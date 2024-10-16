These investigations are of course extremely important, but again NOBODY is willing to face the fact that there has NEVER been a so-called “virus” and also NO other “viruses”, “pathogenic bacteria” or anything else, neither in the past nor in the future!!!! Because only then would humanity realize this planned and deliberately induced MASS MURDER by this highly criminal lie!!!! THAT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING OF ALL, ALSO FOR THE FUTURE!!!!

The use of lethal overdoses of Medazalom and Remdesivir, as well as the killing with ventilators and the re-declaration of death certificates, as well as the huge sums of “blood money” paid to hospitals, doctors and staff, as well to the lying media, etc., are also DELIBERATELY CONCEALED here - and everyone can guess why THAT is the case.....

We know that a living organism can become ill due to countless influences, depending on how sensitively the individual reacts - and we all DETOXIFY EVERY DAY > THIS IS A NECESSITY OF LIFE, there can be NO DISCUSSION about this, because without this innate DETOXIFICATION, LIFE WOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE!!!!

THIS is already the third comprehensive report of the investigations of these toxic-chemical and various(different batches) poison Substances("vaccines") - anyone who always still deny this is beyond help!!

And the future ones will be the same, perhaps even more harmful, because these diabolical, soulless and highly criminal parasites will continue to lie, manipulate and deceit....

https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/111/344

1. Introduction

Shortly after the massive and globally extended vaccination campaign that began in late 2020 and early 2021 —with the aim of preventing symptoms that had formerly always been associated with flu symptoms and that, for reasons still not clarified, were designated as COVID-19 —a large number of people affected by a variety of health disorders around the world began to emerge incrementally. Among them were deaths of millions of people all occurring in parallel with the increasing doses of COVID-19 “vaccines”being injected into the world’s population (Beattie, 2021; Servín de la Mora Godinez, 2023a, 2023b; Rancourt, Baudin & Mercier, 2023b). In a recent study on mortality rates in 17 countries in the southern hemisphere, including our own Argentina, taking all age groups in these countries together, an increase in the mortality rate of 0.126 ± 0.004% was found. Such a rise in mortality whichwould imply that 17.0 ± 0.5 million deaths have in fact occurred due to the injection of more than 13.5 billion doses by September 2, 2023 of the strange new injectables. All of this amounts to a worldwide iatrogenic event—the kind caused by clinicians supposedly trying to make things better —that has already killed 0.213 ± 0.006% of the world's population (1 death per every 470 living people) and all of this has occurred in less than 3 years. During that same time the ineffectiveness of the injections has become evident, because they did not prevent any deaths (Rancourt, Baudin, Hickey& Mercier, 2023a). In the meantime, an alarming and growing number of adverse reactions associated with theCOVID-19 vaccines, have been recorded in several databases of adverse effects of vaccines around the world. Among them, a flawed but nonetheless indicative system, is the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of the United States (Open VAERS, 2024; for its gross underreporting of injuries, see research by Lazarus et al., 2010).

The different companies and institutes that have been manufacturing and distributing the COVID-19 vaccinesclaim that their products are based on recombinant DNA technologies, such as synthetic messenger RNA, or viral particles with a specific geneticload, except for Sinopharm, wherean inactivated virusisdeclared(Maldonado, 2022). Curiously, such technologies as those contained in the messenger RNA and recombinant DNA products had never been used in humans, let alone had they ever been applied to the world population. Therefore, when the aggressive inoculation campaigns began, the extent of the toxicity and its effectiveness were unknown, due to its experimental nature. The speed with which they were approved obviously entails a lack of clinical trials and adequate quality controls.Ferguson et al. of the Imperial College London, on March 16, 2020, just five days after the World Health Organization announced the worldwide “pandemic” of SARS-CoV-2, predicted that by August 2020 “in an unmitigated epidemic, we would predict approximately 510.000 deaths in GB [Great Britain] and 2.2 million in the US” and they said further “even if all patients were able to be treated, . . . there would still be in the order of 250,000 deaths in GB, and 1.1-1.2 million in the US”. However, study of the worldwide mortality statistics showed that the disease and death toll for COVID-19 was comparable to prior flu seasons up to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinesthat began in December 2020 (Beattie, 2021; Servín de la Mora Godinez, 2023a, 2023b; Rancourt, Baudin & Mercier, 2023b). After that rollout began, the fear of Seneff &Nigh (2021) that the vaccineswould be “Worse than the Disease” was borne out. Just after the rollout, and especially with the boosters, as Beattie, Rancourt, and others would show, death rates greatly increased worldwide and did reach into the millions.

