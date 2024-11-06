Administration of diethylstilbestrol (DES) to pregnant women from the 1940s to the 1970s resulted in a broad spectrum of estrogen-induced malformations of the uterine tubes, uterine corpus, cervix and vagina that include T-shaped uterotubal junctions, malformed incompetent cervix, abnormally shaped endometrial cavity, vaginal adenosis (presence of glandular epithelium in the vagina where normally stratified squamous epithelium should reside) and clear cell vaginal adenocarcinoma!!

And 25 years!!! later the FDA “advised” doctors not to prescribe DES anymore.... but it was still not taken off the market!!

And of course there was also corresponding advertising for this experiment on women and their unborn babies....😡😡😡

and everything is always so “rare”.... yah, yah, yah, blah, blah, blah - only that there has ALWAYS been an under-reporting-factor of countless victims, about whom no one ever reports, should be also clear to everyone by now!!!!

Damage also in the third generation.... but hey, to investigate this further or to look more closely is of course not "possible", because it is much easier to attribute ALL THIS to non-existent "viruses", so that the pharmaceutical industry does not starve, this criminal gang - and as far as the FDA and its accomplices (helpers) are concerned... well, I am slowly but surely missing the appropriate adjectives!!

Humanity has always been abused as guinea pigs so that all those who are responsible for this can make profits - but these criminals have NEVER been yet punished about it!!!

Life is too precious, don't waste it!!!❤️❤️❤️