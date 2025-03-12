It is extremely important to inform everyone about the risks, which of course exist with every medication!

And I would really like to emphasize once again that I am the last person who wants to advise anyone against anything if they are convinced that a medication will help restore their health!!!

And the priority is to get to the bottom of the causes by taking a medical history - unfortunately no doctor talks or writes ABOUT THAT!

And patients with advanced-stage cancer, who have few options left, must be given well-informed information/consultation with the TRUTH - and their free will/decision must be absolutely accepted!!! And THAT should actually ALWAYS be the case, as only then will the person/patient be able to take personal responsibility!

And we know that if this criminals had stuck to the truth and absolute informed education in 2020 instead of deliberately lying, manipulating, deceiving and creating and pushing a completely unfounded fear (and EVERYONE participated in this!), and if the WHO, FDA, CDC and all the other institutions had not withheld the truth about these toxic chemical substances, which they knew very early on, we would not be facing these big health and life-threatening to fatal problems today!!!

Ivermectin:

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Ivermectin

Fenbendazole:

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Fenbendazole#datasheet=LCSS

And if you click on -Laboratory Chemical Safety Summary (LCSS) Datasheet- you will get here:

And now I would like to comment shortly on a post from X by Dr. William Makis, who, by the way, I really appreciate (although he too is apparently still convinced of non-existent “viruses”, but that is again another story, which of course was and is one of the triggers of this never-ending tragedy...):

Well, as you can all read, he or she is asking here what this side effect comes from....-Wanted to know what it might be a side effect of.- do you believe, that Dr. Makis told him or her that??? We don't know this!

Here is a screenshot from the WHO reporting system in autum 2021:

e.g.:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00347-021-01435-z

https://joii-journal.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s12348-023-00354-1

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10286837/

Including blindness

And none of these terrible side effects are “rare”, as “doctors” like to put it!!!

Sources:

https://web.archive.org/web/20221202071154/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1121351/COVID-19_Vaccine_PfizerBioNTech_VAP.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20221202155745/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1121352/COVID-19_Vaccine_AstraZeneca_VAP.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20221202065748/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1121353/COVID-19_Vaccine_Moderna_VAP.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20221202195425/https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1121355/COVID-19_Vaccine_Brand_Unspecified_VAP.pdf

NOTE: Vision loss after stroke - Your vision depends on a healthy eye to receive information and a healthy brain to process that information. The nerves in the eye travel from the eye through the brain to the occipital cortex at the back of the brain, allowing you to see.

Most strokes affect one side of the brain. Nerves from each eye travel together in the brain, so both eyes are affected. If the right side of your brain is damaged, the left side vision in each eye may be affected. It is rare for both sides of the brain to be affected by stroke. When it does happen, it can result in blindness!!

And then one should perhaps think about the fact that there is ultimately a huge underreporting factor

- and THAT worldwide with all these horrendous side effects!!!!

https://www.globalresearch.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/pfizer-report.pdf

‼️‼️As of Date: 21-Jun-2022‼️‼️ - also one of the documents that the FDA, the CDC and all the other institutes worldwide wanted to hide for decades‼️‼️

The 393-page confidential Pfizer document, dated Aug. 19, 2022, shows that Pfizer observed over 10,000 categories of diagnosis, many of them very sever - and these are just the reported cases. It makes me shudder to think of the large number of unreported cases - and especially the millions of deaths worldwide!!!

And what everyone can still read on this posted e-mail, but apparently does not register, is the fact that this is NOT just about “ivermectin” and “fenbendazole”, but about some other remedies where, e.g. CBD, in the form of oil-containing drops, has helped people with cancer for a very long time....

And I don't know if anyone knows what IP6 is:

https://www.rxlist.com/supplements/ip-6.htm

And just by the way... the so-called “immune system” is the natural ability of the organism to fight and excrete ALL toxic influences from the environment, lifestyle, toxic-chemical substances in medicines/so-called “vaccinations” etc., of course also via the skin, the largest organ of the human being, unless you get a high dose of poison at once or over a longer period of time, then of course there will be problems (there are no direct “cancer cells”, normal cells of the tissue/organs/in the organism can change due to toxic influences in such a way that they experience an unnatural pathogenic growth, can no longer divide and therefore can no longer die a “natural cell death”).

