https://www.nextdayscience.com/thermal-cyclers/

https://www.fishersci.com/content/dam/fishersci/en_US/documents/programs/scientific/brochures-and-catalogs/brochures/life-technologies-thermal-cycler-brochure.pdf

https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/technical-resources/software-downloads/automated-thermal-cycler-atc-software.html

So you buy a cycler with software and program the so-called “primers/letter groups” beforehand in order to amplify them again and again (alignments), whereby individual letters are automatically exchanged or you download a suitable software and program with it - just as you like, whereby you must of course make sure that if you “design/design so-called primers” yourself for a “new non-existent pathogen”, that you do not take groups that already exist, you have to look around again for other software or comparing with the letter groups deposited at the NIH...

Or you can use one for everything.....

https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/life-science/dna-rna-purification-analysis/automated-purification-extraction/automated-protocols-software.html

there are so many variations that it is simply impossible to list them all...

And then of course you need the exact instructions, all the chemical substances/buffers and reagents such e.g. as this:

https://www.fishersci.fi/shop/products/applied-biosystems-amplitaq-dna-polymerase-buffer-ii-1-000-units-tube-3/p-4919363

And all THAT does NOT exist in reality, they are all chemically produced solutions!!!

https://assets.fishersci.com/TFS-Assets/LSG/manuals/amplitaq_dna_polymerase_man.pdf

And if people are wondering how these idiotic so-called "home tests'

- because if there is no “virus”,

there can be no “antibodies” -

worked, then you should read this - this is from 2015 and you can imagine how that was refined to this day…..

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/315009917_Performance_Improvement_of_PCB-based_PCR_chip_with_Calibrated_Thermal_Sensor

https://www.semanticscholar.org/reader/4a91a485a2bacea19b103f2b558d7ac6c2ad1144 or

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340534211_Single-Material_Graphene_Thermocouples

It can be assumed that this “research” was continued between 2015 and 2020 - and it is also a fact that various “studies” are tried out at the first opportunity and then only published later...

And to add the "cherry" on top of this nonsense, you can read here the absolute bullshit - everything is possible, but nothing is fixed😉😂😂 - pseudoscience really is “ingenious”, isn't it?

https://diagnostics.roche.com/us/en/products/instruments/cobas-6800-ins-2693.html

Tip: Maybe you should just have a glass of wine or a chat etc.😉 in the time you “win” - it's unique when you can simply create EVERYTHING in silico without a lot of work that has NEVER existed or will never exist in reality!!!

https://www.geneious.com/features/prime

https://www.premierbiosoft.com/primerdesign/overview.html

And over 10 years ago we still used that:

https://web.archive.org/web/20151119125356/http://bioinfo.ut.ee/primer3/

We know that in the so-called "biology" with its subtypes there is a software for EVERYTHING, and EVERYTHING takes place with chemical substances and solutions, reagents, exact instructions in vitro and in silico - if anyone should wonder what is being searched with these fraudulent tests, then simply is to say "NOTHING" except for the unproven "cell particles/debris” maybe??? of humans, animals, plants and so-called "microbes' in the form of idiotic groups of letters also only on a software(BLAST - I have shown here several times) - EVERYTHING is based on fraudulent experiments and software and THIS is NOT science!!!!

scroll down and you can read it:

These so-called "cell lines' are also only designed,

https://www.invivogen.com/cell-lines

and can be bought as solutions - they are NOT real cells - if you follow all the instructions in the fraudulent experiments, then you also get what you need - and only by the way: all the chemical substances also interact with each other and with these solutions, and also bring about shapes and structures..... if you then add fluorescent agents, pour the JUNK MIXTURE in paraffin wax or embedded in epoxy resin, dry it out and cut it into nm-thin slices, look at them under a light microscope, well... what do you think you can see then?

And these junk cultures then are stored in the so-called "bioreactors' in order to fill a vial if necessary and sell it for a lot of money as imaginary "virus", "bacterium", etc. to fabricate fraudulent experiments with it again and again....

Dr. Saeed Qureshi, Ph.D.:

If so-called "medical experts" had developed a thermometer, as done for the PCR Test everyone would have a fever reading or potential fever. The public would have been required to take a Tylenol tablet every three hours to remain "healthy". In addition, everyone would have been required (mandated) to carry single-use thermometers to monitor the fever at least a couple of times a day.

Thank god, that these so-called "medical experts" have not developed the thermometer!🎯😉

