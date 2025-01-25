The UN climate change, sustainable development and green economy policies over the past 30 years are little more than worldwide marketing tricks that have tragically brainwashed two generations of young people who do not understand what the UN actually is, and who is it is really designed to serve.

This current globalised system involves the promotion of beliefs and fake science that claim to be unchallengeable truths, but are, in fact, ideologies in which evidence is manipulated, twisted, and distorted to prove the ‘governing idea’, and thus promote its worldwide dissemination. They start with the conclusion they want and then wrench and manipulate what scant evidence they can to fit that conclusion. Man-made climate change due to anthropogenic carbon emissions is a major example of this. This is detailed in the book CO2 Climate Hoax – How Bankers Hijacked the Real Environment Movement.

The word “sustainable” was hijacked decades ago, and it is now deceptively used to advance the agendas of globalist mega-corporate-communist interests under the clever guise of ‘fixing the problems of the world’ – in reality these folks couldn’t care less about the environment. The aim is to catapult humanity into the arms of UN Agenda 2030 and other deceptive marketing plans entirely aligned with the objectives of the so-called elites of the WEF Davos group.

Due to incessant UN, government, and corporate-promoted climate change propaganda, many people are, thus, in a media-induced state of confusion, and, thus, blindly assume their pre-determined role in society under this ‘dictatorship of words’ without even being aware of it. We now have millions of so-called climate change fanatics blind to the fact that climate change is not actually caused by carbon emissions, nor methane emissions from cows.

UN Agenda 2030 is not about real environmentalism, it is all to scare people into accepting totalitarian authority and limitations to their freedom and personal wellbeing. To paraphrase George Carlin: “political correctness is totalitarianism pretending to be manners”. These narcissists want to control the behaviour of others and have no problem with the slaughter of millions of methane-producing cows to ‘stop climate change’ – this not only deluded narcissism – it is insane. What did the gentle cow, traditionally regarded as a holy animal providing sustenance to mankind in the form of milk, do to deserve this mistreatment?

Scientists Battling Against Climate Hysteria – The Green Energy Transition Has Failed

In truth, I am against ‘real’ pollution, and the reality is that the CO 2 component is not a pollutant. Note that the UN focus is on CO 2 , but not on the thousands of real pollutants that corporate industrial globalisation creates. Bona-fide climate science has been largely circumvented by decades of UN-promoted propaganda, and therefore, much of society seems to have descended into CO 2 reduction hysteria, whilst real environmental issues have become sidelined. In a lecture titled The imaginary climate crisis – how can we change the message? available on the Irish Climate Science Forum website[1], Professor Richard L Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences at MIT, summarised the battle against the climate hysteria as follows:

“in the long history of the earth there has been almost no correlation between climate and co2… the paloeclimate record shows unambiguously that Co2 is not a control knob… the narrative is absurd… it gives governments the power to control the energy sector… for about 33 years, many of us have been battling against the climate hysteria…

Elites are always searching for ways to advertise their virtue and assert their authority. They believe they are entitled to view science as a source of authority rather than a process, and they try to appropriate science, suitably and incorrectly simplified, as the basis for their movement. Movements need goals, and these goals are generally embedded in legislation. The effect of legislation long outlasts the alleged science. As long as scientists are rewarded for doing so they are unlikely to oppose the exploitation of science…

the educated masses are aware of their scientific ignorance and this leaves them very insecure… they need simple narratives it allows them to believe that they actually do understand the science, and as we see today with climate it allows them to become ignorantly proud of their alleged accomplishment… Our task is to show the relevant people the people who make decisions for us, the political people, the overall stupidity of this issue… it is likely that we have to capitalise on the insecurity of the educated elite and make them look silly instead of superior and virtuous.” – Richard L Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences, MIT

I also note a recent article by Dr. Hans Hofmann-Reinecke, published by Clintel, in which author Dr. Hans Hofmann-Reinecke concludes:

“No country has burdened its citizens as much as Germany in the name of the energy transition. But the German energy transition has failed and its interventions in the economy and nature will burden the country for generations to come: disposal of obsolete wind and solar plants, restoration of the landscape and development of a reliable electricity supply.”