And there is something else to note here - Dr. Makis mentions MD Anderson, but does not state what Anderson wrote about side effect risks of “Fenbendazole”:

https://web.archive.org/web/20241114072517/https://fenben.pro/examining-the-side-effects-of-fenbendazole-a-review/

Fenbendazole, a widely used anthelmintic​ medication ⁤in ‌veterinary medicine, has⁤ recently gained attention for ⁤its potential applications in human health. ​This⁤ review aims‌ to ⁣examine the various side⁤ effects associated with⁢ fenbendazole use,⁢ drawing⁤ from​ available​ scientific literature and clinical studies. By analyzing both common⁤ and⁤ rare adverse​ reactions, we seek to provide a comprehensive overview of ‌the drug’s ​safety profile and potential risks. This⁣ information is crucial for healthcare professionals, ​researchers, and individuals ⁤considering ​fenbendazole use to​ make informed decisions regarding its administration and management⁢ of potential side ‌effects.

Understanding the Mechanism of ⁤Action and Potential Side Effects of Fenbendazole

Fenbendazole, a ⁢benzimidazole anthelmintic,‌ operates by disrupting the microtubule-dependent glucose uptake in ⁣parasites.​ This mechanism effectively starves⁣ the parasites, ⁢leading to their demise. ​The drug’s selective toxicity towards parasites stems from ‌its‍ higher affinity ⁢for parasite ‍β-tubulin compared to mammalian tubulin. While this selectivity contributes to its safety profile in host animals, it’s‍ crucial to note that fenbendazole can⁤ still‍ interact with various biological⁤ processes in​ the⁢ body.

Potential ‍side effects of fenbendazole, ‍though‌ generally mild, can include:

Gastrointestinal disturbances: nausea, vomiting,‍ and diarrhea

Allergic ‌reactions: skin rashes or itching

Hematological effects: ⁣ rare‍ cases⁣ of neutropenia ‌or ‍anemia

Hepatotoxicity: elevated liver enzymes in ⁣some instances

It’s important to ⁢note that these side effects are typically ⁢transient and ⁢resolve ⁤upon⁣ discontinuation of the medication.​ However,⁤ individuals with ⁢pre-existing ‍liver conditions or those taking medications that interact with fenbendazole should⁣ exercise caution and‍ consult ⁤a ⁢healthcare professional before​ use.

Gastrointestinal Disturbances and Digestive System Impacts

Users of fenbendazole‍ may experience a ‌range of digestive​ issues ‌as the medication interacts with their gastrointestinal system. Common complaints ‌include:

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain or cramps

Diarrhea or loose⁤ stools

Loss of appetite

These symptoms typically​ subside as the‍ body adjusts to the⁢ medication. However, in some cases, prolonged use​ of⁢ fenbendazole may lead to more severe digestive complications.​ Rare but​ serious side effects can ⁢include intestinal inflammation, malabsorption issues, and alterations in ⁤gut microbiota.‌ Patients with ⁢pre-existing​ gastrointestinal⁢ conditions should‌ exercise caution and​ consult⁢ their‌ healthcare provider before initiating treatment with fenbendazole‌ to minimize the risk ​of exacerbating their condition.

Hematological Changes and Bone Marrow ⁤Suppression ⁤Risks

Long-term use​ of fenbendazole may lead to significant ⁣alterations in‍ blood ‍composition and ‍potentially​ compromise bone marrow function. Patients⁢ undergoing treatment should be closely monitored⁣ for signs of anemia, leukopenia, and thrombocytopenia. These conditions ​can manifest through symptoms such as:

Unusual ‌fatigue and weakness

Increased susceptibility to infections

Prolonged bleeding⁤ from minor ‍cuts

Unexplained ⁢bruising

Regular blood tests are crucial to detect early signs of ⁣bone ​marrow suppression. In severe cases,⁤ discontinuation of fenbendazole may be necessary. Healthcare providers should weigh the benefits of treatment​ against the potential ⁣risks,‌ especially for individuals with ‍pre-existing hematological​ disorders or those undergoing concurrent therapies that affect blood cell production. Alternative antiparasitic medications may be ​considered⁣ for patients at higher risk ​of developing these complications.

