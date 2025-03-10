And he calls a 1:11 drivel from a certain Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson a “good match” - one really have to ask yourself whether pretty much everyone has a plank in front of their head by now...😡😡😡

Instead of reproducing such nonsense, it would have only taken a few seconds to know who was propagating it in order to generate another huge profit:

https://www.pharmaprodia.com/the-potential-of-ivermectin-and-nitazoxanide-ntz-as-anti-parasitic-agents-for-cancer-treatment

And THIS comes from a person who still had quite normal views in 2020, but has now clearly exposed himself as ignorant with such nonsense, and he has never really given an explanation why there can be no so-called “viruses”, moreover he believes in “bacteria” and other so-called “microorganisms”, which have also NEVER before been physically isolated, since everything always happens with these fraudulent experiments in vitro, in “culture media”/chemically designed and produced so-called “cell lines”/solutions(no real cells! ), countless other toxic-chemical substances, reagents and precise instructions - and this is then tried to be presented in silico with all kinds of aids and software through “letter groups” - and all THAT is nothing more than fraud and pseudoscience!!!! I have already written several articles on this! And nobody has to be a math genius or a genius in chemistry - you mainly have to be familiar with software on a PC - and logical common sense must tell everyone that if cell material from a “smear” comes into contact with countless toxic-chemical substances, the metabolism will be interrupted and everything will simply die - THESE are facts!!!

Of course people can and should decide for themselves what each individual takes for the improvement of his health or not, including the responsibility for it, but to let oneself be caught by such a hoax is quite immature, because if the cancer is already advanced, 99% of the time not even a so-called "chemotherapy" can help, you may feel better in the short term... I experienced this myself with a good friend, where I thought he had made it, unfortunately that was not the case... - and with the so-called "turbo cancer", where the person only realizes when it is already too late and THAT within a very short time.... - well, the doctors can then say, when someone dies, that it was already too late, and no one will say that these chemical substances may had no effect...

Well, we know that there were various toxic chemical substances (and here anything is possible, since no one was told the truth!) that, if this pharmacokinetic study had been continued, would have raised the alarm in time, but nobody was interested in that - for that reason alone and including the lie of a so-called "virus", the fear propaganda, the withholding of the countless and quite horrendous side effects already announced to the FDA in February 2021, etc., one has to assume that all of this was planned and deliberately brought about - and none of these ignorant doctors or other malicious clowns take any notice of it, just as little as they take notice of the nanoparticles and nanotechnology or the billions/millions of injured people, deceased people of all ages, from unborn life, babies, children, adolescents, adults to the elderly, and the lies, manipulation and fraud will continue... - THAT is more than criminal in my opinion, there is simply no suitable adjective for it!!!

Since the kidneys act as excretory organs, if there are too many toxins at once, they can no longer function and the harmful substances remain in the organism and attach themselves to individual organs, damage them and if the cells of one organ can no longer die as a result, they change up to carcinogenic behavior, which can also spread to other organs!

Now let's look at what the long-known causes of cancer can be - and here it must be mentioned again that NOT every person reacts in the same way to a certain exposure:

https://cancer.osu.edu/news/many-people-do-not-know-risk-factors-for-colorectal-cancer

https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/oash-alcohol-cancer-risk.pdf

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/309232850_Occupational_exposure_to_carcinogens_Benzene_pesticides_and_fibers_Review

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17993361/

https://web.archive.org/web/20021102141454/http://www-cie.iarc.fr/htdocs/monographs/vol83/01-smoking.html

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/324550594_Tobacco_Smoking_and_Cancer_Types_A_Review

https://web.archive.org/web/20180422021235/http://bmrat.org/index.php/BMRAT/article/view/428

https://www.scholarsresearchlibrary.com/articles/can-nonionizing-radiation-cause-cancer.pdf

But hey... no one will admit THAT so easily, because THAT would reduce profits!

Barrie Trower, British Physicist talks about the harmful effects of (WIFI 5G) microwave technology

https://rumble.com/vkk8em-barrie-trower-british-physicist-talks-about-the-harmful-efforts-of-microwav.html

Dr. Barrie Trower - "The Truth About 5G & Wi-Fi" - Part 1

https://rumble.com/v2930dw-dr.-barrie-trower-the-truth-about-5g-and-wi-fi-part-1.html

Please use your common sense and don't believe everything that people try to talk you into believing! With best wishes from the bottom of my hearts to all of you!❤️❤️❤️