What can possibly be causing the long list of symptoms and clinical morbidities of extreme diversity that have followed the worldwide distributionof the COVID-19 injectable products? The list includes fulminant cancers, autoimmune disorders, bilateral pneumonias, arrhythmias, hepatitis flare ups, kidney failures, aggressive forms of arthritis, thrombosis, thrombocytopenia, heart disease, strokes, paralysis of various sorts, spontaneous abortions, perinatal deaths, infertility reported on a wide scale, neurodegenerative diseases,and many other debilitating and life-threatening conditions (Page et al., 2021;Simpson et al., 2021; McKean & Chircop, 2021; Chantra et al., 2021; Dulcey-Sarmiento et al., 2022; Nyström & Hammarström, 2022; Martínez et al., 2022; Schwab, et al., 2023; Santiago & Oller, 2023; Pérez et al., 2023; Mead, et al., 2024a, 2024b;Hulscher et al., 2024).

Strikingly, the symptoms often involve comorbidities that had never been seen until after the administration of COVID-19 vaccines(personal communication with Youngmi Lee, MD, in Korea; also see her recent papers with Broudy in this journal; Lee & Broudy, 2024a, 2024b). However, in spite of the extreme gravity of the situation world-wide, only halting and piecemeal steps have been taken to address it. Among them, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, in a trial presided over by Judge Mark T. Pittman in the United States, was forced to declassifydocuments detailing at least 1.291 adverse events that were formerly undisclosed (GlobalResearch, 2023).

Likewise, in Uruguay, the judiciary demanded that the national government carry out studies “aimed at explaining the notable increase in deaths from [that wereattributed to] COVID-19 from March 2021”in contrast to the previous year despite the increase in people inoculated with the vaccinesagainst COVID-19, which theoretically should have reduced the mortality rate (Montevideo —AFP, 2022). Interestingly, AstraZeneca announced in May 2024 its intention to stop marketing its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe. Their product was originally known by the name of the pharmaceutical company itself, “AstraZeneca”, as well as the “Oxford vaccine”, though its brand name is “Covishield”(La Nación, 2024). In Argentina there are a large number of lawsuits in process (civil and criminal) where adverse events have been reported, not only for AstraZeneca (La voz, 2024)but for all the brands that were administered to the Argentine population (Denuncias Judiciales, 2024).

Added to all this is a near total lack of quality control over the substances called “vaccines”by the regulatory authorities of the various countries (Speicher et al. 2023; Gutschi, 2022). Recently, promoters of the mass use of vaccines (Salmon, et al.2024) had to acknowledge the lack of post-licensure studies to fully characterize the safety profile of a new vaccine. They allege that pre-licensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes, follow-up durations,and too much population heterogeneity.For all these reasons it is imperative to investigate and determine the components inthe COVID-19 vaccines. Because of their “experimental” status, even the most basic safety protocols have been dangerously circumvented. This problem has alerted independent scientists around the world because thedeclared ingredients were known to be toxic and because more and more evidence began to accrue showing that the manufacturers had not declared all of the ingredients in their products. One of the alarming phenomena observed is magnetization (Aristeo et al., 2021, pp. n20, n51, n99) —a phenomenon that is unaccounted for by the declared ingredients.

In 2022, a group of 60 German scientists, including Helena Krenn, Klaus Retzlaff, Holger Reißner and the late pathologist Arne Burkhardt using SEM-EDX, analyzing vials from AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen from Johnson & Johnson, Lubecavax,and Influsplit Tetra, detected the following chemical elements: cerium, potassium, calcium, barium, cobalt, iron, chromium, titanium, gadolinium, aluminum, silicon, sulfur, sodium, magnesium, antimony, copper, silver, phosphorus, carbon, oxygen, chlorine,and cesium. These studies were submitted to the government authorities in Germany for review (Retzlaff, 2022).

In England, the UNIT group commissioned by EbMCsquared CIC, within the framework of the UNITC-112980 project, carried out an analysis of AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vials using the Micro-Raman technique, identifying graphene oxide, calcium carbonate with graphene inclusions, iron oxide, in addition to the known toxicant polyethylene glycol (PEG) which is associated with anaphylaxis (Cabanillias et al., 2021). PEG is declared as part of the cationic phospholipids in Pfizer BNT162b and Moderna-1273 (Segalla, 2023), but not in AstraZeneca. In addition, they reported particles with different morphologies: ribbons, sheets, nanotubes, nano dots and nano scrolls (EBMCsquared CIC, 2022).

In 2022, Daniel Nagase, MD, from Canada carried out SEM-EDX studies on Moderna and Pfizer vials, detecting carbon, oxygen, sodium, magnesium, aluminum, silicon, sulfur, chlorine, potassium, calcium, palladium and thulium (Nagase, 2022; Wilson, 2022). That same year, in Argentina, fluorescent particles of various sizes and with an identical fluorescence pattern to the graphene oxide standard were detected in vials from Pfizer, CanSino, Sinopharm,and AstraZeneca optical microscopy coupled to fluorescence, this study was carried out in the presence of a public notary (Sangorrín & Diblasi, 2022a). Later, foreign particles with different morphology, size, and quantity that exceed the limit specified for particulate matter in the different pharmacopoeias were detected in these same samples by SEM-EDX. The chemical elements carbon, nitrogen, oxygen,fluorine, sodium, magnesium, copper, bromine, titanium, silicon, aluminum, phosphorus, sulfur, chlorine, potassium, calcium, iron, chromium, manganese,and cesium were detected (Sangorrín & Diblasi, 2022b). Geanina Hagimă, MD in obstetrics and gynecology, from Romania studied Moderna and Pfizer vials by SEM-EDX and found carbon, oxygen, magnesium, aluminum, silicon, titanium, yttrium,and tin (Hagimă, 2023a, 2023b).