In Germany, seven times the amount of CO2 is still emitted per kWh compared to its French neighbor.

“One could only conclude that the energy transition never had the true goal of reducing CO2 emissions in Germany. This suspicion is also supported by the shutdown of nuclear power plants, the only major CO2-free energy source in the country. Could it be that, behind the scenes, under the name of energy transition, a completely different game is going on than what we are told?” – Dr. Hans Hofmann-Reinecke

Fake Environmentalists in Electric Cars – Suckers for Mega-corporate Advertising

The TV adverts contain smiling, good-looking people racing about in aerodynamic electric cars akin to dashing heroes saving the planet from imminent CO2-induced destruction. However, the people that have purchased these new electric cars with the misguided impression they are ‘saving the world’ have been fooled. They are unfortunate victims of emotive well-designed corporate marketing and deceptive political policies that are not actually environmentally friendly at all. It should be known that electric cars are actually a “squanderous” or in-efficient use of energy as the conversion of fossils fuels to electricity involves a significant energy loss – the ‘well-to-tank’ energy efficiency has been estimated to be around 37%.

Not to mention the vast amounts of real pollution to land, air and water systems that does occur via the industrial mining and processing of rare earth metals for the production of millions of large batteries for electric cars! What can be done? You can’t ‘un-brainwash’ a brainwashed person simply by telling them they are wrong. This is the madness that we are now living through. See also the recent article Driving an Electric Car is Fake Environmentalism.

How many of the electric car brigade think about the environmental damage caused by the mining for rare earth metals used in electric car batteries?

Meanwhile, a scientist that works for a government agency recently told me about his experience driving an electric car. His post involves long distance driving to various government owned sites. Due to climate change policy he and his colleagues now had to drive the new electric vehicles of the government owned fleet. The scientist recounted to me that a journey that normally took him 4 hours in a diesel-fuelled vehicle, had taken him 7 and half hours in the new electric vehicle, and that he had to stop to charge the battery along the route more often than he had expected.

Wind Energy Is a Lot of Hot Air

In relation to wind energy I note the analysis of Professor David MacKay (1967 – 2016) former Regius Professor of Engineering at Cambridge University and former Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK’s Department of Energy and Climate Change, in his book Sustainable Energy without Hot Air[2]. His analysis shows that an area twice the size of the entire country of Wales would need to be completely covered with wind turbines to meet the energy demand in the U.K., based on average energy consumption per person. The following is an important extract from his book:

“… offshore wind farms, which, filling a sea-area twice the size of Wales, would provide another 50 kWh/d per person on average. Such an immense panelling of the countryside and filling of British seas with wind machines (having a capacity five times greater than all the wind turbines in the world today) may be possible according to the laws of physics, but would the public accept and pay for such extreme arrangements? If we answer no, we are forced to conclude that current consumption will never be met by British renewables. “

“Let’s be realistic. What fraction of the country [the UK] can we really imagine covering with windmills? Maybe 10%?.. if we covered the windiest 10% of the country with windmills (delivering 2 W/m2), we would be able to generate 20 kWh/d per person, which is half of the power used by driving an average fossil-fuel car 50 km per day… I should emphasize how generous an assumption I’m making. Let’s compare this estimate of British wind potential with current installed wind power worldwide. The windmills that would be required to provide the UK with 20 kWh/d per person amount to 50 times the entire wind hardware of Denmark; 7 times all the wind farms of Germany; and double the entire fleet of all wind turbines in the world”

“The solar power capacity required to deliver this 50 kWh per day per person in the UK is more than 100 times all the photovoltaics in the whole world… today, electricity from solar farms would be four times as expensive as the market rate… paving 5% of the UK with solar panels seems beyond the bounds of plausibility in so many ways. If we seriously contemplated doing such a thing, it would quite probably be better to put the panels in a two-fold sunnier country and send some of the energy home by power lines.”