Hepatotoxicity and ⁢Liver Function‍ Considerations

Fenbendazole’s impact on liver health is a crucial ⁢consideration ⁤for both‌ medical professionals and ⁤patients.‌ While generally⁣ well-tolerated, this‍ anthelmintic⁢ drug has been ⁣associated ​with rare‍ cases of liver toxicity. ​Elevated liver enzymes, ‌particularly alanine ⁢aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate​ aminotransferase (AST), have been observed in some individuals‌ taking fenbendazole. It’s essential ⁤to monitor these markers⁤ closely, especially⁤ in patients with‍ pre-existing‍ liver conditions or those on⁤ long-term​ treatment regimens.

Healthcare ⁢providers should ⁣be vigilant for⁤ signs of hepatotoxicity, which may include:

Jaundice (yellowing of⁢ the ​skin and eyes)

Unexplained⁢ fatigue or⁢ weakness

Abdominal pain ​ or discomfort

Dark urine or pale stools

In ⁢cases where‍ liver function abnormalities are detected, it may be‌ necessary ⁣to adjust⁣ the ​dosage or consider‍ alternative‍ treatments. Patients with a history ⁤of liver⁢ disease should undergo thorough ⁢evaluation before initiating fenbendazole therapy,⁤ and regular ⁣liver function tests‌ should be‌ performed throughout the course of treatment.

Dermatological⁢ Reactions and⁢ Hypersensitivity Concerns

Users ‌of fenbendazole may experience a range ⁤of skin-related issues, ​ranging from ⁣mild irritation to more severe allergic reactions. ⁢Common dermatological manifestations include:

Rash

Itching

Hives

Eczema-like patches

In rare cases, anaphylaxis has been reported, necessitating‍ immediate‍ medical attention. Individuals with a⁣ history of⁤ drug allergies or sensitive skin should exercise caution and⁢ consult their healthcare provider before initiating ‌fenbendazole treatment.

Hypersensitivity reactions may also manifest ​beyond the skin, ‍affecting⁣ multiple ⁤organ systems. These‌ can include respiratory symptoms like ​wheezing or difficulty breathing, gastrointestinal ⁢disturbances, and in severe cases, cardiovascular ⁢complications. It’s crucial for patients⁤ to‌ be aware ‍of ⁢these⁤ potential⁣ reactions and to promptly report ‍any unusual symptoms to‍ their healthcare provider. ​Monitoring⁢ for signs of hypersensitivity is particularly ⁣important ‍during the⁤ initial stages ‍of treatment, ⁣as reactions may occur suddenly and​ progress ⁣rapidly.

Assessing Long-Term Safety and Recommendations for Monitoring

While short-term studies ⁢have shown promising‌ results regarding‌ fenbendazole’s safety profile,​ the long-term effects ‌of this antiparasitic drug remain a subject of⁤ ongoing⁤ research. Continuous monitoring ‍is ⁣crucial to identify any potential adverse‌ reactions ‌that may emerge over‌ extended‍ periods of​ use. Healthcare ​providers⁢ should ‍implement a⁣ comprehensive follow-up plan for ⁤patients undergoing‍ prolonged‍ fenbendazole ⁣treatment, including:

Regular⁣ liver function tests

Complete blood count analyses

Periodic​ neurological‌ examinations

Monitoring of gastrointestinal symptoms

Additionally, patient⁤ education plays a vital role in ⁢ensuring ⁤the safe use ‌of ‍fenbendazole. Individuals should be encouraged to report any⁣ unusual symptoms or changes in ‌their⁣ health status promptly. Establishing a centralized database for ‌tracking long-term outcomes and potential side effects⁢ could provide valuable insights ‌into the drug’s ​safety profile over time. This ‍proactive approach to pharmacovigilance⁢ will help healthcare ‍professionals make informed decisions about ⁤the risks and benefits ⁢of ⁣fenbendazole treatment for their patients.

