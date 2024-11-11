THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
The imagination of “scientists” knows no limits - and it is getting worse and worse with their excesses!
What is a “study” worth that works exclusively with synthetic, artificially created, designed products on multiple software?
Absolutely NOTHING, because this so-called “study” has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with reality and science!!!
THAT is a really good example of this!!! Of course always equipped with colorful pictures, also created with a software, like in a fairy tale book(one have of course the need to impress the masses somehow...)!!
https://www.embopress.org/doi/epdf/10.1038/s44318-024-00297-w
And just by the way - the so-called E. coli KRX from Promega:
but let's continue with the "tools"....
and if you are not satisfied with this hoax, then there are of course the designed “Universal Primer” or everything your heart desires is supplied to continue to operate pseudoscientific nonsense....
https://www.genewiz.com/en/Public/Resources/Free-Universal-Primers
but let's continue
The only “science” in this “pseudoscience” is the knowledge of how to “work” with these types of software and these tools.... and off!!!
😡😡😡
Yes, but this really illustrates what a brilliant (and complete) con / fraud / scam it all is.... They have created a self-contained fantasy universe which is actually functional for those inside it (much like a role-playing game system like Dungeons and Dragons or whatever). It is a system, filled with tools, data, history, 'experts'.... and people in this field can build on what came before (and make careers out of it). And even become worshiped as 'heroes' (Fauci, Gallo, Salk, Enders, Pasteur, Jenners, etc etc etc). It's really impressive this sort of fake reality they have created for themselves, which they can completely function and exist in SO LONG AS THEY NEVER LOOK AT THE ROTTEN FOUNDATIONS. (And very very few of them ever do question or investigate the basis for their 'universe').
I mean, it's sort of breathtaking... a real accomplishment of mass self-delusion of these 'scientists' in the 'fields' of virology, vaccinology, DNA. But also unspeakably evil in the results-- millions and millions and millions of maimings and deaths for hundreds of years due to their poisons and insane 'virus' hysterias and even people who are destroyed (locked away or executed) based on 'DNA evidence.' Absolutely evil and it needs to all be exposed, uprooted, and burned to oblivion.........
But I can't help but 'respect' (a little) what these people have built... It is insanely brilliant in a way.
The "science" is muddied by moneyed interests, Methinks...
Money Motivates the Most Marvelous Manifestations! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/money-motivates-the-most-marvelous
We can solve for that...
The End of Entropy (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-end-of-entropy