and 10) EU ombudsman (Nikiforos Diamandouros).

„This raises suspicion that in EU’s nomination processes, Bilderbergers are the preferred candidates,” the study infers (Kantor, 2023: 1225).

All general secretaries of NATO are Bilderbergers

NATO is also striking. „All post-Cold War general secretaries of NATO participated at some Bilderberg conference prior to their appointment (…) Both Wörner and Solana had their Bilderberg première in 1985,“ the study emphasizes (Kantor, 2023: 1225).

In addition, at least three Bilderbergers (Karl Lamers, Pierre Lellouche, Bert Koenders) became presidents of NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Other atendees of Bilderberg conclave(s) were subsequently installed into leading positions at World Bank (James Wolfensohn, Paul Wolfowitz, Ad Melkert, Robert Zoellick, Frank Heemskerk) and WTO (Renato Ruggiero, Pascal Lamy).

The then member of Bilderberg Group's steering commitee Vernon Jordan secured invitation to Bilderberg conference in 1991 for Bill Clinton and introduced him as „the next President of the United States” (Richardson et al., 2011: 173). Also due to Jordan's help, Clinton really became US president in 1993. And in 1995, as Jordan wanted, Clinton installed Wolfensohn into World Bank.

„In other words: prominent Bilderberger Jordan contributed to career advancement of Bilderberger Wolfensohn, via another Bilderberger Clinton,“ the study concludes (Kantor, 2023: 1222).

Mayor at Bilderberg conference, Prime Minister next year

Macron atended Bilderberg conference in May-June 2014. Already in August 2014, under Bilderberger Manuel Valls as Prime Minister, Macron was chosen to lead key ministry of economy.

„Moreover, on 14 May 2017, Macron reached the position of French president. And the next day, another Bilderberger – Édouard Philippe – became new Prime Minister. Philippe atended Bilderberg conference in 2016, at that time as mere mayor,“ the study highlights (Kantor, 2023: 1225).

Another suspicious case is Portugal. „Bilderberg conference in 2004 was atended by even two future Portugal PMs—Lopes and Socrates. At that time, Socrates was mere MP, but already next year he became PM,“ the study adds (Kantor, 2023: 1224).

Web of national and transnational elite clubs

All these ﬁndings are in line with previous empirical research, especially by Diana Kendall (2008). She maintains that aﬃliation with US elite clubs (like the Bohemian Club) enhances political, social, and cultural capital. As a result, members have advantage vis-à-vis outsiders, which contributes to the inequality (of opportunity) in society.

Kendall notes: „privileged people gain greater access to powerful positions in the local, state, and federal branches of the government” and „they do this partly through extensive social networks among elite club members” (2008: 112). Speciﬁcally, fellows from clubs tend to „nominate each other” (2008: 49) into high-proﬁle posts (not only in politics, but also business, academia etc.) or provide other support in climbing on the career ladder.

Same beneﬁts can be extracted from connections with transnational elite clubs. Just recall the case of Jimmy Carter, who belonged to the Trilateral Commission, which has had partly overlapping membership with the Bilderberg Group. Carter's admission into the Trilateral Commission „was one of the most fortunate accidents of the early campaign and critical to his building support where it counted” (The Harvard Crimson, 12.1.1976).

And after Carter became US president in 1977, numerous Trilateralists (Zbigniew Brzezinski, Walter Mondale, Cyrus Vance, Harold Brown, Michael Blumenthal, Henry Owen, Robert Bowie, Paul Volcker etc.) received various inﬂuential positions. Moreover, at least three World Bank presidents (Robert McNamara, Alden Clausen, Barber Conable) were also Trilateralists. Therefore, it is understandable that the club was seen by some critics as „springboard for elevation to political power”, as Stephen Gill (2009: 171) wrote in his pioneering monograph.

Remaining interpretational puzzles

The study of the Bilderberg Group yields similar evidence or at least indicia of favouritism. Under- used data from lists of participants of 30 Bilderberg conferences from 1990 to 2019 were examined. It resulted in new dataset about 133 (mainly European and both right- and left-wing) politicians who were elevated after their Bilderberg atendance. From this group, 42 people became prime ministers, presidents, or top representatives of international organizations.

Examples include Canadian PMs Paul Martin and Stephen Harper, British PMs Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, German PMs Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, Swedish PMs Stefan Löfven and Magdalena Andersson, Italian PM Enrico Leta, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez, Austrian PM Alfred Gusenbauer or Dutch PM Wim Kok.

However, the investigation also admits that in most cases, it demonstrates only some correlation between atendance at Bilderberg conclave(s) and future elevation. Causation is hard – or maybe impossible – to prove. Plus, the analysis does not hide that most of the higher hundreds of political participants of Bilderberg gatherings made later no signiﬁcant career jump.

So yes, the whole story is not so unambiguous, unidirectional, and worrying. But it is also not so innocent, as elites want masses to believe.