As a result of the foregoing studies, by the end of 2023, independent researchers from different parts of the world had detected 24 undeclared chemical elements in the formulas of the COVID-19 vaccines. They contained micro and nanoparticles composed mainly of carbon and oxygen. Likewise, many of these findings agreed with previous studies carried out in Italy, where micro and nanoparticles containing the following were detected by SEM-EDX in 44 of the scheduled or programed vaccines: aluminum, silicon, magnesium, titanium, tungsten, chromium, manganese, nickel, iron, calcium, copper, zirconium, gold, silver, cerium, bromine, potassium, zinc,and lead (Gatti & Montanari, 2017). Also in 2021, Martínez, MD, and his collaborators from Argentina carried out studies by SEM-EDX on 5 scheduled or programed vaccines —specifically, Prevenar pneumococcal from Pzifer, Infanrix Hexa from GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, Viraflu from Sinergium Biotech —and they found: carbon, oxygen, sodium, magnesium, aluminum, silicon, chlorine, potassium, calcium, silver,and bromine. (Aristeo et al., 2021; p. n74).

Based on the 24 chemical elements not declared within the components of the formulas by the pharmaceutical companies and detected by SEM-EDX, the objective of this study was to corroborate, detect possible additional chemical elements and to measure them. For this purpose, 13 vials of the COVID-19 vaccineswere analyzed. The vials analyzed in this study come from the following pharmaceutical companies or research institutes: AstraZeneca/Oxford, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, Moderna,and the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia.

For the analysis and identification of the constituent elements in the contents of the vials, Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) was used. It enables detection, identification, and quantification of metals and metalloids with high sensitivity and precision. With this methodology, almost 95% of the periodic table can be analysed from trace levels to much higher concentrations (ng/L–mg/L). Its main advantage over other methodologies is its high sensitivity (low detection limits) and simultaneity (having the power to detect multiple elements at the same time in a single analysis). Most of the chemical elements of the periodic table can be determined, except: hydrogen, helium, carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur, fluorine, neon, argon, iodine, bromine, chlorine, astatine,and those with a higher atomic mass than uranium.

3. Results

3.1 AstraZeneca (Covishield) Vials

Two lots of the AstraZeneca product were studied. In lotABZ3413, 15 chemical elements were detected, of which 14 are undeclared, and in lot 210581, 21 elements were detected, with 20 undeclared (Table 3).

3.2 CanSino Vials (Convidecia)

One lot of the CanSino brand was analyzed and 22 elements were detected. Of those that were detected, 20 were undeclared by the manufacturer (Table 4).

3.3 Pfizer (Comirnaty) Vials

Vials from three lots of the Pfizer brand were analyzed. In lotFJ1966, 22 elements were detected, of which 19 are undeclared (Table 5), in lotFK8892, 19 elements were detected, of which 16 are undeclared. LotSELY6 was analyzed on two dates, in November 2023, 23 chemical elements were detected, of which 21 elements are undeclared, in January 2024, 26 chemical elements were detected, of which 23 elements are undeclared.

https://www.biodigcon.com/is-detoxing-from-nanoparticles-possible

“Beware of people promoting supposed remedies that claim to clear nanotech from the body. Many public figures are pushing Zeolite, Borax, boron, Colloidal silver, herbal medicines, Ivermectin, Methylene blue, Nattokinase, Iodine, Metallomics, and so on. Much of this is profit driven, using fear to increase sales.”

Not recommended, because nobody really knows what he/she actually has in his/her organism/blood!!

Nobody can dissolve nanotechnology and the fact that these nanoparticles, as well as countless other toxic substances, are already largely in the cells/organs and tissues, everyone can work out for themselves what will happen to all those who have received these toxic injections - thank God there have been different batches, so that it has not caused such enormous damage to many, but millions have already died and are damaged in the long term....

I absolutely agree with the first sentence in the first paragraph! As mentioned often enough, the organism has its own strategies for detoxification, the problem is the direct insertion into the blood (and the entire body is supplied with blood, which is why these NP’s and toxic substances get everywhere!)

And of course we have a relatively large opportunity to escape this by consistently saying NO - the organism can detoxify very well all NP’s and substances, that affect us through the environment, we have already proven this in the past, unless someone is extremely sensitive and already damaged by chronic diseases - every person is unique and reacts absolutely differently to the respective influences!!!

