When certain people use the term “sustainability”, they should actually also be familiar with the term sustainability ethics - and in this context I would like to remind you of the German-American philosopher Hans Jonas - he taught as a professor at the New School for Social Research in New York from 1955 to 1976:

“ Act in such a way that the effects of your action are compatible with the permanence of genuine human life on earth, in particular to avoid incalculable risks so as not to endanger the existence of humanity as a whole, and to recognize the inherent rights of all nature, including the animal world.”

Well.... we have seen absolutely nothing of this in recent years, the opposite was and is the case - certain insane people have taken out the “right” to decide on life and death through toxic substances, the UN with its new treaty takes out the right to appropriate everything that nature reveals for the whole of humanity and to determine who, what, when and where gets from it!

And individual countries, their representatives and highly paid so-called “experts” claim the right to lock people up in smart cities with permanent health risks from electromagnetic radiation/EMF, absolute surveillance and totalitarian control and are constantly trying to get people in the mood for this by using colorful phrases and if it doesn't work the way these subjects want it to, then they don't shy away from massive destruction.....

Trees and power poles burning on the inside in Pacific Palisades plasma fires

And now we remember back to Lahaina/Maui:

And anyone can imagine that they have refined and specified this technology in the meantime, so that it is quite possible to attach it to drones and quietly destroy entire areas at night with everything that goes with it - when one think about how much people have been lied to in recent years, everyone should assume that no one is being told the truth!

https://ita.lacity.gov/sites/g/files/wph1626/files/2021-05/SmartLA2028%20-%20Smart%20City%20Strategy.pdf

And all this on the basis of an impertinent and highly criminal lies, manipulation and fraud, the effects of which can never be reversed by destroying human life, destroying entire families, absolute long-term damage, also in the psychological aspect, etc.!!!

And with these loop detectors(traffic management systems) alone, it will no longer be possible for you to simply go somewhere to visit relatives, e.g. children, or vice versa, go on vacation, go shopping somewhere - and here the digital ID

(plus or minus points), the digital passport (which contains the number of poison syringes....) will be used - it will be a “special kind of prison” in which the assignments for each individual for daily life will depend on behavior...