Q: What‌ is fenbendazole?

A: Fenbendazole is an anthelmintic⁢ medication primarily ‍used in veterinary ⁤medicine to ‌treat parasitic worm infections in animals.

Q: Are​ there⁢ any⁢ common ⁢side effects of fenbendazole?

A: ‍Common side effects in ‌animals may include⁢ vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite. However,‍ these effects are generally ‍mild and transient.

Q: Can fenbendazole be used in humans?

A:⁤ Fenbendazole is not ⁢approved for human use. Its‍ effects⁤ and safety in humans have not been thoroughly ⁢studied.

Q: What are the potential risks of using ⁤fenbendazole off-label ⁢in⁤ humans?

A: ⁤Potential risks include unknown long-term effects, drug interactions, and adverse reactions. There is also a lack⁣ of ​standardized‍ dosing for human​ use.

Q: ⁢Has ​fenbendazole shown any‌ promise in​ cancer treatment?

A: Some preclinical studies suggest potential anticancer properties, ​but ⁤human clinical trials‌ are lacking.⁢ More research is⁢ needed to ​confirm its efficacy and⁣ safety⁤ for​ this⁢ purpose.

Q: Are ‍there any known drug interactions‌ with fenbendazole?

A: In ⁣veterinary use, fenbendazole ⁤may‍ interact with other​ antiparasitic ⁤drugs.⁢ Human drug ⁢interactions ⁣are not⁣ well-documented due to its off-label status.

Q: ⁢How⁤ is‍ fenbendazole typically administered in animals?

A:‌ It is⁢ usually⁢ given orally ⁣in the form ‌of tablets, pastes, or suspensions. The​ dosage varies⁢ depending on the animal species and the‍ condition being treated.

Q: What should⁤ pet⁤ owners ‌watch ‌for when‌ their animals ⁢are given fenbendazole?

A: Pet owners should⁢ monitor for signs of allergic reactions,‍ changes in‌ behavior, or gastrointestinal disturbances. Any concerns should be reported to ​a veterinarian. ⁢

this review has examined the various side effects associated⁣ with ⁣fenbendazole ​use. While the drug has‍ proven effective‍ in treating ⁤certain ‍parasitic infections, it is‍ important for healthcare⁣ providers and ⁢patients to be⁢ aware of⁣ potential adverse reactions. These can range​ from mild gastrointestinal discomfort to more⁣ severe allergic responses in rare cases. As with​ any ⁢medication, the benefits⁤ and risks should be carefully weighed on an individual basis. Further ⁣research⁢ may be necessary to fully understand the long-term effects of fenbendazole use, particularly in off-label applications.⁣ Patients are advised​ to consult with their healthcare providers for personalized‍ guidance‍ on the ⁣use of⁢ this antiparasitic agent.

Two final questions at the end:

Now, if you read the above X-screenshot with all the stated means, what do you think could possibly have a positive effect...? We can’t know!

And maybe one or the other should think about why "Iv" and "Fe" are being pushed so hard…. to claim that these two are not profitable is not necessarily true, because after all, it is manufactured by the pharmaceutical industry and offered by e.g. Anderson/FenBenPro... and will of course also be sold by other suppliers...

And who believes that these toxic-chemical substances were already everything, is mistaken, because that was only the beginning - to harm (kill) humanity on a large scale, and then, because of this massive damage, to produce again and again new toxic-chemical substances including all kinds of different materials/technology, in order to supposedly "help" - what a criminal plan!

These further coming harmful substances will not remain only on a few countries, THIS should also be clear to everyone!

And THAT, we know had NOTHING to do with so-called “mRNA”, which never existed - we know it's nanotechnology and toxic substances! Please take good care of yourselves and your loved ones, remain critical, self-confident, courageous, and consistent! Diversionary tactics in the form of confusing news(war and others) are once again intended to distract from what's going on behind the "curtain"...! From the bottom of my heart best wishes and God's blessings to you all!!❤️❤️❤️