Based on Professor MacKay’s analysis, relying only on wind or solar renewable energy for the UK is mathematical madness, problematic and implausible. However, of course, most national politicians are not energy analysts or mathematicians. They rely on what their economists and advisors tell them, and clutch to that advice as if it were a childhood teddy bear. This is a mistake because the shocking reality is that most economists appear to have no understanding or knowledge of Energy Returned on Energy Invested (EROEI). Most economists and policy makers are deluded by their own pseudo-science of contemporary economics and do not understand that the economy runs on energy and resources – not money. See also the book Demonic Economics. The creation of vast amounts of electronic or paper money from nothing will not the solve the energy problem. It takes vast amounts of actual fossil fuel energy to build a renewable energy production infrastructure.

“These [UN] sustainable development goals, are all driving towards a Green Agenda, capitalism painted Green, at a horrendous cost for mankind and for the resources of the world. But it is sold under the label of creating a more sustainable world… They seem to ignore the enormous fossil fuel use to convert to a green energy-driven economy. ”- Peter Koenig, former Analyst at the World Bank

If you want to be a fake environmentalist join the Green Party, for green politics has been almost fully hijacked by the CO 2 / carbon emissions and wind energy agenda and its financial sponsors for at least 15 years. My experience with the Green Party many years ago is detailed in the book The Lies of Green Politics.

Central bankers hijacked the real environmental movement in 1992 creating the fake climate change agenda.

Whistleblower George Hunt served as an official host at a key environmental meeting in Denver, Colorado in 1987, and states that David Rockefeller; Baron Edmund De Rothschild; US Secretary of State Baker; Maurice Strong, a UN official and an employee of the Rockefeller and Rothschild trusts; EPA administrator William Ruccleshaus; UN Secretary General in Geneva MacNeill, along with World Bank and IMF officials were at this meeting. Hunt was surprised to see all these rich elite bankers at the meeting and questioned what they were doing there at an environmental congress.

In a video recording available here[3], Hunt later provided important evidence from the documents of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 3-14 June 1992. This conference was the well-known UN ’92 Earth Summit and was run by UNCED. According to Hunt, via the Earth summit, the UN was setting a net, an agenda, to place the power over the Earth and its peoples into their own hands. Hunt refers to these banking families and their financial and international institutional networks as:

“The same world order that tricked third world countries to borrow funds and rack up enormous debts… and purposely creating war and debt to bring societies into their control. The world order crowd are not a nice group of people…”– George Hunt, Whistleblower speaking about the UN Earth summit of 1992

It appears that, as a consequence of the UN Earth Summit, the genuine environment movement that actually cared about real pollution to land, air and water, was politically hi-jacked by powerful political and financial interests with a different agenda. Maurice Strong, a UN official and an employee of the Rockefeller and Rothschild trusts, had convened the first UNCED congress in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972. Then, 20 years later he was the convenor and secretary general of UNCED. Hunt also provided video evidence from the Fourth UNCED World Congress meeting in 1987 of an international investment banker, stating that:

“I suggest therefore that this be sold not through a democratic process that would take too long and require far too much funds to educate the cannon-fodder, unfortunately, which populates the Earth. We have to take almost an elitist program…”

Thus, the decrees leading to the 1992 UN Earth summit were dictated without debate or opportunity for dissent and would supersede national laws. The decrees were dictated into existence by the banker Edmund de Rothschild, who got these major decrees into the ’92 UN resolutions without debate or challenge. Hunt asserts that he was denied the opportunity to openly challenge Rothschild’s remarks by the meeting Chairman; and describes that the Rothschild bank of Geneva is the nucleus of the World Conservation bank and the wealthy elite are integrated into the bank via the Rothschilds private offering of shares.

