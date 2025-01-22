1.

I 100% disagree with that!!!! Corporate funding for dangerous AI = also funding robots that will replace human labor - AI creates jobs? NO!!! It will ruin the labor market!!! AI = Slavery on a new level that many people still don't want to admit... unfortunately!

ABSOLUTELY contradictory information: Trump says we will have more jobs, but the AI nerds say it will replace jobs within 5 years? I guess the only ones who will have jobs are the system flunkies who take care of this beast and monitor us all. Besides, I'm not a fan of big AI data collection centers and cataloging all my privacy/data/smart cities/5 G, 6 G, etc.!

2.

There are NO “mRNA vaccines” - this is about injecting humans with more and more of this nanotechnology/nanobots/nanomachines, self-assembling, to eradicate and continue to harm and kill humans, as well as animals, as individual beings!!!! We must never forget that the last substances were and are associated with all kinds of cancer in a high percentage and endless damage and killing!!!!

And 3.

It is absolute nonsense to claim that so-called “small gene sequences/fragments” of tumors are floating around in the blood and that an AI would recognize this in the reality, because all these so-called “sequences” exist exclusively on a software in the form of letter groups and if this software is then connected to an “AI”, it still remains absolute nonsense!!! All that is currently “floating” in people's blood are nanoparticles of various toxic materials that have absolutely NOTHING to do in an organism and various nanotechnologies!!!! People will continue to be harmed to the point of death!!

And 4.

Nobody should be impressed by the so-called “withdrawal” from the criminal “WHO”, because what is being initiated here is exactly what this unelected organization, the criminal UN and the criminal WEF want -

https://rumble.com/vuc1o1-klaus-schwab-the-great-reset-is-the-fusion-of-our-physical-digital-and-biol.html

Klaus Schwab: The Great Reset is the "Fusion of Our Physical, Digital and Biological Identity."

and we know, that President Trump is one of them!!!!!

And just by the way: biology is an unproven subject based on fraudulent experiments!!!

And 5.

There were so many disasters to deal with that this money could be spent on rather than continuing to harm and kill people with it!!!! The people will be the losers as always and the stakeholders, shareholders as well as the pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, doctors etc. are the ones who benefit!!!

And if he now distances himself from the mendacious climate agenda/climate agreement and the Green Deal, that is of course commendable, but to think that the newly founded start-ups, companies etc. will dissolve overnight would be rather naïve, because what has been initiated here will continue in secret, including the in the laboratory produced types of meat and types of insect food, artificial butter, milk with chemical substances, etc.!!!

With all the best wishes to you all!!!!❤️❤️❤️