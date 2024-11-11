What is a “study” worth that works exclusively with synthetic, artificially created, designed products on multiple software?

Absolutely NOTHING, because this so-called “study” has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with reality and science!!!

THAT is a really good example of this!!! Of course always equipped with colorful pictures, also created with a software, like in a fairy tale book(one have of course the need to impress the masses somehow...)!!

https://www.embopress.org/doi/epdf/10.1038/s44318-024-00297-w

And just by the way - the so-called E. coli KRX from Promega:

but let's continue with the "tools"....

and if you are not satisfied with this hoax, then there are of course the designed “Universal Primer” or everything your heart desires is supplied to continue to operate pseudoscientific nonsense....

https://www.genewiz.com/en/Public/Resources/Free-Universal-Primers

but let's continue

The only “science” in this “pseudoscience” is the knowledge of how to “work” with these types of software and these tools.... and off!!!

😡😡😡